The “A Powerful Discovery” Quest in The Cycle: Frontier is given to you by the Head of Operations for Korolev – Vadim Tanayev.

This quest is an easy and simplistic way of earning decent rewards, including Faction Points (FP). Faction Points can be used to level up different Factions in the game.

This quest basically requires you to hunt down and eliminate some enemies, and also to make some deliveries. This quest is broken down into seven different parts, each of which is described thoroughly in the following guide.

The Cycle: Frontier A Powerful Discovery Quest Guide

A Powerful Discovery Quest Part 1

The first part of this quest is a simple and straightforward one. All you have to do is visit a couple of locations in the game. You don’t necessarily have to do anything at these locations, just pass by or through them and the objective will be completed.

You have to visit a total of three locations. All three of these locations are on the Crescent Falls, which is the harder map. The locations are as follows:

Geothermal Plant

The Hay Fields

Skeleton Observation Site

Rewards

310 FP

8x Korolev Scrip

7100x Krypto Marks

A Powerful Discovery Part 2

The second part of this quest is further broken down into two objectives. In this part, you have to carry out a series of eliminations.

You have to carry out these eliminations with a specific gun – the PKR Malestrom. This gun is a Semi-Automatic Shotgun, killing enemies with this gun might be difficult for you depending on your skill. You can purchase the PKR Malestrom for 22,000 Krypto Marks from Korolev.

First off, you have to hunt down and eliminate any 25x creatures using the PKR Malestrom. Secondly, you have to eliminate any 3x Prospectors using the PKR Malestrom.

You can carry out these eliminations on any map, at any place. The objective will be completed regardless.

Rewards

380 FP

1x Blue Helmet

11x Osiris Scrip

7,800x Krypto Marks

A Powerful Discovery Quest Part 3

The first step to completing this part of the quest is to find the Missing Engineer. The Missing Engineer can be found inside the cave of the Lakeside Building. The Lakeside Building is located on the Crescent Falls map. The cave has multiple entrances, just cling to the edge of the cliff beside the bridge and you’ll find the entrances eventually.

The second step is to find the evidence of Letium. This piece of evidence is located right next to the Engineer that you found in the previous step. You have to pick up this evidence and deliver it to Korolev.

The final step to completing this part is to hunt down and eliminate any 3x Creatures roaming around this area. Luckily you can find some Striders roaming this area, just get kill them off and you’ll be good.

Rewards

380 FP

11x Korolev Scrip

9400x Krypto Marks

A Powerful Discovery Quest Part 4

The first and second objectives of this part of the quest require you to carry out a series of killings. You have to eliminate any 15x creatures at:

Starport Warehouse

Favela

The last objective of this part is to deliver 20x Spinal Bases to Korolev. Spinal Bases are obtained by killing enemy mobs. They sometimes have a chance to drop a Spinal Base, which increases if you kill the mob during a Storm. You might get enough of these Spinal Bases by completing the first two objectives.

Rewards

380 FP

11x Korolev Scrip

9400x Krypto Marks

A Powerful Discovery Quest Part 5

Part 5 of this quest is basically a stash job. You have to stash a couple of items at the East Collection Point Dead Drop. Here you need to stash a total of 2x Biological Samplers and 3x Sample Containers.

This Dead Drop is located on the Bright Sands map. It will be found underground, you have to enter the East Collection point to get to it.

Biological Samplers can be found inside Medical Cases and Hidden Stashes, often at the Waterfall Labs and the Vaccine Labs. Sample Containers can be found inside Civilian Lockers and Coolers.

Rewards

480 FP

5x Smoke Grenades

5x Grenades

14x Korolev Scrip

10,000x Krypto Marks

A Powerful Discovery Quest Part 6

Part six of this quest is a delivery task. All you have to do is deliver 3x Valuable Data Drives to Korolev and that’s it.

Valuable Data Drives are Drives of the purple/epic rarity. There are two ways you can get these Data Drives; you can either find them in the Comms Base (Bright Sands) or you can purchase them from the ICA Faction.

Once you get the Data Drives you have to upgrade them to their “Valuable” state. The Workstations where you can upgrade them are located at several locations, namely; North Uplink, South-East Uplink, and the Comms Base. Upgrade them to the Purple variant and you get yourself some “Valuable Data Drives”.

Rewards

600 FP

19x Korolev Scrip

11,000x Krypto Marks

A Powerful Discovery Quest Part 7

Part 7 is the last part of the “A Powerful Discovery” Quest. This is a simple and straightforward task. All you have to do is eliminate any 15x Creatures at two specific locations each on the Crescent Falls map. The two locations are Greens Prospect and Pinnacle Labs.

Rewards

600 FP

19x Korolev Scrip

9400x Krypto Marks

A Powerful Discovery Quest Rewards

Upon completing all 7 parts of the “A Powerful Discovery” Quest, you’ll be rewarded with a Large Backpack; a decent accessory that allows you to store more items on the raid.