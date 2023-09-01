How To Get Demon King’s Bow In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Demon’s King Bow in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is categorized as a magical bow that once belonged to the Demon King himself. The bow is considered one of the highest damage-providing single-shot bows in Zelda: TotK.

The bow provides a base damage of 25 per arrow. However, its passive ability increases its damage depending on what Health Link has.

It provides a damage increase of 2 per heart container meaning the more health you have the better damage it provides. The Damage caps at 60 if Link has 30 full Heart containers.

How to get the Demon King’s Bow in Tears of the Kingdom

The Demon King’s Bow can only be acquired by defeating the boss Phantom Ganon in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. He will only spawn if you’ve defeated Gloom Hands. There are multiple locations where you will encounter Gloom Hands and ultimately the Phantom Ganon. Let’s take a look at them

Location 1

The first location where you will encounter Gloom Hands and Phantom Ganon is the Mekar Island situated in the Great Hyrule Forest. Upon defeating Gloom Hands, Phantom Ganon will spawn. Defeat him and get the Demon King’s Bow as well as the weapon he was using to fight you.

The coordinates for the location are: -0279,2205,0141

Location 2

The second location where you will encounter both of these foes will be in the Crenel Hills in the Layanaru Wetlands. To get to the spot, head Northeast of the Ren-iz Shrine. The Demon King’s Bow will be a fixed drop every time Phantom Ganon is defeated.

Location 3

The third spot where Phantom Ganon and Gloom Hands can be found is in the Depths. To get to the area where they are located use the Chasm found inside the Deku Tree.

The coordinates for the location are: 0417, 2187, 0587

Location 4

To access the fourth location in the Depths, use the Tingle Island Chasm located in the Akkala Islands. The process will remain the same however, you’ll also be rewarded with the Cap of the Wind Armor hidden inside a chest behind the Phantom Ganon.

Does the Demon King’s Bow respawn after it breaks in Zelda: TotK?

If your Demon King’s Bow has broken, you can get a new one by defeating Gloom Hands and then defeating Phantom Ganon again in Tears of the Kingdom.

There are over a dozen Gloom Hands out there in Hyrule. You will always be able to obtain the Demon King’s Bow again.