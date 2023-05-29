This guide has information about Temtem Tuvine Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats.

Tuvine is a Wind and Crystal-type Temtem. It evolves from a Tuwai. Tuvine is based on a toucan, and it has a green, crystalline body with orange-colored eyes. It has dark green wings, while its feet are also orange.

Tuvine has the following base stats

HP: 57

STA: 47

SPD: 65

ATK: 70

DEF: 111

SPATK: 60

SPDEF: 47

Evolution

Your Tuwai will evolve into a Tuvine if you take it to the Crystal Shrine and select it. The evolution process will include you having to beat the side-quest, Cultist Hunt.

Since Tuwai is a meta-mimetic, it has the ability to evolve into various species, though the only one that is currently known, happens to be Tuvine.

Techniques

Here is a list of technique(s) that Tuvine will learn as it levels up:

Lvl Name Type Class Damage Stamina Hold Priority 1 Peck Neutral Physical 24 5 0 4 4 Wind Blade Wind Special 40 9 0 2 6 Shrill Voice Neutral Special 42 12 1 2 10 Feather Gatling Wind Physical 100 17 0 2 14 Wind Burst Wind Special 90 12 0 2 18 Multiple Pecks Neutral Physical 110 26 0 2 27 Humiliating Slap Neutral Physical 90 20 0 2 34 Tornado Wind Special 145 31 1 3 40 Crystal Plume Gatling Crystal Physical 130 124 0 2 48 Diamond Fort Crystal Status – 26 2 1

Here is a list of technique(s) that Tuvine will learn through Technique Courses:

TC# Name Type Class Damage Stamina Hold Priority 7 Noxious Bomb Toxic Special 100 20 0 2

Tuvine Traits

Tuvine has two traits; receptive and determined.

Receptive

This trait increases the duration of the positive Status conditions by 1.

Determined

This trait will prevent any negative stat stage variations.

Location

Since Tuvine evolves from a Tuwai, the only known location to get a Tuvine as of yet is the Crystal Shrine, where you will have to evolve your Tuwai into a Tuvine. This place is located on the Island Tucma.

Tuwai however can be found in Zadar on Deniz Island or Corrupted Badlands area of Tucma island.