The Last of Us Remake Release Date Rumored for September for PC and PlayStation

The Last of Us is one the most prominent releases for PlayStation 3. Since the game was quite popular, Sony Interactive Entertainment introduced a remastered version for the PlayStation 4. And now, while the game is playable on PS5, Sony is rumored to be bringing a remake for the original game.

Officially, Sony or Naughty Dog haven’t announced the Remake yet for the game. However, there have been reports already for a 2022 release for The Last of Us Remake. Now, another insider claims that The Last of Us Remake will release on September 2, 2022.

PART 1 – 02.09.2022

🎮/💻 — The Snitch (@insider_wtf) June 8, 2022

He has also teased the remake for a PC release as well as we can see a PC icon in the tweet. As for the credibility of the source, the guy apparently predicted the entire State of Play announcements hours before it went live. Since his State of Play leak, he/she has gained a lot of credibility and popularity in the community and now, this Last of Us Remake leak could be real as well. If the remake is indeed coming on September 2, Sony should have announced at State of Play? Maybe, they are saving for this announcement for the next event? I think, we will know for sure soon as September is not far now.

Naturally, you should keep in mind that while a September release for The Last of Us Remake is good news, these projects can get delayed even at the last moments. The fact that we don’t even have an official announcement for the game yet, A September release sounds unrealistic. We are hoping that we will hear more official news about the reported The Last of Us Remake soon.