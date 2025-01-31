How To Get The Wraith Calling Bell In Elden Ring

A bell used to summon the cursed wraiths, the Wraith Calling Bell in Elden Ring is a tool that can be used indefinitely. In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain this bell and how you can use it effectively against enemies by using a sorcerer build.

Wraith Calling Bell Location in Elden Ring

The Wraith calling Bell in Elden Ring can be looted from a treasure chest in Lakysar Ruins.

Lakysar Ruins can be found in the earliest section of the Liurnia of the Lakes once you leave the Stormveil Castle. Start from the Lakysar Ruins Site of Grace and go northeast to find a set of stairs leading to a basement.

There are no enemies in this basement, and the treasure chest is not rigged. Just open the treasure chest to collect the Wraith Calling bell from it.

Wraith Calling Bell Uses

Wraith Calling Bell is an item in Elden Ring. This means that any class, regardless of their stats, can use it. However, it has D scaling with both Intelligence and Faith stats.

Simply equip the Wraith Calling Bell as an item and use the down button on the D-pad to bring it up. Press the X/Square button to use it. As an item, you can use it infinitely as long as you have enough FP.

You will need 7FP every time you use the bell to summon a yellow wraith. The wraiths that can be summoned with the bell follow the enemies and deal magic damage to them.

You can also use magic-boosting items to increase the damage of the summoned wraiths. These wraiths also deal 3 stance damage per hit to the enemies, making it one of the best items in the game.

You can also use this item on horseback, and it won’t slow you down at all. There is no sale value of the Wraith calling Bell in Elden Ring.