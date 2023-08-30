How To Get Electric Keese Wing In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Electric Keese Wing is a resource to equip your gears and equipment to make them more powerful in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You get electrical effects in your attacks that can disarm your enemies and shock them. This effect can increase your weapon’s ability to target your enemy at a long distance.

You can also sell each of them at the price of 8 rupees. The compendium number is 100. It has a unique cooking effect which can increase the Elixir effect duration.

Electric Keese Wing locations in Tears of the Kingdom

You get Electric Keese Wings from Electric Keese, a monster type in Tears of the Kingdom that bears similarities to a real-life bat.

These monsters are equipped with electrifying current which can take a lot of your health if you go near them. They have the ability to pose shockwaves which can be resisted with the armor which has shock resistance ability.

Electric Keese monsters mostly appear during the night in two areas in Zelda: TotK which are Gerudo Desert Depths and Gerudo Desert. You can find the Gerudo Desert in the southwest of Hyrule Field and west of Faron Grasslands.

Once you make your way to these deserts, you can find numerous amounts of Electric Keese. It might be a challenge for you to find these monsters due to the spontaneous twisted sandstorms in the Gerudo Desert.

As you find these monsters, it is quite easier to bring them down with a single attack of yours. Once you are successful in killing them, you will get precious and valuable rewards. These rewards include Electric Keese Wing and Electric Keese Eyeball.

These rewards are very useful to your character to make it strong. You can use these two items to upgrade your armor. Along with that, you can also craft Elixirs. We know how useful these elixirs are to make your weapons, armor, and shields more powerful and also help in enhancing the capabilities of your abilities.

Tips to defeat Electric Keese

Before making your way to slay these Electric Keese, you will need the right type of equipment to resist the electrifying current surrounding these monsters. Their attack pattern consists of electric shock which can take a lot of your health.

We recommend you go along armor which comes with great resistance to electricity in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You can bring the high-resistance Rubber Armor Set and Lightning Helm.

In order to avoid the effects of electric shocks, it is important to take precautionary measures to prevent the upcoming electrical damage.

We also suggest you bring long-range weapons along with you which can be arrows or bows. If you follow these steps to tackle these Electric Keese, you can easily put your hands on the Electric Keese Wing in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.