The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine Gwent Guide – Skellige Deck, Gwent Cards Locations, Tips

One of the coolest new additions to The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine is the ability to get new Gwent Cards as a part of Skellige Deck and participate in The Great Beauclair Gwent Tournament.

Furthermore, there is an Achievement/Trophy tied to getting all the Gwent Cards in Skellige Deck. Once you have found them all, you will be able to unlock I Have a Gwent Problem Achievement/Trophy.

The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine Skellige Gwent Guide

Moreover, the expansion also introduces a book titled A Miraculous Guide to Gwent. This book basically provides a list of all available Gwent cards in the game.

This is not all! In addition to doing that, the book will also tell you what Gwent Cards are you missing from your collection so that you can collect them and unlock tied Achievements/Trophies.

Do note that A Miraculous Guide to Gwent will not tell you exact places where you will find your missing cards, but it will sure as shooting put you in the right place.

Our Blood and Wine Gwent Guide will tell you everything you need to know about Gwent in Toussaint.

Finding A Miraculous Guide to Gwent

The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine introduces two ways in which you can acquire A Miraculous Guide to Gwent book.

Gwent Playing Scholar in White Orchard

One of the ways of getting your hands on A Miraculous Guide to Gwent is by beating the Gwent-playing scholar that you meet during the game’s prologue. In order to get the book, you simply need to travel to White Orchard, beat the scholar in a game, and get the book as a reward.

Merchant near St. Gregory’s Bridge

In addition to the scholar, you can also buy the book for mere 3 Crowns. In order to find the merchant selling the book, you need to head over to St. Gregory’s Bridge signpost and head towards the south-east edge. Once you get there, head over to the western side of the plaza where you will find the merchant.

Once you have acquired the book, you simply need to open it and it will show you the places from where you will be able to get your missing cards.

Completing the Skellige Deck

If you are an avid Gwent fan, the first thing that you need to do after arriving in Toussaint is to visit the Cockatrice Inn. Once there, you will be able to speak and play Gwent with the Innkeeper. Doing so will allow you to trigger two side-quests named Gwent: Never Fear, Skellige’s Here and Gwent: To Everything, Turn, Turn, Tournament!

Gwent: Never Fear Side-Quest

This side-quest will basically start a hunt for new Skellige Gwent Cards introduced with The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine expansion pack.

During the course of this side-quest, you will not only be automatically signed-up for The Great Beauclair Gwent Tournament, but will also get all the Gwent Cards included in the new Skellige Deck.

Gwent: To Everything, Turn, Turn, Tournament!

Once you have acquired all the Skellige Deck Gwent Cards in the game, you should go ahead and participate in The Great Beauclair Gwent Tournament. During the tournament, you will be asked to defeat Monsters, Nilfgaardian, Skellige, and Scoia’tael decks.

I do not recommend using the same deck for defeating all 4 decks during the course of the tournament. It is a good idea to keep on changing your deck. All in all, the performance in the tournament depends upon your Gwent skills and how strong of a deck you have in the game.

After you manage to defeat all 4 opponents in the game, you will be rewarded with 1,000 Crowns and a trophy which you will be able to hang in your Corvo Bianco Vineyard villa. However, in case you lose The Great Beauclair Gwent Tournament, you will still get your hands on the trophy, but will only receive 500 Crowns as a reward.

Lastly, if you have any Gwent tips that you would like to share with us? Do make sure to let us know in the comments section below!