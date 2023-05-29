Temtem Customization Guide

Temtem isn’t just about your little monsters but also allows you to focus on your created character as well so you can stand out amongst the crowd in your own unique way. For a deep look at all the Temtem Customization options available, read this guide.
Temtem Customization
The game allows you to customize your Head, Top, Bottom, and even change your Backpack. The game even has various dyes adding another layer to character customization.
Cosmetics are sold by various shops and obtainable through completing Side-Quests as well as progressing through the Main Story. We have detailed every cosmetic and its location for your convenience.
Head
You can get different haircuts and accessories to customize the look of your character’s face.
Myrisles Chic
The Myrisles Chic is a set of Hoop Earrings, a ponytail and a hibiscus for 1799 sold by Arissola Rouge & Khol.
Pansunglasses
Sunglasses with a blue frame sold by Arissola Rouge & Khol for 1499.
Pushed Up Shades
Red shades that rest on top of your head instead of on your nose. Sold by Turquesa Eidolon Beauty for 2999.
Swimmer Kit
Obtainable by purchase from Turquesa Eidolon Beauty for 2849.
Daisy Buns
Two cute hair buns purchasable for 3749 from Nanga Opal & Feather.
Big Bandana
A bandana wound by a green band purchasable from Nanga Opal & Feather for 3749.
Spiky Hair
Spiky Hair with purple dye at the front tips obtainable from Mokupuni The Flutes of Pansunset for 2999.
Bandana and Spray
Hair that won’t come down and a bandana on your forehead purchased from Mokpuni The Flutes of Pansunset for 5999.
High Tie
A ponytail at the back with an orange band obtainable from Mokpuni The Flutes of Pansunset for 5249.
Flat Top
Trendy haircut that you might often see on TemTV, hair as straight as a toothpick with a flat top. Acquirable through weekly rewards from FreeTem! Organisation, you will need to free a total of 180 Temtem that week.
Airship Engineer Goggles
Stylish goggles and my personal favorite obtainable for 6999 in Quetzal.
Widow’s Peak
The haircut that makes your forehead look bigger than the Hoover Dam. Obtainable for 2999 in Quetzal.
Tucmani Hood
A hood with stylish steampunk goggles, purchasable for 999 in Quetzal.
Incognito Hood
Obtained during the quest Shipwrecked in Tucma. It quite literally makes you harder to notice.
Top
You can buy shirts to customize your looks as well. There are a variety of items to choose from throughout the various locations of Temtem.
Striped Bikini
Obtainable for 1049 from Arissola Rouge & Khol. A stylish Bikini colored blue and pink by default.
Open Shirt
Purchasable for 1124 from Arissola Rouge & Khol. With small sleeves and a stylish front look, I’d say it is a killer for that price.
Faded T-Shirt
You can buy the Faded T-Shirt from Turquesa Eidolon Beauty for 1049.
Pewki Sweater
This cute sweater with eyes costs 1799 and is purchasable from Turquesa Eidolon Beauty.
Rugged Shirt
A stylish T-Shirt with straps to hold it together in the middle. Costs 2549 and purchasable from Nanga Opal & Feather.
Plain T-Shirt
A plain and simple Black T-Shirt (Just the way I like it), purchasable for 1349 from Nanga Opal & Feather.
Green Dot T-Shirt
A red T-Shirt with fairly large green dots towards the bottom. Obtainable for 1499 from Mokupuni The Flutes of Pansunset.
Sleeveless Top
A stylish, hip, and trendy thing to wear. Purchasable for 3299 from Mokupuni The Flutes of Pansunset.
Cropped Tube Top
A stylish top obtainable for 4199 from Mokupuni The Flutes of Pansunset.
Protective Chestplate
A reinforced plate of armor purchasable for 7999 in Quetzal.
Top_28
A light-weight piece of armor that provides adequate amount of protection, purchasable for 8999 from Quetzal.
Anonymous Cloak
Obtained during your Main Story progression during the quest Shipwrecked Tucma! The cloak makes you inconspicuous in the streets of Quetzal.
Bottom
Pants for your characters can be purchased too, along with shorts, skirts and various other trousers.
Dojo Raider Shorts
Black shorts, easy and comfy. Purchasable for 749 from Arissola Rouge & Khol.
Relaxed Shorts
Bought from Arissola Rouge & Khol for a sum amount of 749. Yellow in color that perfectly captures how relaxed you are.
Flowery Pareo
A stylish skirt with a flower design. Purchased for 1199 from Turquesa Eidolon Beauty.
Swimwear
Swimming underwear purchasable for 899 from Turquesa Eidolon Beauty.
Dojo Trousers
Training trousers purchased from Nanga Opal and Feather for a price of 1949.
Nanga Miniskirt
A green miniskirt which can be bought from Nanga Opal and Feather for a price of 2099.
Tie Down Pants
Red pants, or shorts if you will for 1499 bought from Mokupuni The Flutes of Pansunset.
Knickerbockers
Can be obtained by picking them up in Nanga or bought from Mokupuni The Flutes of Pansunset for 1949. Cyanshorts with a red belt to add to the look.
Trekking Pants
Sturdy pants with sturdy boots meant to give you that rough traveler look. Purchasable in Quetzal for 5499.
Adventure Pants
Purchasable for 5499 in Quetzal. These consist of steel-enforced knee pads meant to make you look like a serious Tamer.
Outfit Sets
Sets are full body clothes with different themes acquired throughout your adventure from various locations and quests.
Wetsuit
A neoprene wetsuit suited for Water Tamers. Obtainable for 1499 from Arissola Rouge & Khol.
Sundress and Sneakers
A cute striped overall to wear, purchasable for 1799 from Turquesa Eidolon Beauty.
Tamers Keikogi
A full outfit representing your Dojo’s mandate. Obtainable for 5999 from Nanga Opal & Feather.
Belsoto Grunt Uniform
Obtained during your need to infiltrate Belsoto’s area of operation during the quest Adventure in the Myrisles.
Bags
Get new backpacks and style yourself up.
Donut Bag
Obtained from Arissola Rouge & Khol for 1799. Exciting to have a half-eaten donut on your back!
Striped Rucksack
Acquired from Turquesa Eidolon Beauty for 2999. A blue and white striped back ideal for going to any sort of classes so you can carry your TemCards and a Sandwich.
Leafy Bag
A green backpack to blend you in with nature, as it is quite literally made from leaves of the Giant Banyan. Bought for 2999 from Nanga Opal & Feather.
Survival Kit
Acquired in Quetzal for 7499. Looks like a water container that would give you the outlook of a hardcore survivor.
Dyes
Dyes allow you to further customize your clothes by adding a color of your choosing to your favorite item. Dyes can be found in various cosmetic shops or from dye bundles. However, you will find that not all items can be dyed.
Woken Anak Dye
This pink reddish dye can be obtained from the Dye Bundles:
- Fury of Anak
- Narwhal Adventure
- Sillaro Romance
Vin Rouge Dye
A purple dye that can be obtained from the Fury of Anak Dye Bundle.
Pansunny Morning Dye
A mustard yellow dye obtained from Fury of Anak Dye Bundle.
Sea Queen Dye
Orange dye obtained from the following Dye Bundles:
- Fury of Anak
- Sillaro Romance
Hibiscus Dye
A pinkish purple dye that can be obtained from the Ulterior Omninesia Dye Bundle.
Viola Dye
As the name implies it is a violet dye that can be obtained from the Ulterior Omninesia Dye Bundle.
Denizan Green Dye
Dark Green Dye that can be obtained from the Ulterior Omninesia Dye Bundle.
Fresh Cucumber Dye
Light Green Dye which can be obtained from the Ulterior Omninesia Dye Bundle.
Tihani Rose Dye
Yellow Dye with a hint of Orange obtainable from Ulterior Omninesia Dye Bundle.
Stiletto Dye
Crimson Red Dye obtained from the Nanga Vibes Dye Bundle.
Rose Bud Dye
Baby Pink Dye color obtained from the following Dye Bundles:
- Nanga Vibes
- Breeze of Brical
- Sillaro Romance
Brink Pink Dye
A much darker shade of pink obtainable from the following Dye Bundles:
- Nanga Vibes
- Dock Serenade
Nanto Blue Dye
A glowing shade of Blue obtained from the following Dye Bundles:
- Nanga Vibes
- Narwhal Adventure
- Thalassian Symphony
Tucma Mines Dye
Charcoal Black Dye acquirable from the Nanga Vibes Dye Bundle.
Elm Dye
A darker shade of Turquoise obtainable from the following Dye Bundles:
- Narwhal Adventure
- Breeze of Brical
Pocelain Dye
A glowing light Dye of Blue obtainable from Narwhal Adventure Dye Bundle.
Bittersweet Dye
Pink dye obtainable from the following Dye Bundles:
- Narwhal Adventure
- Thalassian Symphony
Kusini Earth Dye
Crimson Red Dye obtainable from the following Dye Bundles:
- Breeze of Brical
- Dock Serenade
Nutmeg Dye
Dark Crimson Red color obtained from the Breeze of Brical Dye Bundle.
Turquoise Dye
The Turquoise Color Dye obtainable from the following Dye Bundles:
- Breeze of Brical
- Thalassian Symphony
Lochburg Blue Dye
Dark Green-ish Blue color obtainable from Thalassian Symphony.
Ironstone Dye
Brown Dye obtainable from the Thalassian Symphony Dye Bundle.
Turquesa Dream Dye
A lighter shade of Turquoise obtainable from the Sillaro Romance Dye Bundle.
Forge Dye
Grey Dye obtainable from the Sillaro Romance Dye Bundle.
Old Lace Dye
Cream yellow color obtainable from the Dock Serenade Dye Bundle.
Only Sophia Dye
A mix of Orange and Yellow, this Dye can be obtained from the Dock Serenade Dye Bundle.
Pino’s Memories Dye
Reddish Brown Color Dye obtained from the Dock Serenade Dye Bundle.
Orange Pansunset Dye
Pinkish Red Dye. Unknown as to how to get this Dye as of now.
Mudshire Green Dye
Dark Green Dye. Unknown as to how to get this Dye as of now.
Kakama Green Dye
Light Green. Unknown as to how to get this Dye as of now.
Hatless Hill Dust Dye
Lighter shade of Orange. Unknown as to how to get this Dye as of now.
That concludes all the cosmetics and customization options for Temtem! Any new cosmetics or any missing information will be updated in the future. Let us know if we missed something!