How To Use The Sims 4 Debug Cheat To Get Debug Items

When purchasing items in The Sims 4 build mode, have you ever failed to find an item that you just saw moments before? There are certain items in The Sims 4 known as Debug or Hidden items. You can find them lying around various places, but when go look for them in the shop they are nowhere to be found.

This is because you can’t purchase debug items in The Sims 4, at least without using cheats. Using a certain Debug cheat, you give yourself over 1200 of these unique items to add a greater depth of customization features in The Sims 4.

The debug cheat grants you access to a host of new items including more build mode options, DLC items, and career unlocks,

The entire process to discover all hidden objects in The Sims 4 takes three steps. You need to first enable the cheat console, activate cheats, and then discover (spawn) your desired object.

How to open the Sims 4 cheat console

If it was not already obvious, you need to first enable cheats in The Sims 4 before you can start typing cheat commands to discover debut cheat objects in the game. The following is how you can do that on each platform.

Take note that there needs to be a text box on the top of your screen like a console. If it is not there, your Sims 4 debut cheats are not enabled.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

For PC: Hold the Ctrl and Shift keys at the same time and then press C.

Hold the Ctrl and Shift keys at the same time and then press C. For Mac: Hold the Command and Shift keys at the same time and then press C.

Hold the Command and Shift keys at the same time and then press C. For PS4: Hold all your controller’s shoulder buttons.

Hold all your controller’s shoulder buttons. For XB1: Hold all your controller’s shoulder buttons.

How to enable the Sims 4 debug cheats

Once you have your cheat console in front of you, select its text box and enter the following code: testingCheats true.

You should receive a notification to confirm that cheats are now enabled in The Sims 4. Remember that you can disable your debug cheats at any point in the game by simply entering the following code in the cheat console: testingcheats false.

How to use the Sims 4 debut cheats

Using the Debug cheat, you can access all Debug or Hidden items that were previously not available to purchase in the Build Mode. This unlocks a wider range of the catalog for players to use, giving them greater creative freedom in creating the perfect build.

Once cheats have been enabled you can simply type the Debug cheat in the Cheats Console.

To enter the Bug Debug Mode you must type the code bb.showHiddenObjects which unlocks all hidden items in the Build Mode. You will now find all objects like bushes, collectibles, rocks, trees, etc.

If you want access to an even wider catalog of options you can type the code bb.showLiveEditObjects. You will now have access to cars, decoration items, and so on totaling up to 1200 new items.

The codes should be entered only in the order mentioned above to allow them to work properly. You also need to ensure that the cheat is enabled when you are scrolling the Build Mode.

After the cheats are enabled try to look for any item that you were previously unable to find. Open the search bar and search for the item name. All the hidden items should be accessible now.