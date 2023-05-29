Temtem Customization Guide

Temtem isn’t just about your little monsters but also allows you to focus on your created character as well so you can stand out amongst the crowd in your own unique way. For a deep look at all the Temtem Customization options available, read this guide.

Temtem Customization

The game allows you to customize your Head, Top, Bottom, and even change your Backpack. The game even has various dyes adding another layer to character customization.

Cosmetics are sold by various shops and obtainable through completing Side-Quests as well as progressing through the Main Story. We have detailed every cosmetic and its location for your convenience.

Head

You can get different haircuts and accessories to customize the look of your character’s face.

Myrisles Chic

The Myrisles Chic is a set of Hoop Earrings, a ponytail and a hibiscus for 1799 sold by Arissola Rouge & Khol.

Pansunglasses

Sunglasses with a blue frame sold by Arissola Rouge & Khol for 1499.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Pushed Up Shades

Red shades that rest on top of your head instead of on your nose. Sold by Turquesa Eidolon Beauty for 2999.

Swimmer Kit

Obtainable by purchase from Turquesa Eidolon Beauty for 2849.

Daisy Buns

Two cute hair buns purchasable for 3749 from Nanga Opal & Feather.

Big Bandana

A bandana wound by a green band purchasable from Nanga Opal & Feather for 3749.

Spiky Hair

Spiky Hair with purple dye at the front tips obtainable from Mokupuni The Flutes of Pansunset for 2999.

Bandana and Spray

Hair that won’t come down and a bandana on your forehead purchased from Mokpuni The Flutes of Pansunset for 5999.

High Tie

A ponytail at the back with an orange band obtainable from Mokpuni The Flutes of Pansunset for 5249.

Flat Top

Trendy haircut that you might often see on TemTV, hair as straight as a toothpick with a flat top. Acquirable through weekly rewards from FreeTem! Organisation, you will need to free a total of 180 Temtem that week.

Airship Engineer Goggles

Stylish goggles and my personal favorite obtainable for 6999 in Quetzal.

Widow’s Peak

The haircut that makes your forehead look bigger than the Hoover Dam. Obtainable for 2999 in Quetzal.

Tucmani Hood

A hood with stylish steampunk goggles, purchasable for 999 in Quetzal.

Incognito Hood

Obtained during the quest Shipwrecked in Tucma. It quite literally makes you harder to notice.

Top

You can buy shirts to customize your looks as well. There are a variety of items to choose from throughout the various locations of Temtem.

Striped Bikini

Obtainable for 1049 from Arissola Rouge & Khol. A stylish Bikini colored blue and pink by default.

Open Shirt

Purchasable for 1124 from Arissola Rouge & Khol. With small sleeves and a stylish front look, I’d say it is a killer for that price.

Faded T-Shirt

You can buy the Faded T-Shirt from Turquesa Eidolon Beauty for 1049.

Pewki Sweater

This cute sweater with eyes costs 1799 and is purchasable from Turquesa Eidolon Beauty.

Rugged Shirt

A stylish T-Shirt with straps to hold it together in the middle. Costs 2549 and purchasable from Nanga Opal & Feather.

Plain T-Shirt

A plain and simple Black T-Shirt (Just the way I like it), purchasable for 1349 from Nanga Opal & Feather.

Green Dot T-Shirt

A red T-Shirt with fairly large green dots towards the bottom. Obtainable for 1499 from Mokupuni The Flutes of Pansunset.

Sleeveless Top

A stylish, hip, and trendy thing to wear. Purchasable for 3299 from Mokupuni The Flutes of Pansunset.

Cropped Tube Top

A stylish top obtainable for 4199 from Mokupuni The Flutes of Pansunset.

Protective Chestplate

A reinforced plate of armor purchasable for 7999 in Quetzal.

Top_28

A light-weight piece of armor that provides adequate amount of protection, purchasable for 8999 from Quetzal.

Anonymous Cloak

Obtained during your Main Story progression during the quest Shipwrecked Tucma! The cloak makes you inconspicuous in the streets of Quetzal.

Bottom

Pants for your characters can be purchased too, along with shorts, skirts and various other trousers.

Dojo Raider Shorts

Black shorts, easy and comfy. Purchasable for 749 from Arissola Rouge & Khol.

Relaxed Shorts

Bought from Arissola Rouge & Khol for a sum amount of 749. Yellow in color that perfectly captures how relaxed you are.

Flowery Pareo

A stylish skirt with a flower design. Purchased for 1199 from Turquesa Eidolon Beauty.

Swimwear

Swimming underwear purchasable for 899 from Turquesa Eidolon Beauty.

Dojo Trousers

Training trousers purchased from Nanga Opal and Feather for a price of 1949.

Nanga Miniskirt

A green miniskirt which can be bought from Nanga Opal and Feather for a price of 2099.

Tie Down Pants

Red pants, or shorts if you will for 1499 bought from Mokupuni The Flutes of Pansunset.

Knickerbockers

Can be obtained by picking them up in Nanga or bought from Mokupuni The Flutes of Pansunset for 1949. Cyanshorts with a red belt to add to the look.

Trekking Pants

Sturdy pants with sturdy boots meant to give you that rough traveler look. Purchasable in Quetzal for 5499.

Adventure Pants

Purchasable for 5499 in Quetzal. These consist of steel-enforced knee pads meant to make you look like a serious Tamer.

Outfit Sets

Sets are full body clothes with different themes acquired throughout your adventure from various locations and quests.

Wetsuit

A neoprene wetsuit suited for Water Tamers. Obtainable for 1499 from Arissola Rouge & Khol.

Sundress and Sneakers

A cute striped overall to wear, purchasable for 1799 from Turquesa Eidolon Beauty.

Tamers Keikogi

A full outfit representing your Dojo’s mandate. Obtainable for 5999 from Nanga Opal & Feather.

Belsoto Grunt Uniform

Obtained during your need to infiltrate Belsoto’s area of operation during the quest Adventure in the Myrisles.

Bags

Get new backpacks and style yourself up.

Donut Bag

Obtained from Arissola Rouge & Khol for 1799. Exciting to have a half-eaten donut on your back!

Striped Rucksack

Acquired from Turquesa Eidolon Beauty for 2999. A blue and white striped back ideal for going to any sort of classes so you can carry your TemCards and a Sandwich.

Leafy Bag

A green backpack to blend you in with nature, as it is quite literally made from leaves of the Giant Banyan. Bought for 2999 from Nanga Opal & Feather.

Survival Kit

Acquired in Quetzal for 7499. Looks like a water container that would give you the outlook of a hardcore survivor.

Dyes

Dyes allow you to further customize your clothes by adding a color of your choosing to your favorite item. Dyes can be found in various cosmetic shops or from dye bundles. However, you will find that not all items can be dyed.

Woken Anak Dye

This pink reddish dye can be obtained from the Dye Bundles:

Fury of Anak

Narwhal Adventure

Sillaro Romance

Vin Rouge Dye

A purple dye that can be obtained from the Fury of Anak Dye Bundle.

Pansunny Morning Dye

A mustard yellow dye obtained from Fury of Anak Dye Bundle.

Sea Queen Dye

Orange dye obtained from the following Dye Bundles:

Fury of Anak

Sillaro Romance

Hibiscus Dye

A pinkish purple dye that can be obtained from the Ulterior Omninesia Dye Bundle.

Viola Dye

As the name implies it is a violet dye that can be obtained from the Ulterior Omninesia Dye Bundle.

Denizan Green Dye

Dark Green Dye that can be obtained from the Ulterior Omninesia Dye Bundle.

Fresh Cucumber Dye

Light Green Dye which can be obtained from the Ulterior Omninesia Dye Bundle.

Tihani Rose Dye

Yellow Dye with a hint of Orange obtainable from Ulterior Omninesia Dye Bundle.

Stiletto Dye

Crimson Red Dye obtained from the Nanga Vibes Dye Bundle.

Rose Bud Dye

Baby Pink Dye color obtained from the following Dye Bundles:

Nanga Vibes

Breeze of Brical

Sillaro Romance

Brink Pink Dye

A much darker shade of pink obtainable from the following Dye Bundles:

Nanga Vibes

Dock Serenade

Nanto Blue Dye

A glowing shade of Blue obtained from the following Dye Bundles:

Nanga Vibes

Narwhal Adventure

Thalassian Symphony

Tucma Mines Dye

Charcoal Black Dye acquirable from the Nanga Vibes Dye Bundle.

Elm Dye

A darker shade of Turquoise obtainable from the following Dye Bundles:

Narwhal Adventure

Breeze of Brical

Pocelain Dye

A glowing light Dye of Blue obtainable from Narwhal Adventure Dye Bundle.

Bittersweet Dye

Pink dye obtainable from the following Dye Bundles:

Narwhal Adventure

Thalassian Symphony

Kusini Earth Dye

Crimson Red Dye obtainable from the following Dye Bundles:

Breeze of Brical

Dock Serenade

Nutmeg Dye

Dark Crimson Red color obtained from the Breeze of Brical Dye Bundle.

Turquoise Dye

The Turquoise Color Dye obtainable from the following Dye Bundles:

Breeze of Brical

Thalassian Symphony

Lochburg Blue Dye

Dark Green-ish Blue color obtainable from Thalassian Symphony.

Ironstone Dye

Brown Dye obtainable from the Thalassian Symphony Dye Bundle.

Turquesa Dream Dye

A lighter shade of Turquoise obtainable from the Sillaro Romance Dye Bundle.

Forge Dye

Grey Dye obtainable from the Sillaro Romance Dye Bundle.

Old Lace Dye

Cream yellow color obtainable from the Dock Serenade Dye Bundle.

Only Sophia Dye

A mix of Orange and Yellow, this Dye can be obtained from the Dock Serenade Dye Bundle.

Pino’s Memories Dye

Reddish Brown Color Dye obtained from the Dock Serenade Dye Bundle.

Orange Pansunset Dye

Pinkish Red Dye. Unknown as to how to get this Dye as of now.

Mudshire Green Dye

Dark Green Dye. Unknown as to how to get this Dye as of now.

Kakama Green Dye

Light Green. Unknown as to how to get this Dye as of now.

Hatless Hill Dust Dye

Lighter shade of Orange. Unknown as to how to get this Dye as of now.

That concludes all the cosmetics and customization options for Temtem! Any new cosmetics or any missing information will be updated in the future. Let us know if we missed something!