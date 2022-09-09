The Last of Us Part 1 Weapons Locations and Upgrades Guide

Surviving the hordes of infected in The Last of Us Part 1 as well as humans who will kill anyone just for scraps of food and resources is risky business. To ensure Joel manages to take Ellie to the Fireflies, you need to acquire every weapon and upgrade possible to improve your odds. That is where our guide comes in as well provide you with locations of all the weapons in The Last of Us Part 1 and their upgrades.

You can find parts and tool kits required to upgrade these weapons at different points in the game. If you want your weapons to be upgraded fast, make sure that you scavenge every corner in each section to find more of these parts. You can upgrade your weapon using a workbench placed at different places.

Now, let’s dive into the locations of all of the weapons in TLoU Part 1, and the upgrade requirements for each weapon.

The Last of Us Part 1 Weapons Locations

The basic principle of using these weapons is simple; you should make ‘every shot count’ as you won’t have plenty of ammo at your disposal. In the initial stages, you will be using handguns but to be able to progress through the story of the game, you’ll need to keep finding more powerful weapons.

9mm Pistol location

The 9mm Pistol can be found in the second chapter, “The Quarantine Zone”. During this chapter, your checkpoint will get ambushed by Fireflies. This will lead you into a building where Joel will find a 9mm Pistol.

Acquiring this weapon is part of the story, so you don’t actually need to look for it as you’ll obtain it automatically.

Revolver location

The Revolver can be found during the third chapter, “The Outskirts”. When you’re walking on the window cleaner’s platform outside the tilted building, go through the open window on the other end of the platform.

Go down the stairs from there and go into the room to your right. To your left, you’ll see a corpse laying on the ground. The Revolver will be present right next to the corpse.

Hunting Rifle location

The Hunting Rifle can also be found during the third chapter. After you exit the Capital Building, Joel will parkour his way to the next area by jumping between two buildings. After he sticks his jump, walk up to the corpse sitting at the entrance of the hall to find the Hunting Rifle.

Bow location

The Bow can be found during the fourth chapter, “Bill’s Town”. When you’re in the woods in Bill’s Town, there will be a short sequence where an infected will die from a nail bomb trap.

After this sequence ends, go up to the truck in front of you that has a ladder on its back. Climb up to the top of the truck to find the Bow (behind the couch).

Pump Shotgun location

The Pump Shotgun can be found during the fifth chapter, “Pittsburgh”. You’ll obtain it automatically as part of the story after you arrive at the church.

You can also get it during the eighth chapter, “The University”. In this chapter, there will be a small period where you’ll get to play as Ellie.

During this period, you’ll get chased by enemies while you’re on your house. You can kill any one of these enemies to get another Pump Shotgun.

Sawed-Off Shotgun (Shorty) location

The Sawed-Off Shotgun can be found during the sixth chapter, “The Suburbs”. When you’re inside the sewers during this chapter, there will be a sequence where you’ll trigger a noise trap.

After triggering the noise trap, look near the table up ahead (to your left) to find the Sawed-Off Shotgun.

El Diablo location

El Diablo can be found during the seventh chapter, “Tommy’s Dam”. When the “Tommy’s Dam” mission begins, head straight up to road and you’ll find a car that got into an accident. Go up to the car and you’ll find the El Diablo handgun laying on the floor next to it.

Flamethrower location

The Flamethrower can be found during the eighth chapter, “The University”. After going through the entrance of the university, head towards the campus entrance up ahead.

After going through the campus entrance, turn right and go into the garage. You’ll find the Flamethrower standing up against the forklift.

Assault Rifle location

The Assault Rifle can be found during the eleventh chapter, “The Firefly Lab”. During this chapter, you’ll get into a gunfight inside the hospital. After killing the enemies, loot any one of their bodies to get an Assault Rifle.

TLoU Part 1 weapon upgrades

All the weapons in TLoU Part 1 have different upgrades you can acquire except the assault rifle. You will find the AR right near the end of the game and you won’t be able to upgrade it.

9mm handgun upgrades



Reload Speed

15 Parts (Level 1), 20 Parts (Level 2), 25 Parts (Level 3)

Fire Rate

20 Parts (Level 1), 30 Parts (Level 2), 40 Parts (Level 3)

Clip Capacity

15 Parts (Level 1), 20 Parts (Level 2), 30 Parts (Level 3), 40 Parts (Level 4)

Revolver upgrades

Reload Speed

15 Parts (Level 1), 20 Parts (Level 2), 30 Parts (Level 3)

Fire Rate

20 Parts (Level 1), 30 Parts (Level 2), 40 Parts (Level 3)

Hunting Rifle upgrades

Reload Speed

15 Parts (Level 1), 30 Parts (Level 2)

Armor Piercing

75 Parts (Level 1), 75 Parts of level 5 (Level 2)

Scope

25 Parts (Level 1), 35 Parts (Level 2)

Power

60 Parts (Level 1)

Clip

20 Parts (Level 1), 40 Parts (Level 2)

Bow upgrades

Reload Speed

30 Parts (Level 1)

Range

20 Parts (Level 1), 30 Parts (Level 2), 50 Parts (Level 3)

Draw Speed

20 Parts (Level 1), 30 Parts (Level 2), 50 Parts (Level 3)

Pump Shotgun upgrades

Fire Rate

15 Parts (Level 1), 40 Parts (Level 2), 50 Parts (Level 3)

Reload Speed

20 Parts (Level 1), 30 Parts (Level 2), 40 Parts (Level 3)

Range

30 Parts (Level 1), 50 Parts (Level 2)

Recoil

20 Parts (Level 1), 40 Parts (Level 2)

Clip Size

15 Parts (Level 1), 30 Parts (Level 2), 40 Parts (Level 3), 50 Parts (Level 4)

Sawed-Off Shotgun (Shorty) upgrades



Fire Rate

30 Parts (Level 1), 40 Parts (Level 2), 50 Parts (Level 3)

Reload Speed

15 Parts (Level 1), 30 Parts (Level 2)

Spread

20 Parts (Level 1), 30 Parts (Level 2), 40 Parts (Level 3), 50 Parts (Level 4)

Recoil

20 Parts (Level 1), 30 Parts (Level 2)

Capacity

20 Parts (Level 1), 30 Parts (Level 2), 40 Parts (Level 3), 50 Parts (Level 4)

El Diablo upgrades



Fire Rate

20 Parts (Level 1), 30 Parts (Level 2), 50 Parts (Level 3)

Armor Piercing

75 Parts (Level 1), 75 parts of 5th level (Level 2)

Reload Speed

15 Parts (Level 1), 25 Parts (Level 2)

Clip Capacity

30 Parts (Level 1), 50 Parts (Level 2).

Flamethrower upgrades

Power

60 Parts (Level 1)

Range

40 Parts (Level 2)

Reload Speed