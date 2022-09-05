The Witcher 3 Velen Secondary Quests Guide

Side Quests in Velen are among the several additional missions available to players for acquiring extra loot, and gear in the southern region of the Northern Kingdoms of Witcher 3.

The following is an in-depth guide regarding every Witcher 3 Velen Secondary Quest, its location, and how to complete it.

The Witcher 3 Velen Secondary Quests

We have compiled all the Secondary Quests available in Velen: Crow’s Perch in our Crow’s Perch Secondary Quests Walkthrough guide.

Velen: Mudplough

Harassing a Troll

Location: Venture to the Forest region northwest to the Inn at the crossroad to initiate this quest.

Head northwest from the Inn at the Crossroads and you’ll come to a forest. Head to the riverside to find a bunch of Nekkers swarming a Rock Troll. You just need to slay the Nekkers, speak with Boris the Troll and conclude the mission.

Velen: Greyrocks

At the Mercy of Strangers

Location: The time to start this quest is on the path to the Inn at the Crossroads while playing the Nifgaardian Connection mission. The quest takes place West of Mulbrydale.

Head west from Mulbrydale and you’ll come across three Drowners and some wolves near the riverside. Slay them all and proceed towards shrieks using your Witcher’s Senses.

After you reach the man named John Verdun, you can either untie him or leave him to rot there. In any case, you’ll again find him near northwest of the Border Post.

Bitter Harvest

Location: The quest takes place on the Velen side of the river, at the Scavenger Camp close to the Border Post.

This is a small Secondary Quest in Velen that you can easily fail if you’re not careful enough. Head over to the boggy area near the south side of Halver Isle. Talk to a man named Albin Hart and agree to protect survivors from Ghouls and Alghouls.

You’ll have to slay around a dozen of monsters before the mission concludes. Once you’ve completed the mission, return to Albin to collect your reward. If you fail this mission, you’ll be unable to purchase fake papers in Fake Papers Secondary Quest.

Caravan Attack

Location: The quest takes place at the Marauder’s Bridge.

Head over to the west of Marauder’s Bridge and you’ll come across a group of low-level bandits attacking a couple of merchants. You simply need to slay the bandits and speak with the merchants to receive your reward and conclude the optional mission.

Deadly Crossing (II)

Location: The quest can be started by traveling west of Mulbrydale, north of Lindenvale.

Head west of Mulbrydale, and a little north of Lindenvale to come across some guards barring your passage. You can either use diplomatic conversation, pay them 525 Crowns, or use force to have them clear the way.

In case you decide to pay them 525 Crowns, you’ll receive a weapon called Mourner.

Death by Fire

Location: Codgers’ Quarry

Head to the west side of Codgers’ Quarry and you’ll see smoke rising in the distance and some bandits trying to burn an elf. You can either ignore the situation and be on your way or you can slay four enemies, free the elf and fight the remaining enemies.

The captive female elf will also tell you about some hidden treasure nearby. It’s up to you whether you wish to check it out or not.

Fake Papers

Location: Travel to the Scavenger Camp south of the Border Post to start this quest.

Head over to the south of the river near the Redanian Border Post and speak with Shady Merchant near the campfire. After speaking with him, you can either pay him 100 Crowns to pass and complete this optional quest or you can also ask him to lower his price.

He’ll assign you a task to help his brother-in-law named Albin Hart if the second option is chosen. (check the Bitter Harvest above for more information).

You can simply use Axii Sign Level 1 to have him lower the price. If you already played the Bitter Harvest but let Albin die; Shady Merchant will not sell you the pass. If you helped Albin live, the Shady Merchant will lower his price.

The choice is yours!

Funeral Pyres

Location: Travel to the Border Posy and head west of Mulbrydale.

Speak with a Priest of Eternal Fire near the west of Mulbrydale who will ask you to put some rotting corpses to rest. Head to each objective area and use your Igni Sign and the oil that Priest gave you to burn the corpses.

While burning the corpses, you’ll come across an alive man who will tell you about the Priest’s schemes.

After returning to the Priest, you can either keep quiet and accept your reward or kill the Priest and his cronies and loot their bodies to conclude this optional mission.

Looters (II)

Location: This secondary quest can be completed at the Codger’s Quarry, on the route due east of Heartherton and northeast of Wolven Glade.

You’ll come across a gang of six, looting some fallen corpses. You can either ignore these hostile men or engage them to conclude the quest. A little later, you can also save them from a bunch of attacking Ghouls.

Man’s Best Friend

Location: This Velen secondary quest in Witcher 3 can be completed by the Inn found at the Crossroads.

As travel past the Inn on the route between the Crossroads and Border Post, you’ll encounter a Farmer’s Hut. You’ll find the hut besieged by a Wild Dog, eliminate it, and knock on the door. As you go inside, you’ll notice four starving children.

You can wish to simply leave as is or choose to give them Food or Crowns, doing the latter will complete the secondary quest.

Thou Shalt Not Pass

Location: This secondary quest can be initiated by interacting with the guar found on the Western Gate or the bridge on the path to the Border Post.

The bridges across the Ponta River are closed off, however, after interacting with the guards present in the area you are told that a Permission Pass will be needed to go through.

The Pass can be obtained after completing the Fake Papers side quest, so scroll up to its relevant section for more information regarding that quest.

The Volunteer

Location: The quest can be initiated by checking out a notice board in Oxenfurt or at the White Eagle Fort.

As you make your way across the Pontar River, a Troll is seen among a wreck of boats.

After a conversation with this Troll, you are given two options to choose from. Complete the mission by defeating him or letting it slide.

If you choose the second option, you’ll be asked to retrieve some paint that you can purchase from a merchant in Oxenfurt. Know that the Paint can only be obtained during the daytime.

Velen: The Descent

Hazardous Goods

Location: This Velen secondary quest in Witcher 3 is started when you travel Northwest of Lurtch, on the path between Reardon Manor and Benek.

On the route northwest of Lurtch, you’ll encounter a cart filled with plague victims and a man named Gert Borel being swarmed by a bunch of ghouls.

Take down the ghouls and speak with the man, then use Igni to set his cart ablaze.

In a few days, Gert Borel will be seen again, this time east of Reardon Manor. He would be suffering from the Black Pox disease, burn him to end his pain and complete the mission.

Witcher Wannabe

Location: The quest can be found on the Notice Boards in Downwarren, Oreton, and Crow’s Perch while the mission talks place in Lindenvale. The notice board only informs you of the quest the mission is started when you get to Lindenvale.

Once there in Lindenvale, an alderman informs you of another Witcher in the region. Head to the cemetery and make use of your Witcher’s Sense to find the impostor.

Slay the Ghouls at the back of the cemetery, saving the impostor. You can now either choose to expose the impostor to the townsfolk or keep his secret. If you do expose him you can either convince the people to spare him or leave the decision to the elder.

Looters (III)

Location: The quest can be initiated at the village of Toderas.

Similar to the previous Looters missions, you’ll encounter two groups arguing over loot.

You can either choose to take them all out or let them be, in the second case one will take the other out, in which case the remaining one cannot be engaged with and is considered friendly.

The Truth is in the Stars

Location: The Quest takes place at Benkelhan, Dragsroot Cave.

Speak with the Old Sage near the Large Windmill and give him something to eat. After inquiring about your future, the Old Sage will ask you to bring some Dragonsroot.

Head towards the southeast edge and inside the cavern. Once you’re inside, use your Witcher’s Senses to locate the Dragonsroot and return it to the Old Sage to conclude the optional quest after a dialogue.

Blood Ties

Location: The quest can be started by interacting with a noblewoman close to the Nilfgaardian Central Army Camp.

The noblewoman in the tent will ask you to help find her son. You must then interrogate the Quartermaster of the army camp, you will now have three options to choose from.

Bribe him 100 crowns

Use Axi on him (this requires level 2 delusion)

Complete Contract: Patrol Gone Mission (if already completed he will tell straight away)

Once told the boy’s location, travel to the region between Kimblot Way and Nilarius Farm. Now use your Witcher Senses to track clues including tracks and a dead horse.

Follow the track to find out that the boy is already dead. Tell the mother about her son’s fate, you then have to choose to lie or tell the truth about how he died.

Velen: Spitfire Bluffs

Lynch Mob

Location: The quest can be started in Hangman’s Alley, note that the quest is easy to miss by just passing by or by starting the A Favour for a Friend quest.

You’ll encounter a lynch peasant mob holding a Nilfgaardian deserter captive, preparing to hang him. You have the option to intervene and take out the mob or mind your own business.

Loves Cruel Snares

Location: The mission takes place in Condyle, where before starting the mission, you must first eliminate the pirates in the Boatyard abandoned site and the island to the west.

On the Northeast of Condoyle, interact with a crying girl whose fiancé has gone missing.

Using your Witcher Senses track down the footprints, leading you to a bunch of wild dogs. The body ripped apart belongs to the fiancé. Slay the dogs and return to the girl to inform her and complete the mission.

Velen: Crookback Bog

Deadly Crossing (III)

Location: The quest can be started by speaking to the groups of ne’er-do-wells, you can find them in the war-laden region of Velen, by the bridges and river crossings. This quest takes place at the Dragonslayer Grotto.

Enter the Dragonslayer Grotto region and travel to the west side. You’ll encounter a few deserters and Nekkers here, where you’ll be given the option to take them out or let them be.

A Dog’s Life

Location: This Velen secondary quest in Witcher 3 can be started by traveling to the slopy road northwest of Drudge.

As you get to this road, you’ll find a pack of wolves swarming a single pup. Save the dog by slaying the wolves and check the dog’s collar to find a key.

Follow the dog into Drudge and eliminate the bandits that attack you. Enter the house near the bandits and make use of your Witcher Senses, to locate and pry open loose floor pieces.

Open the chest inside to find a note and complete the quest.

Defender of the Faith

Location: This Velen secondary quest in Witcher 3 can be started by locating the old Women in the Shrine at Duen Hen or the area between Blackbough and the Cow’s Perch.

This simple quest requires you to fix some religious shrines (you only need to pick up the statue and straighten them up). You’ll find the statues in Duen Hen, East Blackbough, and Southeast of Byways Signpost.

After fixing the last shrine, you’ll face off the vandal. At this point, you can either leave him to his chores i.e., destroying religious shrines, or tackle him to conclude the optional mission.

Highwayman’s Cache

Location: This Velen secondary quest in Witcher 3 can be initiated by traveling to the trail en route to Bandits’ Camp, east of Boatmaker’s Hut.

You’ll encounter 3 bandits, close to a wooden bridge. They need your Coin to cross the bridge.

Now you have two options either to engage them in combat or to tell them your identity Geralt of Rivia, the second option will make them flee.

Make you of your Witcher Senses and near the bonfire to find the hidden treasure.

A Greedy God

Location: Progression up to The Eyer of Nehaleni on the main questline is required to start this quest. The quest can be started by heading south of the Wastrel Manor in Velen.

Travel to the southern end of the Wastrel Manor to find 2 peasants across a few ruins. Interact with them to begin the quest.

Travel to the statue and interact with it. Now use your Witcher Senses to locate a bottle with vinegar scent, hidden behind a crack.

Utilize the Eye of Nehaleni to locate a hidden cellar, and follow the path to find the Allgod. You now have three options to choose from:

Take him out

Persuade him to take the meager offerings

Avoid negotiating with him

Now return and tell the peasants the conclusion to finish the side quest.