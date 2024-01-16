The Sims 4 Careers Guide

In The Sims 4, you are given several careers to choose from. Some of these careers are available from the beginning of the game, while some are accessible through expansion packs and mods. From Detectives and Chefs to Gardeners and Freelancers the choices are limitless.
In this guide, we’ll cover all the careers The Sims 4 has to offer, whether they’re present in the base game or through expansion packs and mods, we have you covered. This list is updated for 2024, containing all available careers so far.
The Sims 4 Base Game Career Paths
Astronaut
As an Astronaut in The Sims 4, the galaxy is a place you love, spend most of your time in, and make arrangements to travel space. After leveling up, the astronaut career is divided into two branches: Space Ranger and Interstellar Smuggler.
|Career Level
|Level Up Skill Requirement
|Pay Per Day
|Level 1-3
|Logic
|$234 – $432
|Level 4-7
|Logic + Fitness
|$560 – $1190
|Level 8-10 [Space Ranger]
|Fitness
|$1432-$2954
|Level 8-10 [Interstellar Smuggler]
|Fitness
|$1608-$3717
Athlete
As an Athlete in The Sims 4, your career is centered around strength, speed, intelligence, and endurance. Once you level up in the Athlete career, you are given two branches to choose from. The first branch is Professional Athlete and the second one is Bodybuilder.
|Career Level
|Level Up Skill Requirement
|Pay Per Day
|Level 1-4
|Fitness + Charisma
|$112-$273
|Level 5-10 [Athlete]
|Charisma
|$357-$1998
|Level 5-10 [Bodybuilder]
|Charisma
|$329-$3000
Babysitter [Part-time]
Babysitting is a part-time job in the Sims 4 that involves taking care of babies and children. As you progress through your career, you get promoted to better positions and you can earn better money. This career does not have any branching paths.
|Career Level
|Level Up Skill Requirement
|Pay Per Hour
|Level 1 [Babysitter]
|–
|$33
|Level 2 [Nanny]
|Charisma
|$40
|Level 3 [Day Care Admin]
|Charisma
|$48
Barista [Part-Time]
Barista is another part-time career in the Sims 4. At this job, you make and serve coffee to patrons at a coffee shop. There are three levels to this career and like the Babysitter career, does not have branching paths.
|Career Level
|Level Up Skill Requirement
|Pay Per Hour
|Level 1 [Coffee Stain Remover]
|–
|$28
|Level 2 [Bean Blender]
|Mixology
|$40
|Level 3 [Latte Artiste]
|Mixology
|$62
Business
A Business Career is for anyone looking to make loads of money without having to slave away at a desk job. This is one of the highest-paying careers in The Sims 4. After leveling up, you can choose from two branches: Management and Investor.
|Career Level
|Level Up Skill Requirement
|Pay Per Day
|Level 1-6
|Charisma + Logic
|$128-$600
|Level 7-10 [Management]
|Charisma + Logic
|$720-$3000
|Level 7-10 [Investor]
|Charisma + Logic
|$896-$3248
Criminal
If you are a Sim who wants to break the rules and lead the mafia, then a Criminal Career is the one you should choose. In this career, you are given two branches to choose from. You can either go with the Boss branch or the Oracle branch.
|Career Level
|Level Up Skill Requirement
|Pay Per Day
|Level 1-5
|Mischief
|$63-$192
|Level 6-10 [Boss]
|Mischief + Handiness
|$636-$3115
|Level 7-10 [Oracle]
|Mischief + Programming
|$344-$2212
Culinary
The Culinary career is for someone who likes to cook and make drinks to earn money. In this career, you can choose the Chef branch or Mixologist branch and make your career in it. You will be making a good amount of money in both these career branches.
|Career Level
|Level Up Skill Requirement
|Pay Per Day
|Level 1-5
|Cooking + Mixology
|$135-$344
|Level 6-10 [Chef]
|Cooking + Gourmet Cooking
|$468-$2460
|Level 6-10 [Mixologist]
|Mixology + Charisma
|$315-$1970
Entertainer
Entertainer career in Sims 4 is just what its name suggests. It is a career in which you will entertain the audience through acting or music. This career has two branches for you to choose from. One is a Musician, and the other is Comedian. Both the branches are good when it comes to the money you will be making.
|Career Level
|Level Up Skill Requirement
|Pay Per Day
|Level 1-4
|Comedy + Music
|$184-$270
|Level 5-10 [Comedian]
|Comedy + Charisma
|$402-$2844
|Level 6-10 [Musician]
|Piano + Guitar or Violin
|$402-$2380
Fast Food Employee [Part-time]
Choosing the Fast Food part-time career means you’ll be flipping burgers and cleaning tables before you make it to the cashier post. Like other Part-time gigs, you won’t be any branching paths once you a certain milestone
|Career Level
|Level Up Skill Requirement
|Pay Per Hour
|Level 1 [Table Cleaner]
|–
|$16
|Level 2 [Fry Cook]
|Cooking
|$18
|Level 3 [Food Service Cashier]
|Cooking
|$20
Freelancer
Like in the real world, you can choose the Freelancer career in Sims 4 and be your boss. You will find different trades to work on. This career gives you three branches to choose from and make your freelance career in it; Writer, Artist, and Programmer.
This career works slightly differently when it comes to leveling up and getting promoted. You start with any one of the three paths and work hard until you fill up your performance meter. The higher the meter the higher your wage. Ambitious Sims progress through the performance meter faster when compared to lazy Sims.
Manual Laborer [Part-time]
Manual laborers spend their time performing tasks that are more physically demanding and don’t require any significant technical skills. This part-time gig has three levels and is an excellent form of supplementary income.
|Career Level
|Level Up Skill Requirement
|Pay Per Hour
|Level 1 [Lawnmower]
|–
|$45
|Level 2 [Landscaper]
|Gardening
|$59
|Level 3 [Black Hoe Operator]
|Gardening
|$70
Painter
As a painter, you will be creating your world with brushes. You can create masterpieces that can make you a rich Sim instantly. As a painter, you have two branches to choose from. The first branch is Patron of the Arts and the second one is Master of the Real Branch.
|Career Level
|Level Up Skill Requirement
|Pay Per Day
|Level 1-6
|Painting
|$168-$308
|Level 7-10 [Patron of the Arts]
|Painting + Charisma
|$420-$1640
|Level 6-10 [Master of the Real]
|Painting + Logic
|$585-$2460
Retail [Part-Time]
Like all other part-time gigs in The Sims 4, the retail job only has three levels. Retail workers stock shelves, deal with customers, and push sales.
|Career Level
|Level Up Skill Requirement
|Pay Per Hour
|Level 1 [Shelf Stocker]
|–
|$33
|Level 2 [Sales Floor Clerk]
|Charisma
|$40
|Level 3 [Customer Support]
|Charisma
|$48
Secret Agent
As a secret agent, you will live a completely secret life. After leveling up in this career, you have two branches to choose from, which are quite opposite in their goals. The first one is Diamond Agent, where you will work for the good Sims. The other is Villain, which will take you on the path to becoming the bad guy.
|Career Level
|Level Up Skill Requirement
|Pay Per Day
|Level 1-7
|Logic + Intelligence + Charisma
|$136-$696
|Level 8-10 [Diamond Agent]
|Logic + Charisma
|$1384-$4260
|Level 8-10 [Villain]
|Mischief + Logic
|$1528-$2575
Self Employed
In Sims 4, you can opt for Self-employment and be your own boss. In a self-employed career, you will mostly sell items you create or work in jobs that require trade skills. As a self-employed Sim, you have a lot of work options. You can do painting, gardening, fishing, etc.
There are no career-leveling paths when you’re self-employed the amount of money you earn depends on your skills and the value of the work you do.
Style Influencer
Style Influencer will be setting new trends for the other Sims to follow. You have two branches to choose from if you opt for this career for yourself. The first one is the stylist in which you will give Sims makeovers and get them ready for different occasions. The other one is Trend Setter where you will be setting new trends for other Sims to follow.
|Career Level
|Level Up Skill Requirement
|Pay Per Day
|Level 1-5
|Writing + Photography + Charisma + Painting
|$152-$616
|Level 6-10 [Stylist]
|Writing + Photography + Charisma + Painting
|$770-$3000
|Level 6-10 [Trend Setter]
|Writing + Photography + Charisma + Painting
|$651-$2706
Tech Guru
If you have great computer skills like programming, then you can go with the Tech Guru career. This career has two branches for you to choose from. The first one is eSport Gamer and the other is Start-Up Entrepreneur.
|Career Level
|Level Up Skill Requirement
|Pay Per Day
|Level 1-6
|Programming + Video Gaming
|$248-$624
|Level 7-10 [E-Sport Gamer]
|Programming + Video Gaming
|$1089-$1968
|Level 7-10 [Start-Up Entrepreneur]
|Programming + Charisma
|$686-$2580
Writer
As a writer in Sims 4, you will be getting paid for the things you write. The money you earn depends on your writing skills. After leveling up in this career, you can choose from two branches. The first one is the Author and the second one is Journalist.
|Career Level
|Level Up Skill Requirement
|Pay Per Day
|Level 1-5
|Writing
|$200-$400
|Level 6-10 [Author]
|Writing + Logic
|$480-$2790
|Level 6-10 [Journalist]
|Writing + Charisma
|$448-$1722
The Sims 4 DLC Career Paths
Actor (Get Famous Expansion)
The Actor career in Sims 4 is all about acting and performing. You will be in the spotlight and have to join one of the four talent agencies unlocked when you are close to the middle level of your actor career. This career doesn’t have any branches; your main income source is gigging that talent agencies line up.
Civil Designer (Eco Lifestyle Expansion)
If you choose this career, your main focus will be designing solutions for all environmental problems. You’ll be discussing different ways with other Sims to make their world a better place to live. The Civil Designer career is divided into two branches which are Green Technician and Civil Planner.
|Career Level
|Level Up Skill Requirement
|Pay Per Day
|Level 1-3
|Logic + Handiness
|$279-$513
|Level 4-10 [Civil Planner]
|Charisma + Logic
|$612-$3150
|Level 4-10 [Green Technician]
|Fabrication + Logic
|$585-$1422
Conservationist (Island Living Expansion)
As a conservationist, you will be working to protect your environment from different kinds of dangers. You have to educate people to conserve their environment. The Conservationist career gets divided into two branches after leveling up: Marine Biologist and Environmental Manager.
|Career Level
|Level Up Skill Requirement
|Pay Per Day
|Level 1-6
|Logic
|$112-$496
|Level 7-10 [Environmental Manager]
|Logic + Charisma
|$889-$2040
|Level 7-10 [Marine Biologist]
|Logic + Fitness
|$609-$2275
Critic (City Living Expansion)
If you like to give an opinion about something and want it to matter, then this is the career for you. The Critic career path offers two choices; Art Critic branch or Food Critic.
|Career Level
|Level Up Skill Requirement
|Pay Per Day
|Level 1-3
|Writing
|$105-$238
|Level 4-10 [Art Critic]
|Writing + Painting + Music or Comedy
|$235-$2270
|Level 4-10 [Food Critic]
|Writing + Cooking + Gourmet Cooking
|$294-$2205
Detective (Get to Work Expansion)
A detective career means you’ll be catching and interrogating criminals, scoping crime scenes, and going on patrols. Through this career path, you’ll also be able to acquire a police uniform. This is an active career path and you won’t be given any leaves. The detective career path has no branches. Your primary way to progress through the ranks is to complete daily career-related tasks.
Diver (Island Living Expansion) [Part time]
The Diver career is a part-time gig in The Sims 4. You’ll be snorkeling, instructing other divers, and hunting for valuable treasures. This part-time career has three levels like the others.
|Career Level
|Level Up Requirement
|Pay Per Hour
|Level 1 [Snorkel Guide]
|–
|$45
|Level 2 [Scuba Instructor]
|Purchase a diving knife
|$59
|Level 3 [Sunken Treasure Hunter]
|Purchase treasure tool dive gear
|$70
Doctor (Get to Work Expansion)
The doctor career is another active career in The Sims 4 that you can choose if you want to save lives. You will unlock many items like a Standing Surgical Light and a Full-size skeleton while leveling up in this career. The doctor’s career is not divided into any other branch. The Handiness skill is useful when choosing this path.
Education (Discover University Expansion)
If you love teaching or managing teaching institutes, then Education is the career you should go with. This is not only a noble career but also a rewarding one. This career has two branches for you to choose from; Professor and Administrator.
|Career Level
|Level Up Skill Requirement
|Pay Per Day
|Level 1-5
|Research and Debate + Logic
|$176-$448
|Level 6-10 [Administrator]
|Research and Debate + Charisma
|$800-$1950
|Level 6-10 [Professor]
|Research and Debate + Logic
|$504-$1590
Engineering (Discover University Expansion)
An engineering career is for someone who likes to solve today’s world problems with modern and creative solutions. You can become both a Computer Engineer and a Mechanical Engineer if you choose to break into this profession.
|Career Level
|Level Up Skill Requirement
|Pay Per Day
|Level 1-6
|Robotics + Handiness
|$192-$920
|Level 7-10 [Computer Engineer]
|Robotics + Programming
|$1305-$2250
|Level 7-10 [Mechanical Engineer]
|Robotics + Handiness
|$1160-$2250
Fisherman (Island Living Expansion) [Part time]
The Fisherman career is for Sims who want to take their passion for aquatic creatures and turn it into a lucrative part-time career. The Fisherman part-time job has three levels and mainly requires you to level up your fishing skills.
|Career Level
|Level Up Requirement
|Pay Per Hour
|Level 1 [Goldfish Hunter]
|–
|$33
|Level 2 [River Wrangler]
|Fishing
|$40
|Level 3 [Deep Sea Fishing Master]
|Fishing
|$48
Gardener (Seasons Expansion)
The gardening career is for someone who loves greenery and plants. You can plant several flowers in your garden and start making money from them as well. This career is divided into branches which are Botanist and Floral Designer. This career path recently received a complete overhaul, making it a much better choice overall.
|Career Level
|Level Up Skill Requirement
|Pay Per Day
|Level 1-4
|Gardening
|$140-$175
|Level 5-10 [Botanist]
|Gardening + Logic
|$320-$2940
|Level 5-10 [Floral Designer]
|Gardening + Flower Arrangement
|$245-$2100
Interior Decorator (Dream Home Expansion)
Interior Decorator is an active career in Sims 4 without any other branch. At the maximum level of this career, you will become a certified interior designer who will earn some good cash. Your job in this career is to find some interior design work and complete it to get paid. You can choose from four; room renovation, room addition, level renovation, and level addition.
Law (Discover University Expansion)
As a lawyer, you will be helping Sims with their legal issues and fighting for public causes. This career is quite lucrative. The Law career is divided into two branches once you level up. The first one is a Judge, and the other is a Private Attorney.
|Career Level
|Level Up Skill Requirement
|Pay Per Day
|Level 1-7
|Research & Debate + Logic + Charisma
|$135-$735
|Level 8-10 [Judge]
|Research & Debate + Logic
|$960-$1435
|Level 8-10 [Private Attorney]
|Research & Debate + Charisma
|$1260-$3150
Lifeguard (Island Living Expansion) [Part time]
If you’re a Sim who strives to serve the community and help those around you, the Lifeguard part-time career is for you. Like all other part-time gigs, Lifeguard has three levels and can be leveled up by progressing the fitness skill.
|Career Level
|Level Up Requirement
|Pay Per Hour
|Level 1 [CPR Dummy Stand-in]
|–
|$33
|Level 2 [Wave Watcher]
|Fitness
|$40
|Level 3 [Prolific Whistler]
|Fitness
|$48
Military (StrangerVille Expansion)
The military is not an easy career and requires a lot of physical fitness and leadership skills. You need to prove yourself if you want to reach higher ranks. You can either select the Officer branch or the Covert Operator branch.
|Career Level
|Level Up Skill Requirement
|Pay Per Day
|Level 1-5
|Fitness
|$208-$768
|Level 6-10 [Covert Operator]
|Logic
|$832-$3376
|Level 6-10 [Officer]
|Charisma
|$832-$3376
Politician (City Living Expansion)
A politician is one of the public service careers that you can pursue in Sims 4. You will be protesting against unjust things and gathering donations for some noble deeds.
It does not just end here. You will also be gathering bribes as this is quite an interesting career. After leveling up, you can choose the President or Charity Organizer branches.
|Career Level
|Level Up Skill Requirement
|Pay Per Day
|Level 1-4
|Charisma
|$112-$343
|Level 5-10 [President]
|Charisma
|$520-$2380
|Level 5-10 [Charity Organizer]
|Charisma
|$456-$2052
Salary Person (Snowy Escape Expansion)
In the salary person career, you will be working for different entities and get paid for your work. After leveling up, you will be given two branches to choose from. The first one is a Supervisor branch in which you will be monitoring various tasks. The other branch that you can choose is Expert.
|Career Level
|Level Up Skill Requirement
|Pay Per Day
|Level 1-4
|Writing + Logic
|$140-$370
|Level 5-10 [Supervisor]
|Charisma + Logic
|$560-$2485
|Level 5-10 [Expert]
|Programming + Logic
|$549-$1904
Scientist (Get to Work Expansion)
As a scientist, you will work on discoveries and improve the things that have already been discovered. This career wouldn’t be divided into any branches. You will make good money as a scientist and unlock new outfits and laboratories as you make discoveries.
Simfluencer (High School Years Expansion) [Part time]
The Simfluencer career path in the Sims 4 allows you to become a digital influencer. Like all part-time gigs, it comprises three tiers and is very lucrative. To progress through the ranks, you need to level up your Charisma skill.
|Career Level
|Level Up Requirements
|Pay per hour
|Level 1 [Nano-Influencer]
|–
|$36
|Level 2 [Macro-Influencer]
|Charisma
|$55
|Level 3 [Mega-Influencer]
|Charisma
|$74
Social Media (City Living Expansion)
If you choose the Social Media career, you will be answering different questions from your followers. You have to blog and arrange some meet-ups, so the followers continue to follow you.
If you level up in this career, you will be given two branches to choose from. The first is Internet Personality, and the other is Public Relations.
|Career Level
|Level Up Skil Requirement
|Pay per day
|Level 1-3
|Charisma + Comedy or Mischief
|$96-$174
|Level 4-10 [Internet Personality]
|Charisma + Comedy or Mischief + Video Gaming
|$338-$2160
|Level 4-10 [Expert]
|Charisma + Writing
|$352-$3171
Vet (Cats and Dogs Expansion)
Becoming a Vet in Sims 4 is a straightforward process. However, you cannot directly choose Vet as a Career by normal means. You need to have a steady bank before starting a Vet clinic. There is no specific branch that you can select.
The Sims 4 After School Activities (High School and University)
After-school activities work differently from conventional career paths in The Sims 4. Only students enrolled at high schools or universities can access them. They do not pay money but are a great for your Sim to develop important skills early on in their life.
Soccer Team Player (Discover University Expansion)
Soccer Team Player after-school activity is only available to students enrolled at a University. To progress through the team, you have to level up your fitness skills. There is a total of four tiers for this activity.
|Career Level
|Level Up Skill Requirement
|Level 1 [Trainee]
|–
|Level 2 [Bench Warmer]
|Fitness
|Level 3 [Starter]
|Fitness + Logic
|Level 4 [Playmaker]
|Fitness + Logic
E-Sports Competitor (Discover University Expansion)
Like the Soccer after-school activity, the E-Sports Competitor is also only available to Sims enrolled at a university and has four tiers.
|Career Level
|Level Up Skill Requirement
|Level 1 [Practice Squad Member]
|–
|Level 2 [Alternate]
|Video Gaming
|Level 3 [Teammate]
|Video Gaming + Charisma
|Level 4 [Captain]
|Charisma
Cheer Team Member (High School Years Expansion)
Cheer Leading is an after-school activity for High school students. To move up the cheer squad ladder you have to meticulously practice your craft.
|Career Level
|Level Up Skill Requirement
|Level 1 [Cheerleading Fresh Recruit]
|–
|Level 2 [Cheerleading Teammate]
|Fitness
|Level 3 [Cheerleading Captain]
|Fitness
Chess Team Member (High School Years Expansion)
The Chess Team is the second after-school activity available through the High School Years Expansion. It has three tiers.
|Career Level
|Level Up Skill Requirement
|Level 1 [Chess Team Fresh Recruit]
|–
|Level 2 [Sales Floor Clerk]
|Logic
|Level 3 [Customer Support]
|Logic
Computer Team Member (High School Years Expansion)
Computer Team members are adept at programming. This is an important team to join if you want your adult Sim to take up a tech-based career.
|Career Level
|Level Up Skill Requirement
|Level 1 [Computer Team Fresh Recruits]
|–
|Level 2 [Computer Programming Teammate]
|Programming
|Level 3 [Computer Team Captain]
|Programming
Football Team Member (High School Years Expansion)
Like the Soccer Team in the University expansion, the Football team in the high school Expansion offers your Sim the opportunity to captain a football team.
|Career Level
|Level Up Skill Requirement
|Level 1 [Football Team Fresh Recruits]
|–
|Level 2 [Football Team Member]
|Fitness
|Level 3 [Football Team Captain]
|Fitness
Drama Club (Get Famous Expansion)
The Drama Club after-school activity is available through the Get Famous Expansion and is a great activity to pick up if you want your Sim to become an actor. It has four tiers.
|Career Level
|Level Up Skill Requirement
|Level 1 [Stage Beginner]
|–
|Level 2 [Line Learner]
|Creativity
|Level 3 [Practical Performer]
|Creativity
|Level 4 [Junior Artiste]
|Creativity
Scout (Seasons Expansion)
The Scout after-school activity is available through the Seasons Expansions and allows your child Sim to partake in scout activities. It has five levels.
|Career Level
|Level Up Requirement
|Level 1 [Llama Scout]
|Collect scout badges
|Level 2 [Griffon Scout]
|Level 3 [Unicorn Scout]
|Level 4 [Pegasus Scout]
|Level 5 [Llamacorn Scout]
The Sims 4 Best Mod Careers
The Sims 4 features a plethora of community-created mods that can be installed into the game, allowing you to widen your choices considerably. These are eight of the best Mod Careers in The Sims 4.
- Animal Rescuer
- Therapist
- Filmmaker
- Dancer
- Zookeeper
- Youtuber
- Social Services
- Real Estate
Best Careers Tier List to Make More Money
Some careers in the Sims 4 pay better than others. In the list below, we’ll rank every career in The Sims 4 according to how much money you can stand to make from them. This list does not include part-time gigs, after-school activities, or Mod careers. The S-tier careers will be making the most money, and the amount of money decreases as you move down to tiers A, B, and C.
|Career
|Tier
|Military
|S Tier
|Astronaut
|Gardener
|Business
|A Tier
|Secret Agent
|Criminal
|Doctor
|Scientist
|Detective
|B Tier
|Politician
|Social Media
|Athlete
|Culinary
|Entertainer
|Critic
|C Tier
|Tech Guru
|Painter
|Writer