The Treasure Hunters – Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Treasure Hunters is a minor side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, during which you will help two brothers who are trying to procure a treasure chest from an endless bog. As they don’t know how to proceed, the hero of Hyrule is their final hope.

In this guide, we will help you find Domidak and Prissen and retrieve the treasure chest easily.

Talk to Domidak and Prissen

You can find the treasure hunter brothers, Domidak and Prissen, standing near a bog south of the Great Hyrule Forest and North of Hyrule Castle. They are exactly on the opposite side of Rauru Hillside Cave, and their exact coordinates are (0600, 1273, 0044).

Upon talking to Domidak, he will tell you of a treasure chest present in the middle of a bottomless bog. He wants that chest but can’t reach it. This will start the quest and add it to your journal.

Retrieve the Chest from the Bog

To complete the Treasure Hunters’ side quest, you need to take the treasure chest out of the Bottomless Bog. There are various ways to achieve this. However, the simplest one is crafting a bridge.

Pick up planks from the Hudson Construction site and attach them horizontally via Ultrahand to craft a long bridge. Pick up the bridge and move it near the treasure chest.

Now, attach the bridge to the treasure chest and take it out. This way, you won’t have to go inside the bog. Once the treasure chest is out of the bog, wiggle the right analog stick to unstick it.

Open the treasure chest to obtain 3x Bomb Flowers. Return to Domidak and return your findings to complete the Treasure Hunters’ side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Quest Reward

Domidak and Prissen won’t give you any reward for helping. However, they will let you keep the 3x Bomb Flowers you retrieved from the treasure chest.