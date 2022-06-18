If you have a loved one in The Sims 4 that you want to get together with fast, these Relationship cheats will help you build your relationship in seconds so that you don’t have to wait to establish your relationship. That way, you can spend the maximum time with your loved sim.

I wish relationships were that easy to hack in real life, but we have made it easy for you to cheat Relationships in The Sims 4 by listing all the useful and relevant cheats in this guide.

How to Enable The Sims 4 Relationship Cheats

Remembering cheats is difficult, but Sims 4 has made this process more complex by adding one more step before using the cheat. You need to activate the option to use the cheat. This can be accomplished by following one of the instructions according to the console you are using:

If you are playing on a PC, press Ctrl + Shift + C.

If you are playing on a Mac OS, press Command + Shift + C.

If you are playing on an Xbox or PlayStation, Press all the trigger buttons simultaneously.

After doing the last step above, a pop-up box will appear on top of the screen. Enter testingcheats true or testingcheats on and then press enter. After that, the game will confirm that the cheats are activated.

If, for some reason, you want to disable the cheats, you can enter testingcheats false or testingcheats off in the same pop-up box. Then to enter the actual cheats, type and press enter in the same pop-up box.

The Sims 4 Relationship Cheats: Friendship

Relationship cheats come in different types, but here we are just talking about cheating on friendship. You can increase your friendship by some set value or custom value. You can also decrease your friendship. Below are all the friendship cheats:

The Sims 4 Increase Friendship Cheat

Using this cheat, you can increase the friendship between two persons by any value selected by you between 0-100. The cheat is as follows:

ModifyRelationship Sim1 Sim2 Amount LTR_Friendship_Main

You cannot copy-paste the cheat from above but instead, in place of Sim 1, use the name of the sim you are playing and in place of Sim 2, use the name of the sim you want to increase the friendship with. For the Amount, choose any value between 0-100.

The value chosen above will determine how full your friendship bar is. If you selected 60, then the bar will be 60% full. And for the next time you choose 80, the bar will move 20% more. The final example of what a cheat is going to look like is given below:

ModifyRelationship Codie Leonard Kelly Leonard 60 LTR_Friendship_Main

The Sims 4 Decrease friendship Cheat

No one wants to decrease the friendship in real life, but if for some reason you want to do that in Sims 4, you can do that by following this cheat:

ModifyRelationship Codie Leonard Kelly Leonard -50 LTR_Friendship_Main

The cheat is the same as you would use to increase the friendship, but you need to put any negative value this time. If you put -50, it will decrease the friendship to 50.

The Sims 4 Relationship Cheats: Romance

This cheat will increase or decrease the romance, and it functions the same way as the other cheats. Below are all the romance cheats:

The Sims 4 Increase Romance Cheat

With the help of this cheat, you can increase the romance by any value you want. For example, if you want to increase the romance to 50 between Codie Leonard and Kelly Leonard, the cheat will look like this:

ModifyRelationship Codie Leonard Kelly Leonard 50 LTR_Romance_Main

The Sims 4 Decrease Romance Cheat

If, for some reason, you want to decrease the romance by any value, you can use this cheat. For example, if you want to decrease the romance to 20 between Codie Leonard and Kelly Leonard, the cheat will look like this:

ModifyRelationship Codie Leonard Kelly Leonard -20 LTR_Romance_Main

The Sims 4 Pet Relationship Cheats

what more can you want from a pet if you can increase or decrease friendship by just clicking a button. This became possible after The Sims 4: Cats and Dogs patch was released. Below are all the pet relationship cheats:

The Sims 4 Increase Pet friendship Cheat

Using this cheat, you can increase the friendship by any value you want. For example, if you want the friendship between Codie Leonard and your pet Tommy to be 100% the cheat will look like this:

ModifyRelationship Codie Leonard Tommy 100 LTR_SimtoPet_Friendship_Main

The Sims 4 decrease Pet friendship Cheat

If you don’t like your pet and want to decrease your friendship, you can do that with the help of this cheat. For example, if you want the friendship between Codie Leonard and your pet Tommy to reduce to 20%, the cheat will look like this:

ModifyRelationship Codie Leonard Tommy -20 LTR_SimtoPet_Friendship_Main

Why is Relationship Cheat Not Working In The Sims 4

The relationship sometimes doesn’t work, but there are several solutions which are discussed below: