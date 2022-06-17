How to Bring a Dead Sim Back to Life in The Sims 4

In The Sims 4, you are given different options to bring a dead Sim back to life. You will use different methods like Ambrosia to bring dead Sim back to life. This guide will cover all the methods you can use to bring a dead Sim back to life in Sims 4.

Bring a Dead Sim Back to Life Using Ambrosia

Ambrosia is a dish that can be used to bring back a dead Sim to life. This dish requires rare and freshly picked ingredients and can only be cooked by a professional Gourmet Chef.

The only hurdle you will face in making this dish is collecting all the required ingredients. But don’t worry; we have covered everything in detail that you need to know for making Ambrosia in Sims 4.

Level Up Gardening Skill to Make Orchid and Pomegranate Tree

First, you will need to level up your gardening skill to level 5 to learn how to graft. You will need grafting to make a new type of plant by inserting a piece of one plant into the base of another plant.

We will be using grafting to make orchids. To do that, you will need to cut a part of the Lilly plant, graft it into your Snapdragon, and leave it for a couple of days. After a couple of days, your Orchid will be ready.

For making a Pomegranate tree, you can graft an Apple on the Cherry tree and wait for a few days. If it is out of season, you plant them inside the greenhouse.

Purchase the Potion of Youth

You will need to gather around 1500 satisfaction points for buying the potion. Collecting all these points is difficult, but if you have them, you should spend them on the Potion of Youth.

Graft Orchid onto Pomegranate Tree to make a Death Flower

Once your Orchid and Pomegranate are fully grown and ready, you must graft the Orchid onto the Pomegranate to make the Death Flower required for the Ambrosia.

Catching an Angelfish

Catching the Angelfish is probably the most time-consuming part of the whole process of making Ambrosia. The best place where you can find this fish is Willow creek. You should use the bait to increase the chances of catching this rare fish.

Cook Ambrosia to Resurrect Dead Sims

Once you have all three ingredients required to cook Ambrosia, you can let your skilled chef cook it for you. It is guaranteed that a dead Sim will be resurrected after eating this dish. Even normal Sim can eat it for going back to the early stage of their life.

Bring a Dead Sim Back to Life Using Book of Life

You can recite the Book of Life to bring back dead Sim to life. But for that, you will first need to author the Book of Life. But even for authoring this book, you need to fulfill a few requirements.

Create a New Sim with Best Selling Author Aspiration

You will need a Sim who has a passion for writing to author the Book of Life. You must max out your writing skills and complete the aspiration goals to get the Poetic Trait. The poetic trait reward is what you will need to unlock the Book of Life.

Write and Publish the Book

After unlocking the Book of Life, you will need to write and publish it so that it can be accessed through your inventory. Now to access it click on the “Capture Epic Saga” and select the Sim to bind to this book. If the Sim dies, you can summon it back using this book.

You must have a good relationship with the Sim for this method to work.

Bring a Dead Sim Back to Life by Pleading with Grim Reaper

Pleading in front of the Grim Reaper is another method to get your Sim a second life. But for this, you need to be lucky because this method will only work if a Grim Reaper is walking close to your Sim, who is about to die.

You have to plea in front of the Grim Reaper, and there is a chance that it might give a second life to your Sim.

Bring a Dead Sim Back to Life Using Cheats

You can also bring back your Sim by using the cheat. You must first access the cheat console by pressing Ctrl + Shift + C. After that, enter the TestingCheats true to activate the cheats. Now you can enter the death. Toggle, and it will disable the death of your Sim.

Other Ways to Resurrect or Bring Dead Sim Back to Life in The Sims 4

Using Spellcaster Sims

You can also order your Spellcaster Sims to bring back a dead Sim to life if you have The Sims 4: Realm of Magic.

By Not Saving Your Progress

Another trick you can use to bring back your dead Sim to life is not saving the game. So you have to do it whenever a Sim dies; just quit the game without saving and start it from the previously saved progress.

It is the fastest way to bring back your Sim to life, but you will also lose the unsaved progress you made till your Sim dies.

Wishing Well

Wishing Well is another method of bringing back dead Sims to life. But to get the Wishing Well, you will need a Romantic Garden Stuff Pack. After installing the pack, you can pick the Wishing Well from build mode items.

The Wishing Well can be used anytime, and it will cost you 7775 Simoleons. After making a wish, you will have six possible outcomes, which are given below.