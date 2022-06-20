Babies can be irritating, but what if we can add all the desirable traits by pushing a button. With the help of Toddler cheats, you can teach your child any skill you like in The Sims 4. You can teach your child manners, and best of all, you can fulfill all the needs of your child.

The game has thought about all the age groups, and toddlers are not forgotten. You can read this guide to learn about the different Toddler cheats in the game, including cheats for their skills, needs, moods, and manners.

How to Enable The Sims 4 Toddler Cheats

Cheats are tough to remember, but The Sims 4 has made the process much more difficult by adding a step before utilizing the trick. To use the cheat, you must first activate it. This may be done by following one of the following methods, depending on the console you’re using:

Hold down Ctrl + Shift + C if you’re on a PC .

If you’re using a Mac, hold down Command + Shift + C .

. If you’re using an Xbox or PlayStation, simultaneously press all the trigger buttons.

When you complete the previous step, a pop-up box will display on top of the screen. Press enter after typing testingcheats true or testingcheats on. After that, the game will confirm that the cheats have been enabled.

If you wish to turn off the cheats for whatever reason, type testingcheats false or testingcheats off in the same pop-up window. Then, in the same pop-up window, type and enter to input the real cheats.

The Sims 4 Toddler Cheats

You can use the toddles cheats to modify anything on your child, for example, adding any skill level, fulfilling their need, and teaching them manners. The toddler’s cheats are as follows:

The Sims 4 Toddler Skill Cheats

In the Sims 4, you can improve speech, creativity, movement, toilet training, and thinking by using the cheats given below:

To enhance the Potty skill to level 4, enter “ set_skill_level statistic_skill_toddler_potty 4 ”.

”. To enhance the Thinking skill to level 4, enter “ set_skill_level statistic_skill_toddler_thinking 4 “.

“. To enhance the Communication skill to level 4, enter “ set_skill_level statistic_skill_toddler_communication 4 ”.

”. To enhance the Imagination skill to level 4, enter “ set_skill_level statistic_skill_toddler_imagination 4 ”.

”. To enhance the Movement skill to level 4, enter “set_skill_level statistic_skill_toddler_movement 4”.

The Sims 4 Toddler Needs Cheats

With the help of the cheats below, you can fill all the needs of your toddler like attention, bladder, energy levels, enjoyment level, Hunger, and cleanliness:

To fill the Hunger of your toddler, enter “ fillmotive motive_hunger .”

.” To fill the Hygiene needs of our toddler, enter “ fillmotive motive_hygiene .”

.” To fill the Attention needs of your toddler, enter “ fillmotive motive_attention .”

.” To fill the Bladder needs of your toddler, enter “ fillmotive motive_bladder .”

.” To fill the Energy needs of your toddler, enter “ fillmotive motive_energy .”

.” To fill the Fun needs of your toddler, enter “ fillmotive motive_fun .”

.” To fill your toddler’s All of the Needs at one time, enter “fill_all_commodities“.

The Sims 4 Toddler Moods and Buffs Cheats

You can use the cheats below to make your sim more playful and energized with the toddler so that you can have more fun when you take him out with you:

To Remove all the Buffs on your sim, enter “ remove_all_buffs “.

“. To make your sim more Energized, enter “ add_buff EnergizedHigh “.

“. To make your sim make it more Playful with the toddler, enter “add_buff PlayfulHigh“.

The Sims 4 Toddler Manner Cheats

You can use the cheats below to improve or worsen the manners of your toddler if you don’t like the current manners: