The Elder Scrolls 6 Remains To Enter Full Production

The reason why there have been no updates about The Elder Scrolls 6 is because the game remains in pre-production.

According to an updated LinkedIn listing from earlier today, which has now coincidentally been taken down, developer Bethesda Game Studios “is currently in full pre-production on the highly anticipated The Elder Scrolls 6.”

The Elder Scrolls VI is in pre-production. pic.twitter.com/qNGE27BiXq — Timur222 (@bogorad222) January 21, 2022

The pre-production phase is where developers draw up the core systems and ascertain how the game will play out. The main production or development work only begins after that and which takes a considerable amount of time.

Hence, with The Elder Scrolls 6 still in pre-production, Bethesda Game Studios will likely not share any footage or updates anytime soon since all of that will be subject to change, at least until the developer enters full production.

The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced more than three years ago and it goes without saying that an official release window will not be provided for a long while. The game was always set to release after Starfield and with Starfield delayed to somewhere this year, fans can go ahead and add another few years to when a release can possibly take place.

Microsoft, as the new parent company of Bethesda, has already reiterated that Starfield will be a console exclusive for Xbox. The same is being presumed for The Elder Scrolls 6, meaning that this will be the first installment in the franchise to not grace PlayStation consoles.

The Elder Scrolls 6 is being developed on a completely overhauled Creation Engine which has been cited as “the largest engine overhaul since Oblivion.” The “all-new technologies” and new tools will help in creating the vast lore-enriched worlds the franchise is known for, which it is already doing with Starfield.