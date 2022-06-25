Titan Hunter in The Cycle: Frontier is a quest that grants a handsome amount of Faction Points, Korolev Scrip, and Krypto Marks.

The quest has two parts and is given by Vadim Tanayev who’s the Head of Operations for Korolev on Fortuna III.

In Titan Hunter, you are asked to settle an issue of one of the top engineers with the Prospectors. He believes some of the Prospectors are using radios on the surface and he’s unhappy about it. The engineering is irreplaceable and must be taken into confidence.

You are required to take care of his problem and provide him with Titan Ore to test his recent project which is a Scanner Mod, Prospector.

The Cycle: Frontier Titan Hunter Quest Guide

Titan Hunter Quest Part 1

In the first part of the quest, you are required to kill a Prospector and deliver 5x Radio Equipment.

This is done to let the engineer believe that we’re taking care of his concern and he keeps on working with the company.

Kill the Prospectus in the raid and the Radio Equipment can be found in the industrial area, the cabinets, and the static spawns across the map.

Rewards

160x FP

3x Korolev Scrip

6400x Krypto Marks

Titan Hunter Quest Part 2

In the second part of the Titan Hunter quest, you are to deliver 5x Titan Ores to the engineer. Titan Ore can be easily found in the caves. In order to distinguish a Titan Ore Vein, look for the red sparkles. A Mineral Scanner can be used to point out the location of the nodes easily.

Rewards

160x FP

3x Korolev Scrip

6400x Krypto Marks

Titan Hunter Quest Rewards

After completing both of the parts of the quest and completing it the right way, the players will get a Veltecite Scanning Module to track down Veltecite ore veins.