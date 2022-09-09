The Last Of Us Part 1 Safe And Combinations Locations Guide

The Last of Us Part 1 includes a plethora of collectibles as well as an equally amazing inventory system that takes it to the next level by allowing you to upgrade your weapons and gear. Although the majority of the items can be found lying around in the surroundings, the game also includes safes that contain large volumes of useful items, saving you the trouble of searching around incessantly. This guide will walk you through the locations of The Last of Us Part 1 Safe locations and their combinations.

The Last of Us Part 1 safe and combinations locations

In TLoU Part 1, Chapters 3, 4, 5, and 6 each contain a safe and its combination that you’d want to get your hands on. If you don’t know where to look, you might end up looking around indefinitely. Therefore, read on to learn everything there is to know about the Safe and Combination Locations in TLoU Part 1.

Chapter 3: The Outskirts

The first chapter that features a Safe and a Combination is Chapter 3 – The Outskirts. Here, we’ll go over the location of both the Safe and the Combination.

Safe: At the start of the sneaky Clicker section, one of the stores to the right contains the game’s first safe. It is located right next to the counter. However, before you can proceed to the Safe, you must first deal with a Runner, so prepare accordingly.

Combination: A shop can be found on the left side at the start of the sneaky Clicker section. You should go inside the shop and look for a shelf. If you’re still unsure, it’s on the counter. You’ll discover a Note to Derek, which is the required combination.

Chapter 4: Bill’s Town

The next safe can be found in Chapter 4 – Bill’s Town of The Last of Us Part 1.

Safe: In Chapter 4, from the point where you start, simply look to your right and you’ll find the second safe of TLoU Part 1. Simple as that!

Combination: Now for the Combination backtrack to the exact same spot on the main road where you’ll spot a truck to your right and a pizza restaurant to your left. The combination, a Note to Bob is at the end of the street near the barricade.

Chapter 5: Pittsburgh

The next safe on the list is found in Chapter 5 of The Last of Us Part 1.

Safe: The safe is located in the Flooded Hotel. Head there and jump into the flooded section below. There, go to the door behind the counter to the left of the entrance and look for the safe.

Combination: In Pittsburgh, for the combination, you need to locate the flooded hotel. Once there, use the ladder to your advantage to reach the highest point. When you reach the top, turn right and go up to the lift doors. The combination is a Note to Staff on the corner of the floor.

Chapter 6: The Suburbs

The final safe and its combination is found in Chapter 6 – The Suburbs of TLoU Part 1.

Safe: The final safe is located in the last explorable house found after the sewer escape. To be precise, it is found on the second floor of the house. Simply search all the bedrooms on the floor and you’ll eventually find the safe.

Combination: In the safe house, if you proceed up to the third floor, you’ll find a Matchbook with the combination on the desk there.