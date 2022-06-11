The “Doing the Work” quest is another opportunity for you to earn faction points to raise your rankings with the Independent Civilian Advisory (ICA) faction.

The questline is split into eight different parts and can be started by speaking with Marie Gilbert Ravel, the chief procurement officer of ICA.

She will ask you to track down and confirm the origin of a newly caught distress signal. You will also have to search the surrounding areas to confirm if there are any lone survivors in need of help.

The following guide will walk you through the entire Doing the Work questline in The Cycle: Frontier.

The Cycle: Frontier Doing The Work Quest Guide

Doing The Work Quest Part 1

Your first task will be to track down an SOS signal that is hailing from directly south of the Water Facility, somewhere on the rocky beach in the south.

Rewards

160x FP

3x ICA Scrip

6400x Krypto Marks

Doing The Work Quest Part 2

The second part of the quest is broken down into two objectives. You must first enter the loot room of the Water Facility and grab a picture frame found on a bed.

You will find the loot room on the northeast side of the facility. You will need to power up the three circuits to unlock the door to the loot room. You can find and take batteries from some other power slot in the facility. Use them to unlock the loot room and search for a bed. The picture frame will be on top of the sheets.

That picture frame is a sign of life. Your next step will be to survive and return to ICA to deliver the picture frame.

Rewards

130x FP

2x ICA SCRIP

5800x Krypto Marks

Doing The Work Quest Part 3

After you have delivered the picture frame, you will be tasked to deliver 2x Zero Systems CPUs, 5x Fusion Cartridge-Batteries, and 5x Alloys. You will have to find them first though.

You can find Zero Systems inside cabinets and briefcases. Fusion Cartridge-Batteries can be easily found in civilian lockers, bins, and across some of the named POIs on the map such as the Lagoon in the east, between the Vaccine Labs and the Science Campus. Alloys on the other hand can be found across industrial sites and inside industrial and luggage boxes.

Rewards

200x FP

4x ICA Scrip

7000x Krypto Marks

Doing The Work Quest Part 4

Make your way to the South East Uplink on the map and deliver 3x Uncommon Data Drives. You can purchase these drives from ICA or find them inside briefcases, cabinets, and safes.

Use the Uncommon Data Drives to download data from the console at the South East Uplink. The drives will be upgraded once the download finishes. You can keep repeating the process to upgrade drives further but for this quest, you only need an uncommon rarity type.

Rewards

200x FP

4x ICA Scrip

7000x Krypto Marks

Doing The Work Quest Part 5

You must make more deliveries. Head to the Comms Tower and stash 3x Radio Equipment and 3x Circuit Boards at their marked Satellite Dish dead drops on the map.

You can find both items in technologically advanced areas, on decks, racks, PCs, etc. Chances are that you already found them while doing the previous parts of the quest.

Rewards

240x FP

6x ICA Scrip

7700x Krypto Marks

Doing The Work Quest Part 6

You need to enter the House on Stilts near the North Uplink and deliver 3x Rare Data Drives.

You can purchase Rare Data Drives from ICA. You can also find and upgrade Uncommon Data Drives as you did earlier in the quest. Remember that you can upgrade a drive at any Uplink station, including the North and South East Uplinks, and the Comms Tower.

Rewards

200x FP

4x ICA Scrip

7000x Krypto Marks

Doing The Work Quest Part 7

The seventh part of the questline is rather straightforward. You only need to visit the Power Plant south of the Comms Tower and kill 25x creatures. You also need to deliver 15x Fusion Cartridge-Batteries which you can either find during your hunt at the Power Plant or search for them once your hunt ends.

Rewards

310x FP

8x ICA Scrip

8500x Krypto Marks

Doing The Work Quest Part 8

The final part of the questline requires you to stash 3x Miniature Reactors and 2x Valuable Data Drives in their respective office dead drops at the Base Camp.

As already mentioned above, you can purchase Data Drives from ICA but you can also find and upgrade Data Drives at any Uplink station in the game. You just need to keep downloading fresh data on the drives to upgrade them to the rarity type you need.

Miniature Reactors on the other hand can be found in the storage rooms of the Power Plant.

Rewards

380x FP

11x Osiris Scrip

9400x Krypto Marks

Doing The Work Quest Rewards

When you finally complete the last part to finish the entire Doing the Work questline, you will be rewarded with a brand new and shiny Helmet.