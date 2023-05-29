Nessla’s are massive, eel-like aquatic Temtem, which have red eyes and a blue body. This guide will give you Temtem Nessla Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats information.
Nessla are a mix of Water and Electric type, which is an absolutely lethal combination. They are found in open waters, where their electric attacks are most powerful.
This guide contains all the information you need to know about Nessla, which will help you catch it much more easily.
Nessla Location
As of right now, there are two locations where you can encounter a Nessla. The first one is the Thalassian Cliffs on Island Deniz, and the second one is the Sillaro River on the same island.
Their spawn rate is very low, and they usually spawn at around level 15-18.
Evolutions
Nessla currently has no evolutions. The base form is its final form.
Traits
Nessla has two known traits: Electric Synthesize and Hydrologist.
Electric Synthesize: When Nessla is receives damage through an Electric attack, the damage inflicted by the attack is turned into HP for Nessla.
Hydrologist: When using Water techniques, Nessla’s damage is boosted by 15%.
Nessla has the following base stats, stats at level 50 and at level 100
|Stat
|Base
|At Level 50
|At Level 100
|HP
|45
|107-205
|200-397
|STA
|58
|42-84
|64-149
|SPD
|66
|60-140
|110-272
|ATK
|76
|67-149
|125-289
|DEF
|50
|48-127
|86-245
|SPATK
|70
|63-144
|116-279
|SPDEF
|72
|64-146
|119-282
Techniques
The following techniques are acquired as Nessla levels up
|Level
|Name
|Class
|Type
|Hold
|Stamina
|Damage
|Priority
|1
|Bubbles
|Special
|Water
|0
|5
|27
|Normal
|4
|Water Blade
|Special
|Water
|0
|10
|52
|Low
|6
|Chain Lightning
|Special
|Electric
|0
|15
|48
|Normal
|9
|Sparks
|Status
|Electric
|0
|5
|–
|Normal
|13
|Strangle
|Physical
|Neutral
|0
|11
|25
|Very Low
|16
|Tesla Prison
|Special
|Electric
|0
|12
|50
|Normal
|24
|Stare
|Status
|Mental
|0
|4
|–
|Normal
|30
|Iced Stalactite
|Physical
|Water
|1
|22
|82
|Normal
|44
|Electric Storm
|Special
|Electric
|1
|26
|76
|Normal
Techniques Acquired from Technique Courses
|Level
|Name
|Class
|Type
|Hold
|Stamina
|Damage
|Priority
|4
|Wake Up
|Neutral
|Physical
|0
|–
|1
|Very High
|12
|Rend
|Neutral
|Special
|2
|22
|50
|Normal
Type Defense
The Type Defense of Nessla against each type of Temtem governs how much damage it takes from that specific type.
- Neutral: 1x damage.
- Fire: 0.5x damage.
- Water: 0.5x damage.
- Nature: 2x damage.
- Electric: 1x damage.
- Earth: 1x damage.
- Mental: 1x damage.
- Wind: 0.5x damage.
- Digital: 1x damage.
- Melee: 1x damage.
- Crystal: 2x damage.
- Toxic: 2x damage.