Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands allows you to create diverse builds that will help you take on the Dragon Lord. This Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Best Builds guide will explain all the building blocks of these builds so that you can make a better choice while creating a build for you, along with a starter build idea.

How to Create a Build in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

In this, we will explain all the steps you go through while creating a build in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Selecting Class

The first thing you have to select while creating a build in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is Class. You have been given six classes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands with different Action Skills, Class Feats, and Skill Trees.

You have to choose one or more classes from them to make a build. The classes you can choose in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands are given below. All of them have their perks.

Brr-Zerker

Clawbringer

Graveborn

Spellshot

Spore Warden

Stabbomancer

Customizing your Character

The second step you have to go through while creating a build in TTW is selecting the appearance for your character.

Here you can completely customize your character. For example, you can change facial features or decorate your armor along with a lot more things related to appearance.

You can decide how your body should look. In short, everything related to appearance can be customized from here.

Twist of Fate

The next step in creating the build is Twist of Fate, which is your character’s background. Again, different backgrounds are available for you, as seen in the list below.

Village Idiot

Raised by Elves

Failed Monk

Recovery Inventory Hoarder

Rogue Alchemist

All these backgrounds have different stats to offer. Some are good at doing critical damage, some at spell cooldown, so you can choose as per your needs.

Hero Stats

In this step, you will be shown all of your Hero’s stats. You can also increase their values by investing in the Hero Points.

This is one of the most important steps of build creation and greatly affects the build’s performance. The stats and their effects if you invest points in them can be seen below as well.

Strength: Increases the damage done by a Critical Hit

Increases the damage done by a Critical Hit Dexterity: Increases the chances of landing a Critical Hit

Increases the chances of landing a Critical Hit Wisdom: Increases the damage done to an enemy by Status Effect

Increases the damage done to an enemy by Status Effect Constitution: Increase the max health capacity.

Increase the max health capacity. Intelligence: Decreases the cooldown time of spells.

Decreases the cooldown time of spells. Attunement: Decreases the cooldown time of Action Skill

Name Your Character

Once done with all build creation, the last step you have to complete is naming your character. Once you have named your character, you can jump straight into the game and start enjoying it.

Below we have created a Spore Warden Class Build so you can get a clear image of Builds in TTW and create some amazing builds.

Spore Warden Class Build

Class Feat: Mushroom Companion

Action Spell: Barrage

Build Stats

Strength: 28

Dexterity: 10

Intelligence: 7

Wisdom: 10

Constitution: 10

Attunement: 10

The reason for choosing this class for our build is the Class Feat. Mushroom Companion is an incredibly overpowered companion that can do poison damage to your enemies.

For the Twist of Fate, whatever build you are creating, always go with the Village Idiot.

Village Idiot can give the most net gain to your character, and also, the critical damage done to the enemies is very high. So you should always be going with the Village Idiot.

Its Spell Cooldown time is low, but you can invest some Hero Points into that to make a great build.

In this build, we will be investing more points in strength since we want to increase our critical damage as much as possible. Once you have more Hero Points, you can increase other stats to make it an even deadlier build in TTW.

This build will help you a lot in taking out your enemies quickly in the early stages of the game.