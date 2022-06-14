The Cycle: Frontier Green Armor and Backpacks Farming Tips

When your Standard Armor set becomes too weak to keep you alive during battle and your Standard Backpack keeps running out of inventory space, it’ll be time for you to upgrade to the Green Armor and Backpack in The Cycle Frontier.

To help you out with farming Green Armor and Backpacks in The Cycle Frontier, we’ve prepared this guide for you where we’ll be showing you the recipes for the armor and backpack and where exactly you can find each of the required materials.

How to Farm Green Armor in The Cycle Frontier

To craft Green Armor, head to the Printing Station and interact with the Gear Printer. In the crafting menu, scroll down to “Armor” and you’ll see the crafting recipes for the Green (Uncommon) Armor set.

To craft one Green Armor set, you will need the following materials:

2x Polymetallic Prefabricate

5x Spinal Bases

2,000 K-Marks

How to Get Spinal Bases

The Spinal Base is one of the easiest materials to obtain in the game. To obtain a Spinal Base, all you need to do is kill a Strider.

Striders are present in practically every area of the map, so it won’t take much effort to find one. Striders have a near 100% chance to drop Spinal Bases, so you’ll only need to kill 5-6 Striders to get the required Spinal Bases for the Green Armor recipe.

How to Get Polymetallic Prefabricate

The best way to farm Polymetallic Prefabricate in The Cycle Frontier is to loot Cabinets. The drop chances of Polymetallic Prefabricate from different tiers of Cabinets is listed below.

Tier 02 : 24.61% Drop Chance

: 24.61% Drop Chance Tier 03: 38% Drop Chance

38% Drop Chance Tier 04 : 18.20% Drop Chance

: 18.20% Drop Chance Tier 05: 12.33% Drop Chance

When you go out looking for cabinets to loot, make sure to visit the Osiris Structures first as these have the highest chance to have Polymetallic Prefabricate.

The three Osiris Structures you’ll want to loot are the Vaccine Labs, Waterfall Labs and Science Campus. After that, you can head to the Rock Pools area as you can find some more cabinets there.

The map image below (courtesy of thecycledb) shows the location of the different areas where you can find Polymetallic Prefabricate.

Once you have looted the Osiris Structures, you should have enough Polymetallic Prefabricate to craft a Green Armor set for yourself.

The Green Armor set provides a +15 increase in armor and a +700 increase in durability over the Standard Armor Set. These numbers may seem underwhelming on paper, but they’re actually quite significant.

When you wear the Green Armor set for the first time and head into battle, you will quickly notice how much better your defenses have become.

How to Farm Green Backpacks in The Cycle Frontier

Once you have your armor upgraded, the next step is to upgrade from a Standard Backpack to a Green Backpack.

To craft a Green Backpack, head back to the Crafting Station and interact with the Gear Printer and select the “Utilities” category in the menu.

In this category, you’ll see the crafting recipe for the Green (Medium) Backpack, which we’ve listed below:

2,700 K-Marks

2x Polymetallic Prefabricate

2x Brushed Nickel

We already know how to get the Polymetallic Prefabricate, so the only new material you need to farm to craft Green Backpacks is the Brushed Nickel.

How to Get Brushed Nickel

To get Nickel, you’ll have to explore the in-game world and look for Nickel Ore. Luckily, Nickel Ore is found in many different areas in Bright Sands. The ore has a distinct green color to it, so it’s quite easy to spot.

To make your life easier, we’ve attached a map image below (courtesy of thecycledb) which shows the location of all the different places where you can mine Nickel in Bright Sands.

Once you have the Polymetallic Fabricate and Brushed Nickel, head to the Printing Station and craft yourself a Green Backpack.

Green Backpacks will let you carry an additional 50 weight worth of items. This will allow you to farm a significantly higher number of K-Marks when you extract with a full bag of items.