How To Get Traveler’s Bow In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Traveler’s Bow is a small and fairly basic bow that travelers can keep on themselves to quickly fend off enemies while traveling in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Do not expect much from the weapon though. The Traveler’s Bow does little damage but expert hands can kite enemies from afar to do a lot more damage than the enemy may expect.

Sporting a basic attack damage of 5 and durability of 22, with a base range of 20, here is how you can get your hands on the Traveler’s Bow in Zelda: TotK.

Traveler’s Bow location in Tears of the Kingdom

There are three different locations in Tears of the Kingdom that are guaranteed to give you a Traveler’s Bow. There are naturally other ways to get the weapon as well such as farming enemy camps.

Hyrule Field

1) Follow the battlement all the way to the end where you will spot the Traveler’s Bow lying on the ground. We can only assume that it was used to defend the walls at some point in time.

2) Make your way to the location marked on the map and then spot a breakable rock wall in the area. Destroy it to gain access to a hidden room that contains a chest. Unlock it to loot the Traveler’s Bow in Tears of the Kingdom.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

3) The southern end of the castle houses a lot of ruins. You need to get to the ones on the hill overlooking the nearby areas. Head inside and you will find a chest with the Traveler’s Bow.