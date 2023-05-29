In this guide we will discuss everything about Noxolotl so read on for a complete guide to Temtem Noxolotl Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats.
Temtem Noxolotl Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats
Starting out with its appearance, Noxolotl looks like a lizard with multi-colored hair. It is of the toxic type. Talking about personality it is a very noble and dignified creature.
Following are the base stats of Noxolotl
- HP: 72
- STA: 49
- SPD: 57
- ATK: 61
- DEF: 78
- SPATK: 79
- SPDEF: 45
Type Matchup
Following are the types that can damage Noxolotl along with the amount they can damage;
- Water 0.5x
- Nature 0.5x
- Wind 2x
- Toxic 0.5x
Evolution
As is the case with Mushook, this is also not the base form but it is evolved from Toxolotl. Toxolotl has the following base stats:
- HP: 59
- STA: 40
- SPD: 47
- ATK: 50
- DEF: 64
- SPATK: 65
- SPDEF: 37
Toxolotl evolves into Noxolotl after 30 levels. If you are interested in catching a Toxolotl, perhaps for a quest, you can find it around the Xolot Reservoir on Tucma.
Techniques
Noxolotl learns these techniques by leveling:
|Lvl
|Name
|Type
|Class
|Damage
|Stamina
|Hold
|1
|Scratch
|Neutral
|Physical
|20
|4
|0
|3
|Hypnosis
|Mental
|Status
|–
|12
|1
|8
|Stare
|Mental
|Status
|–
|4
|0
|15
|Venomous Claws
|Toxic
|Physical
|40
|9
|0
|24
|Toxic Ink
|Toxic
|Physical
|80
|16
|0
|30
|Tentacle Whip
|Neutral
|Physical
|60
|15
|0
|39
|Harmful Lick
|Neutral
|Physical
|150
|29
|0
|48
|Hallucination
|Toxic (+Mental)
|Status
|–
|22
|0
Noxolotl learns these techniques by Technique courses:
|TC#
|Name
|Type
|Class
|Damage
|Stamina
|Hold
|3
|Turbo Choreography
|Wind (+Wind)
|Status
|–
|27
|1
|7
|Noxious Bomb
|Toxic
|Physical
|100
|20
|0
|14
|Madness Buff
|Melee
|Special
|–
|15
|0
Noxolotl learns these techniques by Breeding:
|Name
|Type
|Class
|Damage
|Stamina
|Hold
|Narcoleptic Hit
|Mental
|Physical
|140
|15
|1