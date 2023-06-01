Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Crossing The Cold Pool Walkthrough

In the “Crossing the Cold Pool” side quest, you need to gather some Chillshrooms to help out a friend in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It will not be that straightforward though. You will have to use several of your abilities to overcome obstacles you face along the way.

Crossing the Cold Pool is yet another short but tricky quest in the game. Here is how you can complete it with ease.

How to start Crossing the Cold Pool in Zelda: TotK

The Crossing the Cold Pool quest is given to you by Verla at Talonto Peak, Hebra Mountains in Tears of the Kingdom.

He is waiting just a few steps ahead of the trail leading away from the Hebra Trailhead Lodge. This location is in the heart of Corvash Peak, at the coordinates for his location are as follows: -3221, 2454, and 0347.

Upon talking to Verla, he will inform you that his wing has been injured from fighting the monsters, but he still has to collect 10 chillshrooms.

You agree to help him find the 10 chillshrooms, hence starting the Crossing the Cold Pool quest in Zelda: TotK.

How to complete Crossing the Cold Pool in Zelda: TotK

After starting the Crossing the Cold Pool side quest, you will have to go inside the Talonto Peak Cave to find the chillshrooms for Verla. However, the issue is that there is a cold-water pool inside the cave.

On the other side of the pool are the chillshrooms you need, meaning that you have to cross the pool one way or the other. If you try to cross the pool by swimming through it, you will find that it drains your health bit by bit.

You may have enough health to barely make it through by swimming if you have upgraded it, but that is highly unlikely. That said, you must find an alternative way to cross the pool.

The only other way to cross the pool would be to build a bridge across the pool. A couple of wooden planks are provided in the vicinity to aid you with building a bridge.

While the main intent here is to combine four or five planks to build a bridge long enough to cross, that isn’t really necessary. All you really need to cross the pool are two planks.

You can find one plank to the left of Verla outside the cave, leaning against the wall. You must grab that plank using Ultrahand and place it on the water. The plank will automatically float up, and wouldn’t sink even if you stand on it.

Now, you need another plank to make your way forwards. The second plank you need is directly behind Verla – this one also leaning against the wall. This plank is fairly long in length compared to the previous one, so you have more room to walk across.

Place the second plank in the pool ahead of the first one and jump onto it. Now, you must turn around, grab the first plank again using Ultrahand, and place it on the other end.

In this way, after a couple of repeats, you can cross the cold water pool in a matter of seconds, without the need for any extra planks. Once you are across the pool you can start picking chillshrooms.

Although Verla only needs 10 chillshrooms, you can also grab a few more to keep for yourself. As for heading back across the pool, you can use the same process you used to cross before – utilize the two planks by placing one after the other.

Upon getting back to Verla and giving him the chillshrooms, the quest Crossing the Cold Pool will be considered complete and you will be rewarded with 50 Purple Rupees.