The Sims 4 Death Types, and How to Kill a Sim

There are thirty-one ways a Sim can die in The Sims 4. These 31 death types are categorized into two categories: Natural and Emotional. This comprehensive guide will discuss all of the death types in Sims 4, so you can understand all the dangers your Sim can and will face once they are out and about, following their career choices.

How to Kill a Sim in The Sims 4

There are no cemeteries in The Sims 4. And children can only die through fire and drowning.

The Grim Reaper will come by and get your Sims’ souls no matter how they die. When the Grim Reaper approaches, you’ll have the choice to Plead for the dying Sim, but if you don’t, you’ll be left with the Sim’s Tombstone.

Despite all these ways, making a Sim die in the game is pretty hard. Also, note that a dead Sim can be resurrected by completing Bestselling Author aspiration. Sims who improve their Writing, Cooking, and Gardening skills can revive a Sim who has died.

Before summarizing each death type in The Sims 4, here is how they are categorized:

The Sims 4 Death by Natural Causes

Fire

Electrocution

Hunger

Rocket Ship Crash

Old Age

Over-exertion

Cowplant

Drowning

Sauna

Pufferfish

Wishing Well

Poison

Over-heating

Freezing

Research Machine Exhaustion

Rabid Rodent Fever

Lightning

Sunlight

Murphy Bed

Spellcaster Overload

Beetle Juice

Flies

Vending Machine

Mountain Climbing

Chickens and Rabbits

Death Flower Arrangement

Catastrophic Meltdown

Mother Plant

The Sims 4 Death by Emotional Causes

Embarrassment

Anger

Hysteria

Emotions come in a variety of intensities. When a Sim achieves the top point of a certain emotion, they will ultimately die. Below, you’ll find a quick rundown of every cause of death:

The Sims 4 Death by Fire

Fire in the Sims 4 can move across walls and buildings and anyone caught in the flames will burn to death. To avoid this, extinguish the flames as soon as possible.

The Sims 4 Death by Rocket Ship Crash

This is the same as death by fire because the person dies by catching the flames. Anyone with a low level of Rocket Science skill or travelling in a ship with a fruit in the exhaust pipe is confirmed to come across a crash landing.

The Sims 4 Death by Electrocution

The handiness skill in the game allows your Sims to repair broken objects in the house.

Any Sim with a low level of the Handiness skill will definitely receive an electrical shock while repairing an electrical item. After receiving the shock, keep on trying to repair that item to say hiya to the reaper.

The Sims 4 Death by Hunger

For this one, you need to switch off the free will of the Sims and keep them without any food or drinks. By doing so, your Sims will receive a ravenous moodlet for 24 hours. After these 24 hours are over, the Sim will die of hunger.

The Sims 4 Death by Cowplant

Cowplant can become very lethal if it’s starved for more than 12 hours. If a Cowplant is starved for more than 12 hours, it will try and lure a Sim to it.

The Sims who will choose to go near it and accept the bait will be eaten alive by the plant.

The Sims 4 Death by Old Age

This is pretty much self-explanatory! You can turn off this cause of death by switching off aging or regularly drinking Potion of Youth.

The Sims 4 Death by Over-exertion

This is another cause that is somewhat related to old age. At old age, Sims will have less Stamina. During this age, you need to keep activities that cause exertion in check.

Failing to do so will make your Sim receive a Dangerously Tired moodlet for 4 hours. During this time, do some more work, and tada, your Sim will die.

The Sims 4 Death by Drowning

If you ignore your swimming Sim’s deteriorating requirements, they will gradually grow uncomfortable and exhausted. If a Sim is neglected, they will get Exhausted, leaving you only a few hours to respond to their needs.

Sims will die in the pool if you do not tend to their needs and check up on them frequently.

The Sims 4 Death by Sauna

You must have The Sims 4 Spa Day DLC for this type of death. When your Sim spends too much time in the Sauna acquiring a Superfluous Steaming, they may die. Your Sim will develop a joyful moodlet throughout the first several hours of their time in the Sauna.

They will walk out of the Sauna just after Supreme Steaming moodlet, but if you wish to murder your Sims, put them back in as soon as possible. Your Sim will grow uneasy after only a few hours have passed. After that, you’ll need to keep your Sim in the Saunas for a little longer for them to die.

The Sims 4 Death by Pufferfish

You must have the Sims 4 City Living DLC for this type of death. Pufferfish Nigiri prepared improperly can potentially kill your Sim. Only a highly trained chef can properly cook the Pufferfish so that your Sim does not become poisoned.

Poorly prepared Pufferfish Nigiri has a 50% risk of killing your Sim, so inspect the meal before eating. By putting your Sim in a poor mood, you’ll enhance the chances of their dying. This recipe may be learned by having Pufferfish Nigiri from a Japanese food stand.

The Sims 4 Death by Wishing Well

A wishing well is included in the Romantic Garden item pack, and it can occasionally have surprising consequences when utilized. When you wish for endless youth at the well, your Sim may expire and become eternal as a ghost of some type, still under your control.

The Sims 4 Death by Poison

The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure is required for this type of death. There’s a danger your Sim will become poisoned when exploring the forest. This can be caused by a spider, a swarm of bees, a poison dart, a scorpion, opening a treasure box, or attempting to pass through a poison gas gate.

If you wish to heal your Sim, go to the temple and seek a Pile of Bones. Request an antidote in exchange for the Pile of Bones from any local.

The Sims 4 Death by Freezing

The Sims 4 Seasons is required for this type of death. You can kill your Sim by freezing them if there is a snowstorm or if you utilize the Weather Control Device to activate a blizzard. Send the Sim out and just dress her in attire that is appropriate for hot weather.

Your Sim will perish after 5 hours of freezing. Within one hour, your Sim will become blue and freeze to death. Your Sim has now been completely frozen and has fallen over.

You may accelerate this procedure by making your Sim wet in the pool, throwing water balloons at them, or using a Ghost who died from cold and the Cool Down Sim interaction. This will quickly make the other existing Sims exceedingly chilly.

The Sims 4 Death by Over-heating

The Sims 4 Seasons is required for this type of death. Extreme heat may now kill your Sims thanks to the weather in the Seasons edition, which includes a temperature component.

Certain circumstances may make this much more possible. However, one action you could do to lessen the risk is to dress in cold-weather apparel. Another aspect is the thermostat in the house.

When it’s adjusted to hot because when it’s already hot outdoors, the Sims inside will not be protected from the elements, this might be exploited for nefarious reasons.

The Sims 4 Death by Research Machine Exhaustion

This form of death necessitates the use of The Sims 4 Discover University. Your Sim will become fatigued if they utilize the contribute knowledge interaction on the research machine too much.

Using it after your Sims have been depleted may result in their death. Apart from avoiding overusing the computer, there is no way to avoid this.

The Sims 4 Death by Rabid Rodent Fever

The Sims 4 My First Pet Stuff is required for this type of death. Make trouble for your Rodent pet by refusing to clean their cage. When the Rodent bites your Sim, there’s a risk they may contract Rabid Rodent Fever.

Before your Sim dies, this sickness lasts three days and has three phases. When your Sim is at stage 3, they are very contagious to other Sims standing close.

The Sims 4 Death by Lightning

Lightning strikes can kill Sims. It’s not a good idea to send Sims outside during a Thunderstorm. It’s probably more likely when there’s a lot of thunder, and it’s also feasible that an umbrella will boost the chances of a strike.

The Sims 4 Death by Sunlight

This form of death necessitates the use of The Sims 4 Vampires. Vampires are unable to tolerate sunlight. It will make them feel uneasy, and they may die.

If this is your goal, simply keep your Sim out in the sun for an extended period, and the sun will take care of the rest. For toddlers and children, this will not work.

The Sims 4 Death by Murphy Bed

This sort of death necessitates using the Sims 4 Tiny Living Stuff. You’ll need to set the bed down all the time or sleep in it if you want to activate this. There’s a danger the murphy bed could squash your Sim if you wait for the bed to break down.

The ghost will have a z sleeping effect throughout its body and will no longer sleep in beds. To restore their energy level, your ghost Sim must crash on the couch.

The Sims 4 Death by Spellcaster Overload

Your Sim must be a spellcaster to die in this way. Each Spellcaster has a charge meter that indicates the likelihood of an overload for your Sim. Casting spells increases the charge.

Some spells have a greater effect than others. Your Sim is highly likely to get overloaded if they cast spells with a full charge meter. They won’t die the first time they get it. Instead, they’ll be given a moodlet. Your Sim will most likely die if they cast another magic before the moodlet expires.

The Sims 4 Death by Beetle Juice

For this death, you’ll need a bar and an insect farm. To manufacture beetle juice, your Sim should have rank 10 of the mixology talent. You must now look after the beetles till they are ready for harvesting. When you harvest, you’ll acquire beetle Nuggets, which you’ll need to brew the drink.

You’ll need 3 beetle nuggets in total, so you might have to collect twice. You’ll need to brew 3 glasses of beetle juice at this point. Now, make your Sim drink one at a time.

Your Sim will obtain a moodlet upon drinking two of these. You must ensure that they consume the third one before it expires. If they do, they would instantly turn into a ghost.

The Sims 4 Death by Flies

This sort of death necessitates the Sims 4 Jungle Adventure. This death will only be possible if you activate the “reduce and recycle” lot challenge. You’ll either need a dumpster or an outside garbage can after that.

Continue to stuff rubbish into the dumpster until it’s overflowing. Roaches will occur after some time. After some time has passed, flies will come.

Now you must either “Bond with Flies” or “Try to Clear Flies.” This will most likely take several tries; death is extremely unlikely. Nothing will happen most of the time, and you’ll have to wait for the flies to respawn before trying again. That’s why you’ll need many dumpsters.

The “slob” feature, as well as the lack of cleanliness, may make this simpler. However, the Sim will die sooner or later.

The Sims 4 Death by Vending Machine

Look for a vending machine in Mt. Komorebi or purchase one from the build/buy menu. You’ll need to purchase things from the vending machine until one becomes stuck, then shake it.

Then you must continue shaking, buying more things, and so on until the Sims are crushed to death by the vending machine. It will ultimately work if you try enough times.

The Sims 4 Death by Mountain Climbing

Make sure your Sim has a rock-climbing ability level of at least 6. After that, organize a social gathering and decide on a mountain-climbing adventure.

Then you must advance through the assignment until you reach a climbing wall, at which point you must begin climbing. Mostly, your Sim would fall right away, so simply start over. To die, your Sim must fall from a height greater than the center of the wall. If they reach there, a blizzard will aid them fall.

The Sims 4 Death by Chickens and Rabbits

This sort of death necessitates the use of The Sims 4. For this kill, you’ll need to locate a wild rabbit and begin causing it harm. The worse your Sim’s connection with it is, the simpler it is to persuade it to murder them. It will only take a few tries for you to get it right. Once the bunny is enraged at the Sim, it’s a piece of cake.

The Chicken one is similar to the last one, but it’s a lot more difficult to pull off if you haven’t offered the chicken a midnight treat to turn it into an “Evil chicken.”

If you prefer a midnight treat, they’re available at the Agnes’ garden stand as prizes from the finch wick fair or as gifts from bunnies and birds.

After you’ve had your midnight snack, you’ll need to buy a chicken coop and a chicken. Now it’s time to offer them the midnight snack. If you’re being cruel to the chicken right now, it won’t kill the Sim; instead, it’ll flee its coop.

After that, your Sim will be given a moodlet. Before the moodlet expires, you must call out the chicken one more and be cruel.

The Sims 4 Death by Death Flower Arrangement

The first step is to ensure that your Sim’s flower arrangement talent is at least level 7. You’ll also require a funeral flower. Grafting is a good way to obtain them.

After that, you may begin constructing whatever floral arrangement you like. Then choose the “Scent with rare flower” interaction and the “dead flower.” After then, your arrangement will begin to smoke.

Then choose an elder Sim, choose “Friendly,” “Give a gift,” and “Give flower arrangement gift,” and present your flower arrangements to them. When you present the flowers to a Sim that isn’t older, they will age.

The animation and soundtrack are identical to those in “Overexertion”; however, the game considers the deaths to be their own.

The Sims 4 Death by Catastrophic Meltdown

Your Sim must be a servo for this death. A durability bar is located on every servo and indicates how near it is to break down. The durability decreases with time, but you can hasten the activity by drinking water, showering, swimming, and other activities.

The servo will begin to fail when the durability hits zero. When the servo breaks down, it will have some kind of interaction going on, telling you how long you have left until it entirely breaks down. The servo will perish if it is not repaired on time.

The Sims 4 Death by Mother Plant

You can utilize the StrangerVille Mystery ambition to guide you through all the tasks until you have the hazmat suit, key card, and other items, but do not enlist the assistance of any Sims.

Then, while wearing the hazmat suit, swipe open all of the lab doors; the last door, which Strange plants surround, will expose the mother plant.

This will be extremely simple from now on. Just go head-to-head with the mother plant. Your Sim will flunk the first time, but he or she will live. This will provide them with the moodlet. If you try to attack her again, the Sim will perish.

The Sims 4 Death by Anger

In Sims 4, Anger has four states: Angry, Very Angry, Furious, and Enraged. The Sims who are left in the Enraged state for too long will eventually die of Anger.

The Sims 4 Death by Hysteria

Like Anger, Laugher also has four states: Playful, Very Playful, Silly, and Hysterical. The Sims who are left in the Hysterical state for too long will eventually die of laughter.

The Sims 4 Death by Embarrassment

Lastly, this emotion has four levels: Embarrassed, Very Embarrassed, Humiliated, and Mortified. You must keep the Sim in the Mortified state for too long to kill it.