Learning how to fill out reports in The Sims 4 might seem tedious, but these report cards can help you progress through your Career smoothly and efficiently. A successful career is one of the main goals of the game, and filling out reports for your job is an important part of that. There isn’t a proper way of filling out reports mentioned in Sims 4, so it might become an obstacle in a Sim’s Career.

This Sims 4 guide will show you the complete process of filling out reports in The Sims 4.

How to Fill Out Reports in The Sims 4

You need to follow a process when you want to complete a report in The Sims 4. The first step is to click “More options” when you open your computer. After clicking this option, press the “Web” button on your computer screen. Lastly, click the option called “Fill out reports.”

After following these steps, you’ll see a suitcase which will show you your selected option. One thing you must do is to train your Sim to be completely focused until the report has been filled out. You can check if the report was completed by choosing Career from the left-hand menu.

When your Sim completes a report, their performance will improve, which will, in turn, result in a promotion and an increase in simoleons. In addition, ensuring that your Sim is well-rested and ready for work will also improve your results. If you decide it is time to leave for work yet again, ensure that your Sim has been fed and has gotten plenty of sleep.

That pretty much covers everything regarding filling reports in The Sims 4. Visit SegmentNext to check out our in-depth Sims 4 coverage, including the best mods, cheats, and career guides.