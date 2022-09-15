Rumor – Sims 5 Could Get Announced In October

The next entry in a classic series may be on the way. Known leaker Jeff Grubb has claimed that The Sims 5 may be getting announced next month, in October. The last new Sims game we got was The Sims 4 (obviously) which came out in 2014, so it’s about time we got a new one.

While normally rumors like this can be seen as just guessing, there’s been a good bit of other news surrounding the Sims as well lately. EA announced recently that The Sims 4 would be going free-to-play starting in October (though, of course, the DLC still has to be bought), and a big Sims-related livestream is also going to be happening on October 18.

With all of this in mind, it would be stupid to not think that a new Sims game was on the horizon, even if the time between games was smaller. While The Sims 4 had a huge amount of DLC released for it that opened the door for a variety of careers, the game is still eight years old, and even considering Electronic Arts’ love for keeping games around as long as possible to milk them as much as they can, eight years is a very long time between releases.

Exactly what from the DLC will be carried over to a possible The Sims 5 remains to be seen, but that sort of thing, if a game does get announced, will probably be explained on the livestream. Whether or not we’ll also get news on early DLC remains to be seen.

Of course, at the same time, that doesn’t necessarily mean that The Sims 5 is actually coming. Even with all of this evidence in its favor, it’s better to lean on the side of caution rather than getting our hopes up. In order to really understand what’s coming though, we’ll likely have to actually catch the Sims livestream when it happens on October 18.