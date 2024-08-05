The Crew Golden Plates Codes – How to Unlock Reward Cars?

Our guide will give you a list of The Crew Golden Plates Codes to unlock reward bonus cars in the game. Enter these to unlock bonuses.

Golden Plates Challenge Codes allow players to unlock exclusive in-game rewards in Ubisoft’s The Crew. These special codes can be redeemed on Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, or Uplay and grant access to a variety of cool items that enhance the gameplay experience.

To claim these rewards, players must obtain Golden Plates codes, distributed through various channels such as game trailers, advertisements, and the official The Crew website. By entering these codes and linking a Facebook account, players can progress through the Golden Plates system and unlock additional rewards by teaming up with friends.

Unlocking these exclusive in-game items requires effort and exploration. This guide lists available Golden Plates codes and their corresponding rewards, helping players maximize their in-game experience.

Golden Plates Code in the Crew

As of this instant, a fistful of codes has been discovered. Read on to find a list of working Golden Plates Challenge Codes:

  • 6M9E4A4U – Racer Pack
  • 9G7Q4K5G – Wallpaper (#1)
  • 2D2H5M7W – Wallpaper (#2)
  • 8C8T2F7L – Surfer Pack
  • 7M2F4E7K – Dodge Viper SRT-10
  • 7F3A7C6F – Open world map of USA
  • 9P8E9G3H – Wallpaper (#3)
  • 9P8W9T4T – Show-off Pack
  • 9S7H9W5Y – nothing
  • 4T4R6X6X – Dodge Ram if all crew members have 10 codes
  • 9K3H5N3F – Nothing
  • 3W2J7W2B – Mystery Reward
