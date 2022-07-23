Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Damage Types Guide

There are a total of six different damage types in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands as of now. All six of these damage types are different in nature, each one them being most effective against one type of enemy than the rest.

Therefore, it is necessary to understand what these different types of damage are and how they work, so you can deal with enemies efficiently.

This guide will go over everything you need to know about the different types of damage in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

All Damage Types In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Kinetic Damage

Kinetic Damage is the only damage type out of the six that’s classified as non-elemental. It’s a basic melee/physical damage that doesn’t deal damage over time. You can call it the most basic damage type since it neither has any strengths nor any weaknesses

Best Against: N/A

Worst Against: N/A

Fire Elemental Damage

Fire damage is a basic incendiary elemental type of damage, setting enemies on fire for a duration of about 5 seconds. This type of damage is best against those types of enemies that have a red health bar, specifically the ones that don’t have any type of Armor.

Best Against: Flesh Targets/Red Health Bars

Worst Against: Bone Targets/White Health Bars

Frost Elemental Damage

Frost Damage, or alternatively, Cryo Damage, slows down enemies for a short period of time. Smaller enemies, or larger enemies lower than 20% HP can be completely frozen. This allows you to deal 3x the amount of melee damage.

Best Against: Bone Targets/White Health Bars

Worst Against: Flesh Targets/Red Health Bars

Poison Elemental Damage

Poison damage inflicts poison upon enemies, as the name implies. It can be used to slowly eat away enemy Armor, making it the best type of damage against armored enemies.

Best Against: Armored Targets/Yellow Health Bars

Worst Against: Shield Targets/Blue Health Bars

Lightning Elemental Damage

Lightning Damage, or alternatively, Shock damage is best used against wards i.e. magic based defenses.

Best Against: Shield Targets/Blue Health Bars

Worst Against: Armored Targets/Yellow Health Bars

Dark Magic Elemental Damage

Dark Magic damage is also known as Leeching. It’s a special type of damage that can steal other enemies’ HP. Any damage that you inflict upon an enemy with Dark Magic will add it to your own HP.

Best Against: N/A

Worst Against: N/A