Textiles are one of the common materials found in the world of The Cycle. This material is mainly required to craft backpacks of different tiers. If you are having a hard time locating Textiles for your crafting needs, then fret not, this guide will cover the best possible farming locations for Textiles in The Cycle: Frontier.

Since textiles can be highly useful for crafting, especially early on in the game, it is best to hold on to them for as long as you can. Selling Textile isn’t really worth it.

The Cycle: Frontier Textiles Locations

Starting off, Textiles can be a common or rare material depending on the map you are playing on. You can find textiles all around the map. Civilian Lockers are your best bet to loot this resource. Basically, check any structure or camp that shows it might have held life once.

Swamp Camp and Vaccine Lab are pretty good farming spots for Textiles.

Bright Sands Textiles Locations

There are three well-known locations that have better chances of dropping textiles than the other locations. Crashed Ship will be the first place you will be traveling to. There are a couple of textiles you can find around the location.

Apart from that location, you will head West to the Jungle Camp, where you will yet again find bits of textiles within civilian lockers and hidden stashes.

At the South-East corner of the map, you will find Lagoon, where you can also find bits of textiles within containers.

Crescent Falls Textile Locations

Unlike Bright Sands, you will find an abundance of textiles within Hidden Stashes and Civilian lockers on Crescent Falls. You will start your search from Favela, South of the map. From there, you will head to Crystal Cave and loot everything you find.

If you didn’t find any textiles in any of those locations, then you can head to Greens Prospect in the middle of the map, where you will yet again find hidden stashes and civilian lockers to loot. That will cover all the textiles you need to craft.