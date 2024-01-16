The Sims 4 Careers Guide

In The Sims 4, you are given several careers to choose from. Some of these careers are available from the beginning of the game, while some are accessible through expansion packs and mods. From Detectives and Chefs to Gardeners and Freelancers the choices are limitless.

In this guide, we’ll cover all the careers The Sims 4 has to offer, whether they’re present in the base game or through expansion packs and mods, we have you covered. This list is updated for 2024, containing all available careers so far.

The Sims 4 Base Game Career Paths

Astronaut

As an Astronaut in The Sims 4, the galaxy is a place you love, spend most of your time in, and make arrangements to travel space. After leveling up, the astronaut career is divided into two branches: Space Ranger and Interstellar Smuggler.

Career Level Level Up Skill Requirement Pay Per Day Level 1-3 Logic $234 – $432 Level 4-7 Logic + Fitness $560 – $1190 Level 8-10 [Space Ranger] Fitness $1432-$2954 Level 8-10 [Interstellar Smuggler] Fitness $1608-$3717

Athlete

As an Athlete in The Sims 4, your career is centered around strength, speed, intelligence, and endurance. Once you level up in the Athlete career, you are given two branches to choose from. The first branch is Professional Athlete and the second one is Bodybuilder.

Career Level Level Up Skill Requirement Pay Per Day Level 1-4 Fitness + Charisma $112-$273 Level 5-10 [Athlete] Charisma $357-$1998 Level 5-10 [Bodybuilder] Charisma $329-$3000

Babysitter [Part-time]

Babysitting is a part-time job in the Sims 4 that involves taking care of babies and children. As you progress through your career, you get promoted to better positions and you can earn better money. This career does not have any branching paths.

Career Level Level Up Skill Requirement Pay Per Hour Level 1 [Babysitter] – $33 Level 2 [Nanny] Charisma $40 Level 3 [Day Care Admin] Charisma $48

Barista [Part-Time]

Barista is another part-time career in the Sims 4. At this job, you make and serve coffee to patrons at a coffee shop. There are three levels to this career and like the Babysitter career, does not have branching paths.

Career Level Level Up Skill Requirement Pay Per Hour Level 1 [Coffee Stain Remover] – $28 Level 2 [Bean Blender] Mixology $40 Level 3 [Latte Artiste] Mixology $62

Business

A Business Career is for anyone looking to make loads of money without having to slave away at a desk job. This is one of the highest-paying careers in The Sims 4. After leveling up, you can choose from two branches: Management and Investor.

Career Level Level Up Skill Requirement Pay Per Day Level 1-6 Charisma + Logic $128-$600 Level 7-10 [Management] Charisma + Logic $720-$3000 Level 7-10 [Investor] Charisma + Logic $896-$3248

Criminal

If you are a Sim who wants to break the rules and lead the mafia, then a Criminal Career is the one you should choose. In this career, you are given two branches to choose from. You can either go with the Boss branch or the Oracle branch.

Career Level Level Up Skill Requirement Pay Per Day Level 1-5 Mischief $63-$192 Level 6-10 [Boss] Mischief + Handiness $636-$3115 Level 7-10 [Oracle] Mischief + Programming $344-$2212

Culinary

The Culinary career is for someone who likes to cook and make drinks to earn money. In this career, you can choose the Chef branch or Mixologist branch and make your career in it. You will be making a good amount of money in both these career branches.

Career Level Level Up Skill Requirement Pay Per Day Level 1-5 Cooking + Mixology $135-$344 Level 6-10 [Chef] Cooking + Gourmet Cooking $468-$2460 Level 6-10 [Mixologist] Mixology + Charisma $315-$1970

Entertainer

Entertainer career in Sims 4 is just what its name suggests. It is a career in which you will entertain the audience through acting or music. This career has two branches for you to choose from. One is a Musician, and the other is Comedian. Both the branches are good when it comes to the money you will be making.

Career Level Level Up Skill Requirement Pay Per Day Level 1-4 Comedy + Music $184-$270 Level 5-10 [Comedian] Comedy + Charisma $402-$2844 Level 6-10 [Musician] Piano + Guitar or Violin $402-$2380

Fast Food Employee [Part-time]

Choosing the Fast Food part-time career means you’ll be flipping burgers and cleaning tables before you make it to the cashier post. Like other Part-time gigs, you won’t be any branching paths once you a certain milestone

Career Level Level Up Skill Requirement Pay Per Hour Level 1 [Table Cleaner] – $16 Level 2 [Fry Cook] Cooking $18 Level 3 [Food Service Cashier] Cooking $20

Freelancer

Like in the real world, you can choose the Freelancer career in Sims 4 and be your boss. You will find different trades to work on. This career gives you three branches to choose from and make your freelance career in it; Writer, Artist, and Programmer.

This career works slightly differently when it comes to leveling up and getting promoted. You start with any one of the three paths and work hard until you fill up your performance meter. The higher the meter the higher your wage. Ambitious Sims progress through the performance meter faster when compared to lazy Sims.

Manual Laborer [Part-time]

Manual laborers spend their time performing tasks that are more physically demanding and don’t require any significant technical skills. This part-time gig has three levels and is an excellent form of supplementary income.

Career Level Level Up Skill Requirement Pay Per Hour Level 1 [Lawnmower] – $45 Level 2 [Landscaper] Gardening $59 Level 3 [Black Hoe Operator] Gardening $70

Painter

As a painter, you will be creating your world with brushes. You can create masterpieces that can make you a rich Sim instantly. As a painter, you have two branches to choose from. The first branch is Patron of the Arts and the second one is Master of the Real Branch.

Career Level Level Up Skill Requirement Pay Per Day Level 1-6 Painting $168-$308 Level 7-10 [Patron of the Arts] Painting + Charisma $420-$1640 Level 6-10 [Master of the Real] Painting + Logic $585-$2460

Retail [Part-Time]

Like all other part-time gigs in The Sims 4, the retail job only has three levels. Retail workers stock shelves, deal with customers, and push sales.

Career Level Level Up Skill Requirement Pay Per Hour Level 1 [Shelf Stocker] – $33 Level 2 [Sales Floor Clerk] Charisma $40 Level 3 [Customer Support] Charisma $48

Secret Agent

As a secret agent, you will live a completely secret life. After leveling up in this career, you have two branches to choose from, which are quite opposite in their goals. The first one is Diamond Agent, where you will work for the good Sims. The other is Villain, which will take you on the path to becoming the bad guy.

Career Level Level Up Skill Requirement Pay Per Day Level 1-7 Logic + Intelligence + Charisma $136-$696 Level 8-10 [Diamond Agent] Logic + Charisma $1384-$4260 Level 8-10 [Villain] Mischief + Logic $1528-$2575

Self Employed

In Sims 4, you can opt for Self-employment and be your own boss. In a self-employed career, you will mostly sell items you create or work in jobs that require trade skills. As a self-employed Sim, you have a lot of work options. You can do painting, gardening, fishing, etc.

There are no career-leveling paths when you’re self-employed the amount of money you earn depends on your skills and the value of the work you do.

Style Influencer

Style Influencer will be setting new trends for the other Sims to follow. You have two branches to choose from if you opt for this career for yourself. The first one is the stylist in which you will give Sims makeovers and get them ready for different occasions. The other one is Trend Setter where you will be setting new trends for other Sims to follow.

Career Level Level Up Skill Requirement Pay Per Day Level 1-5 Writing + Photography + Charisma + Painting $152-$616 Level 6-10 [Stylist] Writing + Photography + Charisma + Painting $770-$3000 Level 6-10 [Trend Setter] Writing + Photography + Charisma + Painting $651-$2706

Tech Guru

If you have great computer skills like programming, then you can go with the Tech Guru career. This career has two branches for you to choose from. The first one is eSport Gamer and the other is Start-Up Entrepreneur.

Career Level Level Up Skill Requirement Pay Per Day Level 1-6 Programming + Video Gaming $248-$624 Level 7-10 [E-Sport Gamer] Programming + Video Gaming $1089-$1968 Level 7-10 [Start-Up Entrepreneur] Programming + Charisma $686-$2580

Writer

As a writer in Sims 4, you will be getting paid for the things you write. The money you earn depends on your writing skills. After leveling up in this career, you can choose from two branches. The first one is the Author and the second one is Journalist.

Career Level Level Up Skill Requirement Pay Per Day Level 1-5 Writing $200-$400 Level 6-10 [Author] Writing + Logic $480-$2790 Level 6-10 [Journalist] Writing + Charisma $448-$1722

The Sims 4 DLC Career Paths

Actor (Get Famous Expansion)

The Actor career in Sims 4 is all about acting and performing. You will be in the spotlight and have to join one of the four talent agencies unlocked when you are close to the middle level of your actor career. This career doesn’t have any branches; your main income source is gigging that talent agencies line up.

Civil Designer (Eco Lifestyle Expansion)

If you choose this career, your main focus will be designing solutions for all environmental problems. You’ll be discussing different ways with other Sims to make their world a better place to live. The Civil Designer career is divided into two branches which are Green Technician and Civil Planner.

Career Level Level Up Skill Requirement Pay Per Day Level 1-3 Logic + Handiness $279-$513 Level 4-10 [Civil Planner] Charisma + Logic $612-$3150 Level 4-10 [Green Technician] Fabrication + Logic $585-$1422

Conservationist (Island Living Expansion)

As a conservationist, you will be working to protect your environment from different kinds of dangers. You have to educate people to conserve their environment. The Conservationist career gets divided into two branches after leveling up: Marine Biologist and Environmental Manager.

Career Level Level Up Skill Requirement Pay Per Day Level 1-6 Logic $112-$496 Level 7-10 [Environmental Manager] Logic + Charisma $889-$2040 Level 7-10 [Marine Biologist] Logic + Fitness $609-$2275

Critic (City Living Expansion)

If you like to give an opinion about something and want it to matter, then this is the career for you. The Critic career path offers two choices; Art Critic branch or Food Critic.

Career Level Level Up Skill Requirement Pay Per Day Level 1-3 Writing $105-$238 Level 4-10 [Art Critic] Writing + Painting + Music or Comedy $235-$2270 Level 4-10 [Food Critic] Writing + Cooking + Gourmet Cooking $294-$2205

Detective (Get to Work Expansion)

A detective career means you’ll be catching and interrogating criminals, scoping crime scenes, and going on patrols. Through this career path, you’ll also be able to acquire a police uniform. This is an active career path and you won’t be given any leaves. The detective career path has no branches. Your primary way to progress through the ranks is to complete daily career-related tasks.

Diver (Island Living Expansion) [Part time]

The Diver career is a part-time gig in The Sims 4. You’ll be snorkeling, instructing other divers, and hunting for valuable treasures. This part-time career has three levels like the others.

Career Level Level Up Requirement Pay Per Hour Level 1 [Snorkel Guide] – $45 Level 2 [Scuba Instructor] Purchase a diving knife $59 Level 3 [Sunken Treasure Hunter] Purchase treasure tool dive gear $70

Doctor (Get to Work Expansion)

The doctor career is another active career in The Sims 4 that you can choose if you want to save lives. You will unlock many items like a Standing Surgical Light and a Full-size skeleton while leveling up in this career. The doctor’s career is not divided into any other branch. The Handiness skill is useful when choosing this path.

Education (Discover University Expansion)

If you love teaching or managing teaching institutes, then Education is the career you should go with. This is not only a noble career but also a rewarding one. This career has two branches for you to choose from; Professor and Administrator.

Career Level Level Up Skill Requirement Pay Per Day Level 1-5 Research and Debate + Logic $176-$448 Level 6-10 [Administrator] Research and Debate + Charisma $800-$1950 Level 6-10 [Professor] Research and Debate + Logic $504-$1590

Engineering (Discover University Expansion)

An engineering career is for someone who likes to solve today’s world problems with modern and creative solutions. You can become both a Computer Engineer and a Mechanical Engineer if you choose to break into this profession.

Career Level Level Up Skill Requirement Pay Per Day Level 1-6 Robotics + Handiness $192-$920 Level 7-10 [Computer Engineer] Robotics + Programming $1305-$2250 Level 7-10 [Mechanical Engineer] Robotics + Handiness $1160-$2250

Fisherman (Island Living Expansion) [Part time]

The Fisherman career is for Sims who want to take their passion for aquatic creatures and turn it into a lucrative part-time career. The Fisherman part-time job has three levels and mainly requires you to level up your fishing skills.

Career Level Level Up Requirement Pay Per Hour Level 1 [Goldfish Hunter] – $33 Level 2 [River Wrangler] Fishing $40 Level 3 [Deep Sea Fishing Master] Fishing $48

Gardener (Seasons Expansion)

The gardening career is for someone who loves greenery and plants. You can plant several flowers in your garden and start making money from them as well. This career is divided into branches which are Botanist and Floral Designer. This career path recently received a complete overhaul, making it a much better choice overall.

Career Level Level Up Skill Requirement Pay Per Day Level 1-4 Gardening $140-$175 Level 5-10 [Botanist] Gardening + Logic $320-$2940 Level 5-10 [Floral Designer] Gardening + Flower Arrangement $245-$2100

Interior Decorator (Dream Home Expansion)

Interior Decorator is an active career in Sims 4 without any other branch. At the maximum level of this career, you will become a certified interior designer who will earn some good cash. Your job in this career is to find some interior design work and complete it to get paid. You can choose from four; room renovation, room addition, level renovation, and level addition.

Law (Discover University Expansion)

As a lawyer, you will be helping Sims with their legal issues and fighting for public causes. This career is quite lucrative. The Law career is divided into two branches once you level up. The first one is a Judge, and the other is a Private Attorney.

Career Level Level Up Skill Requirement Pay Per Day Level 1-7 Research & Debate + Logic + Charisma $135-$735 Level 8-10 [Judge] Research & Debate + Logic $960-$1435 Level 8-10 [Private Attorney] Research & Debate + Charisma $1260-$3150

Lifeguard (Island Living Expansion) [Part time]

If you’re a Sim who strives to serve the community and help those around you, the Lifeguard part-time career is for you. Like all other part-time gigs, Lifeguard has three levels and can be leveled up by progressing the fitness skill.

Career Level Level Up Requirement Pay Per Hour Level 1 [CPR Dummy Stand-in] – $33 Level 2 [Wave Watcher] Fitness $40 Level 3 [Prolific Whistler] Fitness $48

Military (StrangerVille Expansion)

The military is not an easy career and requires a lot of physical fitness and leadership skills. You need to prove yourself if you want to reach higher ranks. You can either select the Officer branch or the Covert Operator branch.

Career Level Level Up Skill Requirement Pay Per Day Level 1-5 Fitness $208-$768 Level 6-10 [Covert Operator] Logic $832-$3376 Level 6-10 [Officer] Charisma $832-$3376

Politician (City Living Expansion)

A politician is one of the public service careers that you can pursue in Sims 4. You will be protesting against unjust things and gathering donations for some noble deeds.

It does not just end here. You will also be gathering bribes as this is quite an interesting career. After leveling up, you can choose the President or Charity Organizer branches.

Career Level Level Up Skill Requirement Pay Per Day Level 1-4 Charisma $112-$343 Level 5-10 [President] Charisma $520-$2380 Level 5-10 [Charity Organizer] Charisma $456-$2052

Salary Person (Snowy Escape Expansion)

In the salary person career, you will be working for different entities and get paid for your work. After leveling up, you will be given two branches to choose from. The first one is a Supervisor branch in which you will be monitoring various tasks. The other branch that you can choose is Expert.

Career Level Level Up Skill Requirement Pay Per Day Level 1-4 Writing + Logic $140-$370 Level 5-10 [Supervisor] Charisma + Logic $560-$2485 Level 5-10 [Expert] Programming + Logic $549-$1904

Scientist (Get to Work Expansion)

As a scientist, you will work on discoveries and improve the things that have already been discovered. This career wouldn’t be divided into any branches. You will make good money as a scientist and unlock new outfits and laboratories as you make discoveries.

Simfluencer (High School Years Expansion) [Part time]

The Simfluencer career path in the Sims 4 allows you to become a digital influencer. Like all part-time gigs, it comprises three tiers and is very lucrative. To progress through the ranks, you need to level up your Charisma skill.

Career Level Level Up Requirements Pay per hour Level 1 [Nano-Influencer] – $36 Level 2 [Macro-Influencer] Charisma $55 Level 3 [Mega-Influencer] Charisma $74

Social Media (City Living Expansion)

If you choose the Social Media career, you will be answering different questions from your followers. You have to blog and arrange some meet-ups, so the followers continue to follow you.

If you level up in this career, you will be given two branches to choose from. The first is Internet Personality, and the other is Public Relations.

Career Level Level Up Skil Requirement Pay per day Level 1-3 Charisma + Comedy or Mischief $96-$174 Level 4-10 [Internet Personality] Charisma + Comedy or Mischief + Video Gaming $338-$2160 Level 4-10 [Expert] Charisma + Writing $352-$3171

Vet (Cats and Dogs Expansion)

Becoming a Vet in Sims 4 is a straightforward process. However, you cannot directly choose Vet as a Career by normal means. You need to have a steady bank before starting a Vet clinic. There is no specific branch that you can select.

The Sims 4 After School Activities (High School and University)

After-school activities work differently from conventional career paths in The Sims 4. Only students enrolled at high schools or universities can access them. They do not pay money but are a great for your Sim to develop important skills early on in their life.

Soccer Team Player (Discover University Expansion)

Soccer Team Player after-school activity is only available to students enrolled at a University. To progress through the team, you have to level up your fitness skills. There is a total of four tiers for this activity.

Career Level Level Up Skill Requirement Level 1 [Trainee] – Level 2 [Bench Warmer] Fitness Level 3 [Starter] Fitness + Logic Level 4 [Playmaker] Fitness + Logic

E-Sports Competitor (Discover University Expansion)

Like the Soccer after-school activity, the E-Sports Competitor is also only available to Sims enrolled at a university and has four tiers.

Career Level Level Up Skill Requirement Level 1 [Practice Squad Member] – Level 2 [Alternate] Video Gaming Level 3 [Teammate] Video Gaming + Charisma Level 4 [Captain] Charisma

Cheer Team Member (High School Years Expansion)

Cheer Leading is an after-school activity for High school students. To move up the cheer squad ladder you have to meticulously practice your craft.

Career Level Level Up Skill Requirement Level 1 [Cheerleading Fresh Recruit] – Level 2 [Cheerleading Teammate] Fitness Level 3 [Cheerleading Captain] Fitness

Chess Team Member (High School Years Expansion)

The Chess Team is the second after-school activity available through the High School Years Expansion. It has three tiers.

Career Level Level Up Skill Requirement Level 1 [Chess Team Fresh Recruit] – Level 2 [Sales Floor Clerk] Logic Level 3 [Customer Support] Logic

Computer Team Member (High School Years Expansion)

Computer Team members are adept at programming. This is an important team to join if you want your adult Sim to take up a tech-based career.

Career Level Level Up Skill Requirement Level 1 [Computer Team Fresh Recruits] – Level 2 [Computer Programming Teammate] Programming Level 3 [Computer Team Captain] Programming

Like the Soccer Team in the University expansion, the Football team in the high school Expansion offers your Sim the opportunity to captain a football team.

Career Level Level Up Skill Requirement Level 1 [Football Team Fresh Recruits] – Level 2 [Football Team Member] Fitness Level 3 [Football Team Captain] Fitness

Drama Club (Get Famous Expansion)

The Drama Club after-school activity is available through the Get Famous Expansion and is a great activity to pick up if you want your Sim to become an actor. It has four tiers.

Career Level Level Up Skill Requirement Level 1 [Stage Beginner] – Level 2 [Line Learner] Creativity Level 3 [Practical Performer] Creativity Level 4 [Junior Artiste] Creativity

Scout (Seasons Expansion)

The Scout after-school activity is available through the Seasons Expansions and allows your child Sim to partake in scout activities. It has five levels.

Career Level Level Up Requirement Level 1 [Llama Scout] Collect scout badges Level 2 [Griffon Scout] Level 3 [Unicorn Scout] Level 4 [Pegasus Scout] Level 5 [Llamacorn Scout]

The Sims 4 Best Mod Careers

The Sims 4 features a plethora of community-created mods that can be installed into the game, allowing you to widen your choices considerably. These are eight of the best Mod Careers in The Sims 4.

Animal Rescuer

Therapist

Filmmaker

Dancer

Zookeeper

Youtuber

Social Services

Real Estate

Best Careers Tier List to Make More Money

Some careers in the Sims 4 pay better than others. In the list below, we’ll rank every career in The Sims 4 according to how much money you can stand to make from them. This list does not include part-time gigs, after-school activities, or Mod careers. The S-tier careers will be making the most money, and the amount of money decreases as you move down to tiers A, B, and C.