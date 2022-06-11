The Cycle: Frontier Field Research Quest Guide

The “Field Research” questline is a long one in The Cycle: Frontier. It consists of 10 different parts that will see you running all over the map to rack up kills, make deliveries, recover artifacts, and more.

You can begin the quest by speaking with Emmanuel Sullivan, the head and lead researcher of the Osiris faction. Completing the Field Research questline will hence earn you a good number of faction points with Osiris.

The following guide will walk you through the Field Research quest in The Cycle: Frontier.

Field Research Quest Part 1

The first part of Emmanuel Sullivan’s Field Research quest is pretty easy and straightforward.

Objective 1

The first part of this quest requires you to head over to the Science Campus. The Science Campus is located on the southeast side of the Bright Sands map.

Objective 2

You must hunt down and eliminate any 6x creatures roaming the Science Campus.

Objective 3

The third objective is one that requires you to collect and deliver 3x Optic Glass. You can find these Optic Glasses in Cabinets sometimes, so you’ll have to keep on searching every cabinet until you get them. You can also find them around some of the named POIs.

Rewards

Upon completing the Part 1 of the quest: Field Research, the game will reward you with:

2x Osiris Scrip

5800x Krypto Marks

130 FP

Field Research Quest Part 2

The second part of Emmanuel Sullivan’s Field Research quest is also pretty easy and straightforward.

Objective 1

The first objective of the Field Research quest’s part 2 is to head over to the Lake. The Lake is located on the northeast side of the Bright Sand map.

Objective 2

For the second objective, you must hunt down and eliminate a total of 10 Striders that roam the Lake on the Bright Sands map.

Objective 3

For the third objective, you must hunt down and eliminate a total of 3 Rattlers that roam the Lake on the Bright Sands map.

Rewards

Upon completing the Part 2 of the Quest: Field Research, the game will reward you with:

2x Osiris Scrip

4800x Krypto Marks

130 FP

Field Research Quest Part 3

Once you are done with the first two parts, it is time to head over to the Osiris Faction and accept the third part.

Objective 1

The first objective of Part 3 of the Field Research quests requires you to find the Archeology Site. The Archeology Site is located on the Eastern side of the Bright Sands map, in the East Caverns. This site is in a cave that has multiple entrances, so it’ll be easy to find.

Objective 2

The second objective requires you to collect and deliver 3 Old Bones that are found inside the Archeology Site. Explore the Archeology Site and eventually, you’ll be able to find the bones which are scattered around the area.

One of the bones spawns on the barrel at the entrance of the dig site, one spawns inside the dig site, illuminated by a flashlight on the ground, and the final one spawns under the table in the dig site. You need to collect all three of these Old Bones and deliver them after completing the raid.

Rewards

Upon completing the Part 3 of the Quest: Field Research, the game will reward you with:

3x Osiris Scrip

6400x Krypto Marks

160 FP

Field Research Quest Part 4

The fourth part will task you to do some PvP.

Objective

This part of the Field Research Quest has only one objective. All you have to do is eliminate any 3x Prospectors using an Osiris Weapon. You can use any of the following Osiris Weapons to complete this objective:

Basilisk

Scarab

Gorgon

Manticore

ASP Flechette Gun

Phasic Laser

Rewards

Upon completing the Part 4 of the Quest: Field Research, the game will reward you with:

1x Scarab Pistol

4x Osiris Scrip

5300x Krypto Marks

160 FP

Field Research Quest Part 5

Part 5 of the Field Research Quest requires you to find dead drops.

Objective 1

The first objective requires you to find the Dead Drop in the Swamp Camp and stash a Biological Sampler inside it. You need to take the Biological Sampler with you while starting the raid, find the Dead Drop, and click the Deposit option to stash it.

Biological Samplers can often be found at Waterfall and Vaccine Labs on the Bright Sands map.

The Swamp Camp is located on the Southern side of the Bright Sands map. Explore the Swamp Camp until you find the Dead Drop and deposit your Biological Sampler inside.

Objective 2

The second objective requires you to stash 8x Weak Medkits into a Dead Drop inside the Waterfall Labs. You need to hop into a raid with 8x Weak Medkits, then head to the Waterfall Labs.

Enter the Lab and head to the second floor, the stair leading to the second floor will be nearby. Once you reach the second floor, move through the corridor and take the first left to reach a room.

There is a table in this room with a yellow box beneath it. This yellow box is the Dead Drop. Go ahead and stash the 8x Weak Medkits you brought inside this Dead Drop via the Deposit option.

Rewards

Upon completing the Part 5 of the Quest: Field Research, the game will reward you with:

4x Osiris Scrip

7000x Krypto Marks

200 FP

Field Research Quest Part 6

You are now halfway through the questline.

Objective 1

The first objective of Part 6 of the Field Research quest requires you to head over to the Vaccine Lab. The Vaccine Lab is located on the Eastern part of the Bright Sands map.

Objective 2

The second objective of Part 6 of the Field Research quest requires you to hunt down and eliminate any 20 Creatures roaming the Vaccine Labs.

Objective 3

Here, you are required to collect 3x Pale Ivy Blossoms from the map and deliver them. All you have to do is hop into a raid, find any 3 Pale Ivy Blossoms (located usually on cliffs and walls in overgrown areas) and then exit the raid and deliver them.

Rewards

Upon completing the Part 6 of the Quest: Field Research, the game will reward you with:

4x Osiris Scrip

7000x Krypto Marks

200 FP

Field Research Quest Part 7

Part 7 of the Field Research Quest will take you back to do some killing.

Objective

This part of the quest has only one objective. All you have to do is kill 4x enemies with a submachine gun (SMG). You can use any of the following SMGs to complete this objective:

Voltaic Brute

S-576 PDW

Km-9 ‘Scrapper’

ASP Flechette Gun

Rewards

Upon completing the Part 7 of the Quest: Field Research, the game will reward you with:

6x Osiris Scrip

6400x Krypto Marks

1x Strong Medkit

5x Weak Medkit

240 FP

Field Research Quest Part 8

Part 8 of the Field Research Quest is also pretty straightforward.

Objective 1

To complete the first objective, you have to head over to the Jungle. The Jungle is located on the Northwestern side of the Bright Sands map.

Objective 2

To complete the second objective, you must hunt down and eliminate any 12 Rattlers that roam the Jungle. This can prove to be quite difficult though because that place is swarming with mobs.

Caution is advised, and you can also bring along a friend to help you.

Objective 3

To complete the third objective, all you have to do is collect 6 Rattler Eyes after killing the Rattlers. Exit the raid with these Rattler Eyes and deliver them to complete the objective.

Rewards

Upon completing the Part 8 of the Quest: Field Research, the game will reward you with:

6x Osiris Scrip

7700x Krypto Marks

240 FP

Field Research Quest Part 9

Remember to lighten your inventory before heading out for Part 9.

Objective 1

To complete this objective, you have to head over to the Extinct Creatures Lab. This location is in the Crescent Falls on the map though, found somewhere in between the Osiris Wildlife Preserve and the Skeleton Observation Site.

Objective 2

To complete this objective, you have to explore the Extinct Creatures Lab and find the Warden Skull. To enter the Extinct Creatures Lab, simply interact with the green power button to open up the main entrance. Head to the left of the entrance and look over to your right. You’ll see the Warden Skull highlighted.

Also, it is important to remember that you have to leave the raid with this item, and it weighs 75 pounds! You might want to consider hopping into the raid with a light inventory from the start so that your movement speed’s a little bit better while carrying the Warden Skull.

Rewards

Upon completing the Part 9 of the Quest: Field Research, the game will reward you with:

8x Osiris Scrip

8500x Krypto Marks

310 FP

Field Research Quest Part 10

Part 10 might take the longest to complete considering that you basically need some luck.

Objective 1

To complete the first objective, you have to head over to the Greens Project, located at the center of the Crescent Falls map.

Objective 2

To complete the second objective, you must stash 1x Portable Labs inside the Dead Drop found in the Greens Prospect Office. But in order for you to stash the Portable Labs, you must have it on you.

Portable Labs are of epic rarity and are extremely rare. Portable Labs can be found in Medical Areas and Briefcases, but it depends completely upon your luck.

If you have a Portable Lab on you, bring it while entering the raid. Find the dead drop in the Greens Prospect and Deposit it

To find the Dead Drop inside the Greens Prospect, cross the bridge at the start and head left. Continue down the path and enter the room to your right at the end of the path. There will be a yellow chest to your right just as you enter that room, this is the Dead Drop.

Deposit 1x Portable Lab into the Dead Drop and you’ll complete Part 10, the final part of the Fields Research Quest.

Rewards

Upon completing the Part 10, the final part of the Quest: Field Research, the game will reward you with:

8x Osiris Scrip

8500x Krypto Marks

310 FP

Field Research Quest Rewards

When you finally complete all 10 parts of the Field Research quest, you will be rewarded with a Medium Backpack.