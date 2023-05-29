Temtem Tourist Guide Side Quest Walkthrough

You will have a number of side quests in the vast world of Temtem and you will have to complete them while out taming Temtem. They can be very simple to very complex in nature and you will have to look out for these quests as you visit towns. In this guide, we will show you to complete the Temtem Tourist Guide Side Quest.

Temtem Tourist Guide Side Quest

This Tourist Guide side quest is going to be one of the earliest side missions that you will come across as you start your journey in the world of Temtem. In this side quest entitled as simple as Tourist Guide you will take over for an unprepared guide in the town of Arissola.

First, you will have to progress through the main story normally until you reach the town of Arissola, the town at hilltop and most likely the third town that you will encounter.

Once you reach the town, head to the center of the town and there will be a bunch of people there, most probably to the northwest of the area.

You will see a person marked by exclamation on the mini-map. Approach and speak to her, she will reveal that she is unable to give the group nearby – the tourists – the guide they need.

Now you have to offer to take over and become the new guide for these tourists.

Now you just have to go over and talk to anyone in that group of people and this will start the quest.

Here you will be given some multiple-choice options for what to tell those people about the region in order to rightfully introduce them with the region of Deniz and there will be many answers, several of which will be wrong.

Here we have the list of questions and the suitable answers that you need to pick from them.

Keep in mind that only three of the tour guide questions can be answered incorrectly while the others do have different answers but equally correct. The question answers are:

Welcome ladies and gentlemen…: Any answer works here. It was described for the first time by the ancient poet…: Pasiphae of Turquesa. That majestic massif of red rock you can see towards the south, on the way to Brical de Mar, is called…: Thalassian Cliffs. Excuse me, just a question. What’s on the other side of the river?: The town of Turquesa. Oh, one last question. Where do you recommend we visit next? I’m really into history!: Any answer works here. Oh, castles, I love castles! We’ll see if it has something on the one in Loch Aduar.: Any answer works here.

When you are done with these questions and answers, just go back to the Tour guide that you talked to before, she will give you an umbrella. This is an item that when held by Temtem can reduce the damage from the water technique attacks by 20%.

This is all the information that is required to get you through the Tourist Guide Quest in Temtem.