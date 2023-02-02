The Witcher 3: The Price Of Honor Quest Guide

The Prince of Honor is a side quest in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt that takes place in Harviken and Trottheim in the Skellige region.

In the quest, Timmon tasks you to investigate the delay his brothers have had in escorting his betrothed from Hindarsfjall back to Harviken. In the following guide, we will guide you through the entire The Prince of Honor quest in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

How to start the quest

You can begin The Prince of Honor quest by heading to Harviken located in the Faroe Isle. You must go to the dock area where you will find Timmon.

Timmon will share that his wedding is approaching, and his brothers haven’t returned with his soon-to-be wife, Agda. Ulf and Mikkel, the brothers, had to escort her back from Hindarsfjall and their delay has Timmon concerned.

He will then seek help from Geralt in investigating the matter. Should you agree, you’ll have to head northeast to Hindarsfjall to investigate.

The Prince of Honor walkthrough

After your conversation with Timmon make your way toward Trottheim by heading northeast from Harviken.

You can choose to fast-travel there but remember you’ll have to face pirates roaming the area unless you have already dealt with them in the Following the Thread or Flesh for Sale quests.

Once you reach Trottheim, make your way toward Hindarsfjall and take out the Sirens roaming the area. Investigate the place until you locate a women’s corpse by the shore.

This is the bride-to-be who unfortunately met her demise. To learn more, you’ll need to use Keira’s Magic Lamp to reveal two ghosts lamenting the loss. You’ll discover that Timmon’s brothers had failed to protect his betrothed.

You will also find footprints leading away from the body and will head east. Track their footprints which will lead you toward a tree where you will find two more bodies. You’ll eventually determine that both brothers had committed suicide as they were too ashamed to face Timmon.

Search the corpses to acquire a letter and a key. The letter will inform you about the presence of Dowry in the area.

Now you have two options, head to the shipwreck by the coast or meet Timmon. You can acquire a Gold Diamon Necklace if you pick the first option.

Afterward, you will inform Timmon about your findings. You can now either give the dowry or not mention it at all. This will complete The Prince of Honor quest no matter what you choose.