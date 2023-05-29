Temtem Mushook Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats

By Saad Rajpoot

In this guide we will be discussing Mushook’s appearance, base stats, techniques and where you can find it. For a detailed guide to Temtem Mushook Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats, read on below.

Starting with the appearance we can see that Mushook totally looks like a mushroom. It is not actually the base form but rather it is evolved from Mushi.

The expert Breeders at Queztal Dojo developed Mushook, a hybrid variety. Mushook is also used as static sentries at strategic points by guards.

It is a strong and single minded creature with Toxic and Melee as its type. Mushook has the following base stats when you capture it from the wild

  • HP: 67
  • STA: 45
  • SPD: 81
  • ATK: 81
  • DEF: 80
  • SPATK: 49
  • SPDEF: 41

Traits
Mushook posses the following two unique traits:

Parrier: Damage taken from Physical techniques is reduced by 30%. This is a physical type trait.

Tireless:  Prevents the overexertion turn penalization.

Type Matchup

Following are the types that can damage Mushook along with the amount:

  1. Water 0.5x
  2. Nature 0.5x
  3. Mental 2x
  4. Wind 2x
  5. Digital 2x
  6. Melee 0.5x
  7. Toxix 0.5x

Evolution
As mentioned above Mushook is actually formed from the evolution of Mushi which is its base form. Mushi evolves into Mushook after 20 levels

Following are the base stats of Mushi:

  • HP: 48
  • STA: 33
  • SPD: 68
  • ATK: 48
  • DEF: 36
  • SPATK: 48
  • SPDEF: 29

Techniques
Following are the techniques that Mushook will learn after leveling up:

Lvl Name Type Class Damage Stamina Hold
1 Nibble Neutral Physical 37 7 0
3 Tenderness Neutral Status 3 0
6 Urushiol Toxic(+Toxic) Physical 41 8 0
8 Toxic Spores Toxic Status 9 0
13 Shrill Voice Neutral Special 42 12 1
17 Humiliating Slap Neutral Physical 90 20 0
22 Paralyzing Poison Toxic(+Toxic) Status 20 2
29 Perfect Jab Melee Physical 40 15 0
35 Uppercut Melee Physical 80 12 0
47 Footwork Melee Status 15 1

These techniques are learnt by Technique Courses

TC# Name Type Class Damage Stamina Hold
3 Turbo Choreography Wind (+Wind) Status 27 1
10 Confiscate Neutral Status 7 0
11 Cage Neutral Status 16 1
13 Block Melee Status 15 1

These techniques are learnt by Breeding

Name Type Class Damage Stamina Hold
Inner Spirit Melee Special 170 23 2

