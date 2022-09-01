The Last of Us Part 1 Toolbox Locations Guide

By now, you might have the idea that you can upgrade your weapons using the parts collected throughout The Last of Us Part 1. However, to upgrade your weapons, you are going to need some tools too. I am not talking about the scrap metal parts you collect, but there are some Toolboxes that you can use to make useful upgrades to your weapons in The Last of Us Part 1. You can find 5 of these boxes throughout the campaign and if you are looking for their locations, read on.

The Last of Us Part 1 Toolbox Locations

Toolbox Location #1

The first Toolbox can be found during the fourth chapter, Bill’s Town. During this chapter, you’ll enter the basement section of a church. After Bill hands you over the proximity bomb in this area, look near the back wall to find a Toolbox.

Toolbox Location #2

The second Toolbox can be found during the fifth chapter, Pittsburgh. After your big fight with the hunters, you’ll enter a garage. After Joel shuts down the door of the garage, look to your left to find a Toolbox on the shelf.

Toolbox #3 Location

The third Toolbox can be found during the sixth chapter, The Suburbs. During this chapter, you’ll find yourself navigating through a sewer. Eventually, you’ll reach a part of the sewer where Ellie will turn on a generator.

After turning on the generator, run forward and go into the first room to your left to find a Toolbox.

Toolbox #4 Location

The fourth Toolbox can be found during the eighth chapter, The University. When you’re inside the science department building, go down the long corridor until you find a locked door to your right. Open up the door and you’ll find a Toolbox laying on a table inside.

Toolbox #5 Location

The fifth Toolbox can be found during the tenth chapter, Bus Depot. When you’re at the highway exit area, you’ll find a few white tents next to the Triage section. Go inside the largest tent to find the final Toolbox of TLoU Part 1.