Ganki is a Wind and Electric Type Temtem and is Yellow and Brown Bearing many features of an insect and bull cattle. In this guide, we will give you Temtem Ganki Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats.
Temtem Ganki Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats
Mythologically relating to Lightning and Whirlwinds, Ganki is quite powerful! This guide is all about Ganki, his stats, evolution, techniques and location.
Ganki is a Wind and Electric type Temtem and it’s base stats are as follows
- HP: 38
- Attack: 57
- Defense: 38
- Speed: 61
- Stamina: 46
- SP Attack: 62
- SP Defense: 73
Location
You can easily find Ganki in the following places
- Thalassians Cliffs in Deniz Island
- The Gifted Bridges in Deniz Island
- Windward Fort in Deniz Island
Techniques
|Technique
|Level Required
|Technique Type
|Damage
|Spark
|1
|Electric
|–
|Nimble
|3
|Wind
|–
|Wind Blade
|5
|Wind
|40
|Dc Beam
|7
|Electric
|35
|Chain Lighting
|16
|Electric
|48
|Drill Impact
|22
|Neutral
|120
|Electric Storm
|32
|Electric
|76
Ganki can also learn the following techniques through Technique Course!
|Technique Name
|TC
|Technique Type
|Damage
|Turbo Choregraphy
|3
|Wind
|–
|Misogi
|5
|Water
|–
|Noxious Bomb
|7
|Toxic
|100
The Techniques Ganki can learn through Breeding are as follows
|Technique Name
|Technique Type
|Damage
|Tesla Prison
|Electric
|50
Ganki Evolution
Ganki is the first stage of this Melee type TemTem. Upon reaching Level 32 Ganki goes through evolution and become Gazuma. His stats improve as follows
- HP:46
- Speed:67
- Stamina:53
- Defense:43
- Attack:68
- SP Attack:81
- SP Defense:91
Traits
Ganki has two traits that define its overall personality which along with their description are:
Botanophobia: When attacked by a nature technique, increases damage by 50%
Cold-Natured: Instead of getting the TemTem freezes
Type Defense
Any TemTem’s type defense define the level of damage they take from each type of technique. Ganki’s Type defense is as follows
- Neutral: 1x
- Fire: 1x
- Water: 1x
- Nature: 1x
- Electric: 1x
- Earth: 1x
- Mental: 1x
- Wind: 0.25x
- Digital: 2x
- Melee: 1x
- Crystal: 2x
- Toxic: 1x