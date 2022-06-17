The “Project Fireball” Quest in The Cycle: Frontier is given to you by the Chief Procurement Officer of ICA (Independent Civilian Advisory) – Marie Gilbert Ravel.

Simply put, this quest is an easy way of earning decent rewards, especially Faction Points (FP) which can be used to level up different Factions in the game.

In this quest, Marie Gilbert basically asks you to make a couple of deliveries and hunt down a few enemies. The whole of this quest is broken down into seven different parts, each of which will be explained thoroughly in the following guide.

The Cycle: Frontier Project Fireball Quest Guide

Project Fireball Quest Part 1

The first part of this quest requires you to make a couple of deliveries to Marie. She requires 5x Meteor Fragments and 10x Magnetic Field Stabilizers.

You can obtain Meteor Fragments by mining the remains of Meteor Showers – Meteorites. Meteor Showers may occur after Storms and can be seen and heard from about the whole map as it makes a huge bang upon concluding their impact.

Each Meteor Shower drops two types of Meteorites – Big and Small ones. It is important to mine the Small Meteorites as only they drop the Meteor Fragments, the Big Meteors on the other hand drop a Meteor Core.

Magnetic Field Stabilizers can often be found inside Dumpsters and sometimes inside POIs.

Rewards

380 FP

11x ICA Scrip

9400x Krypto Marks

Project Fireball Quest Part 2

The second part of this quest is further broken down into three objectives. The first of these objectives is to Visit the Osiris Wildlife Preserve on the Crescent Falls map. You don’t have to do anything here, just run past or through this location and the objective will be completed.

The second objective of this part of the quest is to Visit the Skeleton Observation Site – also located on the Crescent Falls map. This objective should be completed the same way as the previous one.

The third objective of this part is to deliver 2x Portable Labs to Marie.

Rewards

480 FP

14x ICA Scrip

10,000x Krypto Marks

Project Fireball Quest Part 3

You have to complete two objectives. The first objective is to Enter the Power Plant Office. The Power Plant Office is located a little to the East of the Power Plant on the Bright Sands map.

The second objective of this part is to deliver the “Notes On Meteor Experiment-1” to Marie. You can find this item at the Power Plant Office, lying on the ground.

Rewards

380 FP

11x ICA Scrip

9400x Krypto Marks

Project Fireball Quest Part 4

You have to complete a further two objectives. The first objective is to Enter the Power Plant Office. The Power Plant Office we’re talking about in this part is located inside the Geothermal Plant on the Crescent Falls map.

The second objective of this part is to deliver the “Notes On Meteor Experiment-2” to Marie. You can find this item on the top floor of the Geothermal Plant’s Power Plant Office, lying on top of a table.

An important point to note here is that the Power Plant here would be locked, and it can only be opened by finding a couple of batteries and putting them in their respective slot.

Rewards

480 FP

14x ICA Scrip

10,000x Krypto Marks

Project Fireball Quest Part 5

Part 5 of this quest is a straightforward one. You have to complete two simple objectives to get this part over with.

The first objective is to Deliver 3x Meteor Cores. As mentioned above in Part 1, Meteor Cores are found in the Big Meteorites. Mine the Big Meteorite to obtain the Meteorite Cores and deliver them to Marie.

The second objective of this part is to eliminate any 5x Prospectors using any Assault Rifle.

Rewards

480 FP

14x ICA Scrip

10,000x Krypto Marks

Project Fireball Quest Part 6

This part of the quest requires you to go on the hunt for creatures. This part has two different objectives.

The first objective is to hunt down and eliminate any 15x Creatures that roam the Lake on the Bright Sands map.

The second objective is to hunt down and eliminate any 15x Creatures that roam the Starport Warehouse on the Crescent Falls map.

Rewards

750 FP

26x ICA Scrip

10,000x Krypto Marks

Project Fireball Quest Part 7

Part 7 is the last part of the Project Fireball Quest. This part has three objectives that you have to complete.

The first part of this objective requires you to stash 4x Miniature Reactors inside the Stockpile Dead Drop on the Greens Prospect, located on the Crescent Falls map.

Miniature Reactors are hard to find and you’ll have to grind a lot to get them. You can often find them inside Storage Boxes, but the best way to find them is by completing the Power Conduit Puzzles and looting the Storage Boxes inside the room.

The second objective is to stash 8x Circuit Boards inside the Greens Prospect Stockpile Dead Drop. Circuit Boards can often be found inside Luggage and Briefcases.

The third objective is to stash 10x Copper Wires inside the Greens Prospect Stockpile Dead Drop. Copper Wires can often be found inside Dumpsters.

Rewards

750 FP

26x ICA Scrip

12,000x Krypto Marks

Project Fireball Quest Rewards

Upon completing all 7 parts of the Project Fireball Quest, you’ll be rewarded with a Lacerator; a deadly and versatile Assault Rifle.