The Witcher 2 Endings Guide

Like most RPG games, The Witcher 2 also has multiple endings depending on the paths you decide to take. As the trend of decisions and their outcomes has become a significant part of modern RPG games, The Witcher 2 adapts and implements it brilliantly within itself and gives players the ending based on the essential decisions they made in some of the most sensitive scenarios in the game.

Major Decisions that impact The Witcher 2 Endings

Some important decisions can determine how you get a certain ending. While all decisions do not impact the ending, some may do. You can choose either by learning what each one leads to.

At the Crossroads: Choosing Iorveth or Roche

The first major decision that players will come across is choosing your side at the end of chapter 1. The choice can determine what perspective and storyline you’ll get throughout the game. Siding with either would affect the endings in their way.

If you choose Lorveth, you’ll side with the Scoia’tael, and the storyline will focus more on cities, their problems, and the relationships between humans and non-humans.

On the other hand, siding with Roche would lead you through the story as a companion on the battlefield with numerous fights, politics, and objectives to overthrow the king.

Spare or Kill Loredo

During The Floating Prison quest, you have the choice of killing Loredo by going after him or sparing him by letting him go and choosing to save the elves from the burning tower. The decision here affects the later ending in The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

If you choose to go after Loredo, you’ll eventually catch up to him and get your revenge. Later on, you’ll learn that killing him hindered his deal of selling Flotsam to Kaedwen. Should you spare him and save the elves, Loredo will sell Flotsam to Kaedwan, thus putting non-humans in danger.

Henselt’s Fate

You can decide to let Roche kill King Henselt or spare him, and this decision will affect not only the ending of Witcher 2 but also Witcher 3. If Roche killed Henselt, Kaedwen, and Temeria would fall to their destruction. Roche would then be known as a traitor. Unfortunately, sparing him is also a risky choice, as he would then take over Aedirn.

Lorveth Path: Triss or Saskia

Near the end, you can choose to save Saskia or Triss. Going after Triss would expel you from ever saving Saskia, and she would remain under the sorceress’s control. On the other hand, if you save Saskia, Triss would survive anyway, but her absence would have a bad impact on the fate of others as she won’t be able to testify against the bad guys.

Both have consequences of their own, so choose the one that feels right, and this would then affect the end.

Roche Path: Anaïs or Triss

In Roche’s path, you can either go with him to save Princess Anaïs or go on your own to save Triss. Both of you would go to Kaedweni camp and kill Dethmold. Killing Dethmold will release the Princess and lead to her final decision in The Witcher 2.

If you choose to give her to Radovid, Temeria will become a part of Redania and will no longer function as a separate state. In return, this would guard Temeria from any threat. On the other hand, if you hand her over to John Natalis, he would protect the Princess’s state for her as she is the rightful owner. Later on, she would become the queen of the independent Temeria.

If you choose Triss, Roche will go to save Anaïs while you’ll go for Triss. After you save her from the prison, she goes to the summit and testifies against Síle de Tansarville. Unfortunately, this would lead to Anaïs losing her royalty, and Temeria would perish due to attacks from other competitors.

Epilogue: Kill or Spare Letho

In the epilogue, you get the chance to kill Letho or spare him, and the story ends on a good note. If you spare him here, he makes a brief appearance in The Witcher 3. This is basically the end, but this small change can affect the ensign dialogue, too.

All possible endings if you Kill Aryan

If Aryan is slayed, Geralt will be denied the “Strong Back” ability, as the reward depends on Aryan’s survival. This will make the escape easier, and you’ll see Aryan’s mother topless in the torture chambers in the dungeon, being tortured.

Ending 1

Lorveth Path, Stennis is killed.

Ending 2

Lorveth Path, Stennis is spared.

Ending 3

Lorveth, Triss Path, and Stennis are killed.

Ending 4

Lorveth, Triss Path, and Stennis are spared in this The Witcher 2 ending.

Ending 5

Roche Path, Henselt is killed.

Ending 6

Roche Path, Henselt is spared.

Ending 7

Roche, Triss Path, Henselt is killed.

Ending 8

Roche, Triss Path, Henselt is spared.

All possible endings if you Spare Aryan

Sparing Aryan’s life will grant Geralt the “Strong Back” Ability. This will, however, make the escape much more complex, especially with now increased guards in the final dungeon rooms.

Ending 1

Lorveth Path, Stennis is killed in The Witcher 2.

Ending 2

Lorveth Path, Stennis is spared.

Ending 3

Iorveth, Triss Path, and Stennis are killed.

Ending 4

Lorveth, Triss Path, and Stennis are spared.

Ending 5

Roche Path, Henselt is killed.

Ending 6

Roche Path, Henselt is spared.

Ending 7

Roche, Triss Path, Henselt is killed.

Ending 8

Roche, Triss Path, and Henselt are spared in The Witcher 2 ending.