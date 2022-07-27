Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Amalgam Location Guide

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands features a lot of legendary items waiting for the player to find them. One of the legendary armors that players can find in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is the Amalgam armor. Amalgam is a legendary armor manufactured by Swifft in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and this guide will tell you how to get it.

Where to Find Amalgam Armor in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Amalgam is found mostly as a loot drop from various sources in the world. You always have a small chance of the legendary armor dropping from any enemy you kill or any cheat that you loot.

If you are focused on solely getting armors in the game, we suggest that you try arming the rabbits in the Chaos Chamber, as they have a much higher chance of dropping the different legendary armors in the game, including the Amalgam armor.

There is one dedicated drop from Amalgam. The miniboss Monstrous Shroom can be killed to get a confirmed Amalgam armor for yourself. The miniboss can be accessed through the Ancient Obelisk in Weepwild Dankness.

Amalgam Status and Effects

The Amalgam armor features no special effects at all. The biggest feature of Amalgam is that it comes with 5 Passive Stat buffs. These status buffs are never fixed, and you can get anything.

This opens up the armor to a lot of possible mixups of passive buffs. You can farm the armor to get a variety of different buffs together. Since the stats from a single category cannot be repeated in a single roll, you always get five different buffs of five different types on a single armor.

Amalgam Armor, hence, is extremely important for a lot of builds as a single piece of armor can help you in different fields of your build.