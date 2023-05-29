This guide has information about Temtem Tuvine Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats.
Tuvine is a Wind and Crystal-type Temtem. It evolves from a Tuwai. Tuvine is based on a toucan, and it has a green, crystalline body with orange-colored eyes. It has dark green wings, while its feet are also orange.
Tuvine has the following base stats
- HP: 57
- STA: 47
- SPD: 65
- ATK: 70
- DEF: 111
- SPATK: 60
- SPDEF: 47
Evolution
Your Tuwai will evolve into a Tuvine if you take it to the Crystal Shrine and select it. The evolution process will include you having to beat the side-quest, Cultist Hunt.
Since Tuwai is a meta-mimetic, it has the ability to evolve into various species, though the only one that is currently known, happens to be Tuvine.
Techniques
Here is a list of technique(s) that Tuvine will learn as it levels up:
|Lvl
|Name
|Type
|Class
|Damage
|Stamina
|Hold
|Priority
|1
|Peck
|Neutral
|Physical
|24
|5
|0
|4
|4
|Wind Blade
|Wind
|Special
|40
|9
|0
|2
|6
|Shrill Voice
|Neutral
|Special
|42
|12
|1
|2
|10
|Feather Gatling
|Wind
|Physical
|100
|17
|0
|2
|14
|Wind Burst
|Wind
|Special
|90
|12
|0
|2
|18
|Multiple Pecks
|Neutral
|Physical
|110
|26
|0
|2
|27
|Humiliating Slap
|Neutral
|Physical
|90
|20
|0
|2
|34
|Tornado
|Wind
|Special
|145
|31
|1
|3
|40
|Crystal Plume Gatling
|Crystal
|Physical
|130
|124
|0
|2
|48
|Diamond Fort
|Crystal
|Status
|–
|26
|2
|1
Here is a list of technique(s) that Tuvine will learn through Technique Courses:
|TC#
|Name
|Type
|Class
|Damage
|Stamina
|Hold
|Priority
|7
|Noxious Bomb
|Toxic
|Special
|100
|20
|0
|2
Tuvine Traits
Tuvine has two traits; receptive and determined.
Receptive
This trait increases the duration of the positive Status conditions by 1.
Determined
This trait will prevent any negative stat stage variations.
Location
Since Tuvine evolves from a Tuwai, the only known location to get a Tuvine as of yet is the Crystal Shrine, where you will have to evolve your Tuwai into a Tuvine. This place is located on the Island Tucma.
Tuwai however can be found in Zadar on Deniz Island or Corrupted Badlands area of Tucma island.