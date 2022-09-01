How To Avoid/Kill Stalkers In The Last Of Us Part 1

Stalkers are another type of the infected that you will encounter in The Last of Us Part 1. They are stage-two Infected, meaning that they are not as difficult to deal with compared to the stage-four Bloaters.

Stalkers are still, however, a challenge to overcome in the game. They are not fully blind, so you cannot sneak past them. They are also mobile, so expect them to charge at you which can be bothersome if you encounter multiple Stalkers in the same area.

Furthermore, Stalkers tend to use stealth which is in addition to their aggressive nature. They mostly reside in the dark, hiding and waiting to ambush you. That being said, you can also find them roaming around the inside of buildings and structures during the day.

The following guide will tell you how to deal with Stalkers in The Last of Us Part 1.

How to kill Stalkers

Stalkers are fast and deadly. Hesitation means having a Stalker in your face. Hence, it is highly advised to avoid them if they are in number—more on that later.

If you are bent on killing a Stalker though, you better have a high-powered weapon like a shotgun or a hunting rifle. Shotguns are your most effective option because you will often find Stalkers in closed-off areas. You can also lure them into narrow corridors where your shotgun spreads are impossible to miss. This also ensures that you damage multiple Stalkers.

In addition, just like the other infected, fire is a natural enemy of Stalkers. Use a Molotov or a flame thrower to burn them to a crisp.

Stalkers have still not fully mutated into their stage-four versions. Hence, you stand a chance to go melee against them. While they are a lot stronger than Runners, you can punch your way through them. You will, however, never stand a chance against multiple Stalkers with just melee.

How to avoid Stalkers

Stalkers make a unique croaking sound that can be heard from afar. Using your Listen Mode allows you to confirm how many Stalkers are in the area and where. Knowing their positions means that you can opt for a different route.

You can also distract Stalkers that are in your way. Hide behind cover and throw a brick or a bottle the other way to lure them away.

Most importantly, Stalkers share traits with Clickers. Do not make the mistake of running. Your sudden movements are likely to catch a Stalker’s attention. Instead of running away from a nearby Stalker, use stealth to sneak.