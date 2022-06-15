The Cycle: Frontier Best Attachments And How To Get Them

The starting attachments you receive early on will only take you so far in The Cycle: Frontier. It will not be long before you start looking for better attachments to improve your weapons in various ways.

Hence, a good set of weapon attachments makes all of the difference when coming up with the perfect weapons loadout.

There are more than three dozen attachments in The Cycle: Frontier that fall under six categories. In each of those categories, you can choose a weapon attachment to grant you either one or more special traits. Not all attachments can be applied to all weapons. They may also depend upon your bullet type.

The following guide will highlight the best weapon attachments while relaying how to get them in The Cycle: Frontier.

Best Optics In The Cycle: Frontier

Holographic Sight (Uncommon)

You will need to decide between either the Holographic Sight or the Red Dot Sight for your assault weapons. While both serve the same purpose, the Holographic Sight tends to give a larger and clearer line of sight.

The floating reticle also makes it easier for you to always remain focused on your target while being able to see around the target for additional intel. There is no obstruction of any kind.

In addition, the Holographic Sight provides a little bit of magnification compared to the Red Dot Sight which offers no magnification at all.

A Holographic Sight can be applied to all weapons available in the game. You should, however, stick with close and medium-range weapons.

How To Obtain Holographic Sight

You can print/craft a Holographic Sight with 1,200 K-Marks, 2x Hardened Metals, and 1x Optic Glass in six minutes.

You can also loot a Holographic Sight at no charge. They can be found in Military Boxes, Luggage, Dumpsters, Industrial Crates, and Civilian Lockers but at an abysmal spawn percentage.

Your best chance of finding a Holographic Sight in a Military Box is around 0.33%. It is hence better to just print the attachment.

6x Optic (Epic)

The 6x and 8x optics are what snipers are going to choose between for their loadout. Both scopes are the same except that the 8x optic provides the most magnification in the game.

However, the 6x optic is highly recommended because of its clearer sight. The crosshair is large and easy to pin on a target. The scope also relays the number of bullets remaining and the distance to the target.

Take note that the 6x optic can only be applied to sniper rifles and DMRs.

How To Obtain 6x Optic

You can print/craft a 6x optic with 8,000 K-Marks, 2x Print Resin, and 3x Optic Glass in 30 minutes.

You can also loot a 6x optic but like with every optic in the game, it has an exceptionally low spawning chance. If you still want to test your luck, a 6x optic can be found in Military Boxes, Luggage, Dumpsters, Industrial Crates, and Civilian Lockers at a 0.30% spawn chance.



Best Grips In The Cycle: Frontier

Tactical Foregrip (Epic)

You can attach a Tactical Foregrip to every weapon in the game. It significantly reduces the time to aim down the sight. For assaulters, a Tactical Foregrip is a mandatory attachment to have.

When rushing to enemy-controlled areas, a Tactical Foregrip will allow you to take aim and fire before the enemy has a chance to react. It also works both ways. The attachment will give you an opportunity to quickly fire back when ambushed.

How To Obtain Tactical Foregrip

You can print/craft a Tactical Foregrip with 8,000 K-Marks, 5x Hydraulic Piston, 2x Co-TEC MultiTool, and 1x Clear Veltecite in 30 minutes.

You can also loot a Tactical Foregrip but mainly in Tier 5 areas. Even then, you have a maximum of 0.37% spawn chance of finding a Tactical Foregrip in Military Boxes. The spawn chance then keeps falling for Dumpsters, Luggage, Civilian Lockers, and Industrial Crates.

That being said, you have a 1.31% chance of finding a Tactical Foregrip from a Tier 5 Loot Point during a storm.



Best Stocks In The Cycle: Frontier

MKM Ultralight / Ultralight Stock (Epic)

Both stocks allow you to reduce the time to equip and aim down the right. The difference is that the MKM Ultralight Stock can only be attached to sniper rifles and DMRs. The Ultralight Stock on the other hand can only be attached to assault rifles, shotguns, submachine guns, and light machine guns.

MKM Ultralight and Ultralight Stocks further work with the Tactical Foregrip to significantly reduce the time it takes to land a shot.

How To Obtain MKM Ultra Light / Ultralight Stock

You can print/craft an MKM Ultralight Stock with 8,000 K-Marks, 1x Shock Absorber, and 2x Co-TEC MultiTool. For Ultralight Stock, you will need 8,000 K-Marks, 1x Shock Absorber, and 1x Miniature Reactor. The printing time is 30 minutes for both stocks.

Your best bet to loot these stocks at no charge is at a Tier 5 Loot Point during a storm. You will have a 1.30% chance of finding either stock. Following that is a dwindling spawn chance of 0.34% for Military Boxes, Dumpsters, Luggage, Industrial Crates, and Civilian Lockers.



Best Magazines In The Cycle: Frontier

Light / Medium Extended Quickdraw (Epic)

You can choose a magazine to increase either bullet capacity or reload speed. The Light / Medium Extended Quickdraw magazine does both. Hence, ensuring that you always have enough bullets to take on multiple enemies as well as being able to quickly reload during heated skirmishes.

How To Obtain Light / Medium Extended Quickdraw

You can print/craft either magazine with 8,000 K-Marks, 5x Hydraulic Piston, 2x Co-TEC MultiTool, and 1x Clear Veltecite in 30 minutes.

When it comes to looting a Light / Medium Extended Quickdraw magazine, you will have to face low odds. There is a 0.31% spawn chance of looting an epic magazine from a Tier 5 Military Box that drops further with Dumpsters, Luggage, Industrial Crates, and Civilian Lockers.



Best Muzzles In The Cycle: Frontier

Small / Medium Suppressor (Rare)

Both suppressors help to reduce the audible levels of a gunshot. The difference is that a Small Suppressor can only be attached to pistols and submachine guns. The Medium Suppressor on the other hand can only be attached to shotguns, assault rifles, and DMRs.

The Cycle: Frontier is a PvEvP online shooter experience. While you may be able to fool the alien creatures running amok, the noise of your gunshots is likely going to attract nearby enemy players. Having a suppressor makes sure that you are able to stealthily complete your mission without alerting anyone.

How To Obtain Small / Medium Suppressor

Both suppressors have the same printing/crafting recipe. You will need 4,900 K-Marks, 5x Hydraulic Piston, 1x Smart Mesh, and 3x Aluminum Scrap to print/craft either suppressor in 18 minutes.

Just like with the rest of the attachments, you have a 1.43% chance of finding a rare suppressor at a Tier 5 Loot Point during a storm. They also have the same abysmal spawn chance of being looted in Military Boxes, Luggage, Dumpsters, Civilian Lockers, and Industrial Crates.



Best Ammo Converters In The Cycle: Frontier

There are two types of Ammo Converters: one that increases damage against creatures and another that increases armor penetration. These two Converters are then further split between different ammunition types.

Light/Medium/Heavy Converters boost your bullet penetration power to pierce the hardest armor in both PvE and PvP.

Light/Medium/Heavy Creature DMG on the other hand excels in making quick work of creatures in solely PvE.

Deciding on a Converter for your weapon is up to you. There is no best Converter in the game. You just have to choose which Converter suits your requirements.

How To Obtain Ammo Converters

You can print/craft a Light Converter with 8,000 K-Marks, 5x Hydraulic Piston, 1x Autoloader, and 1x Titan Ore.

Replace 1x Titan Ore with 2x Derelict Explosives for Medium/Heavy Converters as well as Light/Medium Creature DMG Converter.

You can forget about looting Ammo Converters. They have some of the lowest spawn chances in the game. The highest spawn percentage you can look forward to is a measly 0.32% in Tier 5 Military Boxes, Luggage, and Dumpsters.