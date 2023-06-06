Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Missing Farming Tools Walkthrough

The Missing Farming Tools is one of the many side adventures you can complete in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. During this adventure, you must find the tools that have not been returned by Princess Zelda.

The question is, why would the Princess need farming tools? Well, that’s a question that has been answered in this guide. Today we will show you how to complete the Missing Farming Tools in Zelda: TotK.

You can start the Missing Farming Tools in Tears of the Kingdom by heading to the Westland Stable. This can be found South of the Rebonae Bridge.

The exact location for starting this adventure is right next to the large stable well. Go to the coordinates 0883, -0154, 0025.

However, before you can take on this side adventure, you must start and finish the Potential Princess Sightings quest.

Once at the location, talk to Penn. You will then need to investigate why Princess Zelda failed to return the farming tool, and why she needed them in the first place.

How to complete Missing Farming Tools in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

After talking to Penn, you will start the Missing Farming Tools. Below we will be discussing what exactly you need to do.

Talk to Izra

Izra is a worker at the Wetland Stable. You can find him at the dock at the Stable Well. Jump off the ledge and glide down to the docks and then talk to Izra.

Talk to him as he explains how Princess Zelda borrowed the farming tools from his stable for something at Floret Sandbar.

Assemble a raft

After talking to Izra, he hops on top of an incomplete raft which you must assemble. You can use your Ultrahand ability for this purpose.

Grab and place the Steering Stick, the fan, and a Zonai charge from the rock onto the boat. Once all parts are placed, grab your raft and place it away from the large rock blocking your path.

Talk to Magda

Sail your raft to the end of the Wetlands Well and reach a dock at Floret Sandbar. This is where Penn joins the party. Magda will show up soon and yell at you. She takes care of the flowers at Floret Sandbar.

She informs you about Princess Zelda who lent them Izra’s farming tools. They were supposed to return them as soon as she was finished with them. This will complete the Missing Farming Tools side adventure in Zelda: TotK.