How To Get Royal Guard’s Spear In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Royal Guard’s Spear is part of the royal weapons family in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The spear comes with a destructive power but has lower durability because of the material used for its making.

The Royal Knights use this spear to protect their castles, and it deals base damage of 15 in combat. You can use the passive ability to break point to deal maximum damage before it breaks down.

Luckily, you can find the Royal Guard’s Spear in multiple locations, and some even offer other royal set items.

Royal Guard’s Spear location in Tears of the Kingdom

The best place among all the sites to find the Royal Guard’s Spear is Hyrule Castle, which provides excellent looting items, including powerful Royal gear in Zelda: TotK.

Now let us see the options that you have in terms of obtaining the Royal Guard’s Spear in the game.

Chest inside the Akkala Citadel Ruins

You can find the Royal Guard’s Spear by moving toward the Akkala Citadel Ruins between Akkala Highlands and Eldin Canyon in Zelda: TotK.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

To reach the move south from the shadow pass and cross the Kanalet Ridge to access the Ruins. Luckily, you will also find the Domizuin Shrine on the south side of the weapon.

Locate the chest inside the ruins and open it to acquire the Royal Guard’s Spear without much trouble.

Inside Hyrule Castle

The best location to visit for Royal Guard’s Spear is the Hyrule Castle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The floating castle is very hard to miss, and it becomes accessible after unlocking the first Skyview Tower, the lookout landing.

You just have to glide using the launch pad to enter the castle, and if you are attempting the castle early in the game, then carry elixirs and food to increase your stamina.

Make your way inside the Throne Room and move toward the middle landing area to acquire the Royal Guard’s Spear. Moreover, you can also find several other Royal items by exploring the castle.

Royal Guard’s Spear abilities and upgrades in Zelda: TotK

You can use this speed to deal 15 damage per hit, and its compendium number is 430 in Zelda: TotK. The passive ability of this weapon is Breaking Point, allowing you to deal massive damage while on the brink of breaking.

Moreover, Royal Guard’s Spear has a pristine variant that takes your basic damage to 24. However, you must use the basic version and break it once on the enemies to obtain this.