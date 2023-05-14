How To Sail Rafts In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom 

You will start on the Great Sky Island which has water around it and in between it. In order to progress through the game, you will need to cross this water. You can try to swim but you will get exhausted and drown. To counter this, you can sail rafts in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The boat mechanism in Zelda TOTK is nearly the same as in Zelda Breath of the Wild. However, this time around it has a fun little addition.

We will now look into the process of making a boat, different means of propulsion, and how to use them in Zelda’s Tears of the Kingdom.

How to make rafts in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can make a raft or a boat using logs and a propeller. This propeller can either be a sail or a Zonai fan. Both propeller options have their pros and cons and should be considered before attaching them.

To make any type of raft or boat, you will first need logs. You can get logs from cutting down trees.

You can make a raft by using a minimum of two logs but try to get more. Then you can use the Ultrahand power and pick up the logs. The Ultrahand Power can be unlocked by completing the puzzles of the Ukouh Shrine.

Now that you have the logs attached and made a platform out of them, you can attack a sail or two Zonai fans to the raft. If you have the sail, you can attach it to the front, on the middle log of the raft. Now you can pick the raft and place it on the water.

If you want to use fans, then use two on either side of the raft toward the rear. When you have attached the fans you can turn them ON simultaneously by hitting any one of the fans with a melee weapon.

This will turn the fans ON and a Battery symbol will appear on your screen indicating the power the fans have left.

Should you choose sails or fans?

Sails provide cheap movement and it is the first way you can make your boat. The sailboat will travel as long as you have wind, but controlling the movement of the boat is challenging.

The sail will move the boat or raft in the direction of the wind. You can use the Korok Leaf to move but with it, the boat moves slowly. You can also use the Korok Leaf to steer the boat as you like.

The fans in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom don’t depend on the wind and you can control where you want to move. The only downside is that the fans have limited power.

When they are discharged, you cannot move until they charge back up. This can be problematic in long and dangerous waterways where you might get stuck in between enemies.

How to sail your raft faster in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you have a sail on your boat, you can use Magnesis and move your boat faster than by using the Korok Leaf. Magnesis is used to push objects such as chests or minecarts closer or farther from you.

To use magnesis for this purpose, pick the chest or box or any big object using magnesis while standing on the raft. Bring the object closer to you and then push it against the sail. This will move your boat in the direction of the push.

The bigger the area of the object, the easier it is to keep the object on the sail. This is the same method that was used before in Zelda: Breath of the Wild and works in this installment as well.