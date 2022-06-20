The Cycle: Frontier Never Give Up Quest Guide

Marie Gilbert, the chief procurement officer of ICA, has a number of quests to help you earn unique rewards in The Cycle: Frontier. She will be the one to give you the “Never Give Up” questline with several Strong Stims awaiting as rewards.

The questline has three different parts and is fairly easy to complete. You will also earn a good amount of faction points to raise your standing with the ICA faction.

The Cycle: Frontier Never Give Up Quest

Never Give Up Quest Part 1

Crescent Fields is a far harder map than Bright Sands. Therefore, make sure you are carrying a weapon with enough power and ability to kill 25x Creatures of any type at Pumpkin Fields.

You can also drag mobs from Nutrition Farms Warehouse to Pumpkin Fields and eliminate them there and get the kills registered in the mission.

Rewards

930x FP

35x ICA Scrip

11,000x Krypto Marks

Never Give Up Quest Part 2

In this part of the mission, you need to visit the Geothermal Plant on Crescent Falls and deliver 5x Sample Containers. These can be found inside Coolers and Civilian Lockers.

Then eliminate 3x Prospectors by making use of the ICA weapon.

Rewards

930x FP

35x ICA Scrip

14,000x Krypto Marks

Never Give Up Quest Part 3

In this part of the quest, you are required to kill 25x Creatures at the Skeleton Observation on Crescent Falls.

The next thing to be done is to deliver 8x Rattler Skins that can be looted from dead rattlers.

Then deliver 5x Biological Samplers that you can find from both Waterfall Labs and Vaccine Labs on Bright Sands.

Rewards

1200x FP

48x ICA Scrip

15,000x Krypto Marks

Never Give Up Quest Rewards

After being done with every part of the quest, you’ll be rewarded with 10x Strong Stim. Each Strong Stim heals you for 25 health points.