Even though Legend of Zelda is all about saving Princess Zelda and Hyrule, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom allows players to invest in farming. To farm crops in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you must first unlock your farm.

As with all games, farming in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is quite lucrative, allowing you to get all the ingredients you need to cook food or sell them to earn more rupees. This guide will help you start your farm in Zelda: TotK.

How to unlock your Farm in Zelda: TotK

You can start unlocking your farm after you have unlocked the Camera ability in Zelda: TotK. Unlock this ability and then head to Hateno Village. You need to find Symin at Hateno School. Hateno School itself is outside the Hateno Village. Head north from the village to find the school.

You can find Symin at noon, so you need to look at any other time. You will find Symin at the coordinates: 3356, -2129, 0121

Talk to Symin to get the “Teach me a Lesson I” quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The quest takes you to Paya’s Hall in Kakariko Village. Head to the coordinates 1776, -0981, 0129 to find Paya’s Hall. Head inside the Hall, and take the stairs to the second floor of Paya’s Hall.

Here, you will find a screen right next to the stairs. Take a picture of this screen, and return to Symin to complete the quest and unlock farming in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to grow crops in Zelda: TotK

The farm is located directly southwest of the school itself. But being a warrior, you need some help growing your crops. Farming is relatively easy in Zelda: TotK and won’t take much time off your adventuring.

To take care of your farm, you need to talk to Uma so she can help you maintain your farm. Uma is directly behind the school, at 3333, -2032, 0117 coordinates.

Talk to Uma, and she will guide you on how to farm crops in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. On your new farm, you can learn how to plant Pumpkins, Carrots, Tomatoes, Wildberries, Wheat, Rice, and Melon.

Talking to Uma also allows you to choose what crop you want to grow for yourself. Uma will grow the crops and take care of them as well. As such, you can freely leave and do whatever you need.

It takes two in-game days for your crops to get ready. This only works as long as you are away from the farm, so leave after you tell Uma what to grow and come back after 48 minutes or two in-game days to get your crops.

You cannot grow multiple crops at once in Zelda TotK. You must choose whatever crop you need so you don’t have an issue committing to your crop.