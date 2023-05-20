How To Get Your BotW Horses In Tears Of The Kingdom

Horses in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are your primary source of quick travel from one place to another. With a huge map and the low stamina of Link, traversing the game on foot becomes a real chore after a dozen hours. This is where these wild creatures come in handy.

Horses in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can only be captured from the wild and can be tamed with lots of patience. Taming a horse is a lot of work and after spending dozens of hours with a horse in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it was a sad moment to say goodbye to them. But Nintendo has rewarded its fans with the ability to reclaim all your previously owned horses from Breath of the Wild in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The more you travel on a specific horse, the stronger your bond grows with it. That is why transferring horses over from BotW to Zelda TotK is very useful. Nobody wants to lose such a faithful and useful friend, especially in video games.

How to get your BotW horses in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To get access to all the horses that you have previously registered in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, simply visit any stable and talk to the owner. They will make fun of you in the beginning for trying to register a horse without having one. Suddenly the owner of the stable will realize that Link already has some horses registered with them and will allow you to take them back without any cost.

This whole process is linked to having your save data file from Zelda: Breath of the Wild, on the same Switch console. It won’t work if you played both games on separate consoles (on the same profile obviously), without downloading your data from the cloud on the new Switch.

How to transfer save data from Breath of the Wild to Tears of the Kingdom

The online save capability is only available for Nintendo Switch Online users. Go to “Data Management” then “Save Data Cloud” from settings. Select your profile and download the save data for Zelda: Breath of the Wild containing all your registered horses. For offline save data transfer, both switch consoles must be on the same network in close proximity.

Luckily, all the stats of your registered horses from Breath of the Wild are carried over to Tears of the Kingdom. This also includes your bond status with them and the new “Pull Ability”. The value for Pull Ability is assigned according to your horse’s status and build. For a big horse, it should be 3 stars.

Even the most special horses from Zelda: Breath of the Wild (that you have registered) and its DLCs can be claimed from any stable in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

There are around 17 stables spread across Hyrule. The earliest one that you can visit is the New Serrene Stable, located Northwest of Lookout Landing. All the stables in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be visited any time of the day and there are no prerequisites, unlike the Great Fairy Fountains.