Temtem Noxolotl Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats

Starting out with its appearance, Noxolotl looks like a lizard with multi-colored hair. It is of the toxic type. Talking about personality it is a very noble and dignified creature.

Following are the base stats of Noxolotl

HP: 72

STA: 49

SPD: 57

ATK: 61

DEF: 78

SPATK: 79

SPDEF: 45

Type Matchup

Following are the types that can damage Noxolotl along with the amount they can damage;

Water 0.5x Nature 0.5x Wind 2x Toxic 0.5x

Evolution

As is the case with Mushook, this is also not the base form but it is evolved from Toxolotl. Toxolotl has the following base stats:

HP: 59

STA: 40

SPD: 47

ATK: 50

DEF: 64

SPATK: 65

SPDEF: 37

Toxolotl evolves into Noxolotl after 30 levels. If you are interested in catching a Toxolotl, perhaps for a quest, you can find it around the Xolot Reservoir on Tucma.



Techniques

Noxolotl learns these techniques by leveling:

Lvl Name Type Class Damage Stamina Hold 1 Scratch Neutral Physical 20 4 0 3 Hypnosis Mental Status – 12 1 8 Stare Mental Status – 4 0 15 Venomous Claws Toxic Physical 40 9 0 24 Toxic Ink Toxic Physical 80 16 0 30 Tentacle Whip Neutral Physical 60 15 0 39 Harmful Lick Neutral Physical 150 29 0 48 Hallucination Toxic (+Mental) Status – 22 0

Noxolotl learns these techniques by Technique courses:

TC# Name Type Class Damage Stamina Hold 3 Turbo Choreography Wind (+Wind) Status – 27 1 7 Noxious Bomb Toxic Physical 100 20 0 14 Madness Buff Melee Special – 15 0

Noxolotl learns these techniques by Breeding: