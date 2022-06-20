The Cycle: Frontier The Community Needs You Quest Guide

The Cycle: Frontier consists of various questlines, each divided into several parts that grant heavy rewards upon completion. In this guide, we’ll be going over The Community Needs You questline in The Cycle: Frontier, which entails hunting down creatures and delivering crafting materials to marked locations on the map.

To complete The Community Needs You questline efficiently without losing too much sweat, we’ve provided a detailed walkthrough below that discusses every part and step of it.

The Cycle: Frontier The Community Needs You Quest

The Community Needs You Questline in The Cycle: Frontier is divided into three parts and is assigned to you by Marie Gilbert Ravel, who’s an ICA Chief Procurement Officer.

The Community Needs You Quest Part 1

The central premise of part 1 for this questline is set around the inventory being low on several items and getting worse by the day. To help the situation, you must deliver 10 Textiles, 5 Shard Slicers, and 5 Miniature Reactors.

The textile can be a hard-to-find item, and it does not have a constant location where it can be found. To acquire some of these items, players should head over to the Bright Sands map. Visit a few sites that include; the Jungle Camp, Swamp Camp, Comms Tower, Vaccine Labs, and South West Collection Point and look for containers. You’ll be able to collect some textiles from them.

For Shard Slicers, we recommend you head to the Crescent Falls and make your way towards the Starpoint Warehouse. Here you’ll find plenty of these without much trouble.

Finally, for the last item, Miniature Reactors can be found in Storage Boxes. Although they are rare, you still have a good chance of getting them through puzzles you can solve in the Water Facility in Bright Sands and Skeleton Observation Site in Crescent Falls.

Rewards

Upon completing the Part 1 of The Community Needs You Quest, the game will reward you with:

1800 FP

x1 Advocate (Final Reward)

x87 ICA Scrip

x18000 Krypto Marks

The Community Needs You Quest Part 2

In the second part of The Community Needs You Quest, you’ll be asked to find a birthday gift for one of ICA’s oldest members. Turns out she’s fond of killing Rattlers, so you’re required to hunt 5 Rattlers in each location on Bright Sands; Woodcutter Camp, Water Facility, and the Power Plant.

Just visit these locations, and you should be able to find Rattlers here. Kill all five in every site and head back.

Rewards

Upon completing the Part 2 of The Community Needs You Quest in The Cycle, the game will reward you with:

1800 FP

x87 ICA Scrip

x15000 Krypto Marks

The Community Needs You Quest Part 3

For the last part, your objective is to Deliver 10 Rattler Skins and 5 Hardened Bone Plates. To do so, simply loot Rattler Skins from the Rattlers you killed early on in Woodcutter Camp, Water Facility, and the Power Plant.

For Hardened Bone Plates, you can get them by putting up a fight with Marauders. They are densely populated in both Bright Sands and Crescent Falls.

Rewards

Upon completing the Part 3 of The Community Needs You Quest, the game will reward you with: