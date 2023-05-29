Ganki is a Wind and Electric Type Temtem and is Yellow and Brown Bearing many features of an insect and bull cattle. In this guide, we will give you Temtem Ganki Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats.

Temtem Ganki Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats

Mythologically relating to Lightning and Whirlwinds, Ganki is quite powerful! This guide is all about Ganki, his stats, evolution, techniques and location.

Ganki is a Wind and Electric type Temtem and it’s base stats are as follows

HP: 38

Attack: 57

Defense: 38

Speed: 61

Stamina: 46

SP Attack: 62

SP Defense: 73

Location

You can easily find Ganki in the following places

Thalassians Cliffs in Deniz Island

The Gifted Bridges in Deniz Island

Windward Fort in Deniz Island

Techniques

Technique Level Required Technique Type Damage Spark 1 Electric – Nimble 3 Wind – Wind Blade 5 Wind 40 Dc Beam 7 Electric 35 Chain Lighting 16 Electric 48 Drill Impact 22 Neutral 120 Electric Storm 32 Electric 76

Ganki can also learn the following techniques through Technique Course!

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Technique Name TC Technique Type Damage Turbo Choregraphy 3 Wind – Misogi 5 Water – Noxious Bomb 7 Toxic 100

The Techniques Ganki can learn through Breeding are as follows

Technique Name Technique Type Damage Tesla Prison Electric 50

Ganki Evolution

Ganki is the first stage of this Melee type TemTem. Upon reaching Level 32 Ganki goes through evolution and become Gazuma. His stats improve as follows

HP:46

Speed:67

Stamina:53

Defense:43

Attack:68

SP Attack:81

SP Defense:91

Traits

Ganki has two traits that define its overall personality which along with their description are:

Botanophobia: When attacked by a nature technique, increases damage by 50%

Cold-Natured: Instead of getting the TemTem freezes

Type Defense

Any TemTem’s type defense define the level of damage they take from each type of technique. Ganki’s Type defense is as follows